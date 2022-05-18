CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

As a general rule, the food and beverage space may not be seen these days as one of attractive growth. But some players in this market are able to carve out a nice name for themselves. One such example of this is The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL). In recent years, the management team at The Simply Good Foods Company has done well to grow the company's top line and bottom line. Cash flows look quite attractive and the fundamental condition of the firm is only likely to continue to improve this year. So long as this current trend persists, the company would likely create attractive value for its investors. But this does not mean that shares make sense to buy into at this time. At present, stock in the company is quite lofty and it's likely, as a result, that investors can find better opportunities elsewhere.

A tasty business

According to the management team at The Simply Good Foods Company, the firm operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company aimed at growing in the nutritious snacking market. The company's portfolio of products includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, confectionery products, and more. Under the Quest brand name, for instance, the company sells protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, shakes, confections, and other related products. The company also has other brand names that it owns as well. These include Atkins and Atkins Endulge.

One unifying theme behind the brands the company sells is health consciousness. For instance, under the Atkins brand, the company largely focuses on providing tasty low-carb products. While under the Quest brand name, the emphasis is on protein-rich foods and beverages that also help to limit sugars and simple carbs. For the most part, the company's products are sold throughout North America. This includes through the company's online platforms, as well as through various distribution channels. For instance, in the firm's latest fiscal year, 76% of all sales under the Atkins brand in the US and 53% of Quest’s sales in the US were made through mass retailer and grocery distribution channels. Quest is far more focused on the e-commerce play, with 24% of its sales occurring that way. That compares to the 9% penetration under the Atkins brand.

Over the past few years, the management team at The Simply Good Foods Company has done a really good job growing the company. Revenue in 2017 was just $396.2 million. By 2021, it had grown to nearly $1.01 billion. This strong growth did not take place only in the early years for the company. From 2020 to 2021, for instance, revenue jumped by 23.1%. Much of this, to be fair, came from the acquisition of Quest in 2020. However, the company did also experience sales volume growth under the Atkins brand name. Some of the growth, however, was offset by the firm's decision, in 2021, to sell off its SimplyProtein brand. The good news for investors is that management expects growth to remain robust this year. For 2022, net sales should climb by between 13% and 15%. This should be in spite of the fact that the company expects a 2% headwind associated with its decision to exit Europe. And it comes even though the company has decided to license out some of the products under the Quest brand name.

Just as revenue has increased in recent years, so too has the cash flow data for the business. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from a negative $5.4 million in 2017 to a positive $132.1 million last year. The only down year was in 2020, when cash flow dropped to $58.9 million, down from the $73 million reported for 2019. An even more bullish trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. According to management, this metric grew from $66.8 million in 2017 to $199.1 million last year. When it comes to net profits, the picture has been far less consistent. There has been no clear trend for the enterprise, as evidenced by the fact that, from 2019 to 2020, net income went from a negative $25.2 million to a positive $65.6 million before dropping to a profit of $40.9 million last year.

From a guidance perspective, management has been very vague. They have only said that they expect EBITDA to rise for the year, but for that increase to be slightly less than its sales increase. Meanwhile, the increase in earnings per share should be slightly more than that. No range or estimates were given for either of these metrics. However, results seen so far in 2022 have been encouraging. In the first half of the year, the business generated revenue of $578 million. That's up from the $461.8 million generated one year earlier. Net income grew from $16.7 million in the first half of 2021 to $39.6 million the same time this year. Operating cash flow did worsen, falling from $39.8 million to $30.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $66.5 million to $101.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also grew, climbing from $91.3 million to $119.8 million.

For the purpose of valuing the company, I just assumed that both operating cash flow and EBITDA should rise by 10% year over year. Taking this approach, we can effectively value the company. Using our 2021 results, we can see that the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 29.8. This drops to 27.1 if my 2022 forecasts are correct. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiple would be 21.7 for 2021. That should decline to 19.7 if my 2022 calculation is accurate. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I compared it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.7 to a high of 69.3. Two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3.4 to 19.4. The Simply Good Foods Company was the most expensive of the group using this method.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Simply Good Foods Company 29.8 21.7 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 38.2 19.4 Sanderson Farms (SAFM) 4.7 3.4 Nomad Foods (NOMD) 12.1 13.5 Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) 69.3 15.6 Hostess Brands (TWNK) 15.4 15.1

Takeaway

All things considered right now, I would consider The Simply Good Foods Company to be a really attractive company from a fundamental perspective. I like the sales growth and the positive and growing cash flows. Long term, if this continues, the company will likely have created attractive value for its investors. However, shares are rather pricey, especially on an absolute basis and when using the EV to EBITDA approach to valuing it relative to similar players. It is true that management is having the company buy back stock, with a recent increase in its share buyback program in the amount of $50 million, increasing current capacity to $76.2 million. But that does nothing to change the fact that the business looks expensive at this time and likely has limited upside in the near term.