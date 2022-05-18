Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment

Michael Burry is best known as the protagonist of The Big Short, but he was famous in value investing circles even prior to that. After his huge success betting against the mortgage market he took some time off, but he subsequently restarted a fund. I have been reporting his positions ever since his new fund became large enough to require quarterly filings with the SEC (and I believe I was the first to publicly do so). He has generally had fairly high turnover, and the quarter ending March 31st, 2022 was no exception.

In fact, the only position that remains from his prior quarterly report at the end of 2021 is 300,000 shares of Bristol-Meyers Squibb, and that position was unchanged during the quarter. All of his other positions from my last update on his portfolio have been sold.

Michael Burry's New Positions

NAME OF ISSUER Symbol Value (x$1000) Number of Shares CALL Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 18,079 6,500 Shares Apple Inc. AAPL 35,970 206,000 Put Options Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG 18,788 8,000 Shares Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 21,909 300,000 Shares Cigna Corp. NEW CI 17,971 75,000 Shares Discovery Inc. DISCK (Now WBD) 18,728 750,000 Shares Global Payments Inc. GPN 9,127 66,700 Shares Meta Platforms Inc. FB 17,789 80,000 Shares Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST 14,362 76,200 Shares Ovintiv Inc. OVV 16,221 300,000 Shares Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. SPWH 2,673 250,000 Shares Stellantis N.V. STLA 9,762 600,000 Shares

Source: Scion Asset Management 13-F filed with the SEC

Two large positions that I think were interesting (and poorly timed) are initiations of Google's owner Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook's owner Meta (FB). Combined with a new position in Booking Holdings (BKNG) that gives him a fairly substantial weighting in large cap tech stocks, although BKNG could also fairly be characterized as a re-opening play. A material offset to that is the put options he purchased on Apple (AAPL). I suspect this is some sort of relative value trade, possibly on the theory that advertising and travel will hold up better during inflationary periods than selling durable goods. In any event, it is certainly acting as a hedge as the large cap tech firms have all dropped significantly since the end of the quarter. I was gratified that he added his Alphabet position in the GOOGL shares (and I did check by CUSIP so it is that security and not the similar GOOG). That makes sense given the small discount, which I discussed here.

Michael Burry Buys Value Stocks

The rest of the adds this quarter are generally more traditional "value" stocks, which is a big part of Dr. Burry's history.

His new position in Global Payments (GPN) is a good example. The firm is involved in the credit card services space, as one of the largest third party acquirers. In that business, they provide services to merchants to allow them to accept credit cards. It is much more competitive than running the networks (Visa/Mastercard), but the firm trades at a much lower multiple as well. The stock is down significantly from its highs, and is a potential beneficiary of less froth in the capital markets, as fintech type businesses that compete with it should have less access to cheap capital to buy market share. For more on GPN see this piece by author Enterprising Investors.

Another value investing type investment, with a tinge of special situation, is Scion's investment in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH). This outdoors firm (which derives around half of its sales from firearms) had an agreement to be purchased by a privately held competitor for $18 per share. That agreement took a year to fall apart over anti-trust concerns, and was terminated in December. With shares now under $11, there is clearly a discount to a price an informed buyer thought was reasonable. The firm is trading at low multiples to trailing results, but the big question is how much of their earnings are a transitory benefit from COVID-19 and the election of President Biden causing firearms owners to stock up. Author Phillip Martinelli has a great piece here that discusses the four wall economics of the retailer prior to COVID-19, which suggests that even before the bump their return on invested capital was excellent. There is also possible white space in the industry as large competitors like Dick's and Wal-Mart have been reducing their exposure to the sale of fire-arms and ammunition over time for non-economic reasons. He has often had discounted retailers in his portfolio, and the outcomes have ranged from unbelievably successful (GameStop) to bankruptcy. This seems like a higher quality name than many of his past forays into retail, as this is more of a growth story with cyclical concerns than it is a turnaround play.

The final position I want to review is Stellantis (STLA). The awkwardly-named automotive firm is the manufacturer of over a dozen brands including Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Peugeot. As with all of the major automotive firms, they are currently earning a great deal of money as essentially every vehicle that it is possible to produce can be sold immediately, generally without discounts. The market doesn't trust the current earnings to continue, which is why they are trading at a low single digits price to earnings ratio. While simplistic, that certainly qualifies it for consideration as a value type investment. The firm has been moving toward an electric future with a recent (government supported) plan to build EVs in Canada at existing plants. They have other plans as well, with an electric ProMaster work van expected in 2023 while a fully electric Dodge Ram is scheduled for 2024. Author Adam Lyons makes a case that they are so cheap that they don't need to win the future for investors to make out well buying their stock here. One factor that makes owning a potentially over-earning cyclical more palatable is their policy of distributing a portion of profits as dividends. They paid $1.12 USD in dividends in early 2022 based on 2021 earnings, which is very material for a firm with a share price currently at $14.57. The large stake held by Exor probably ensures reasonable capital discipline here going forward.

Conclusion

Dr Michael Burry is famous as an investor because of a number of excellent calls, from the mortgage meltdown to GameStop. He is (like everyone) far from infallible, so the only recommendation I make in this article is to use this as a starting place for your own research. I dislike cloning other investors ideas wholesale, because then you never know when to sell. But I do think it makes sense to evaluate new positions of someone with a history of huge wins for something that would make sense to add.