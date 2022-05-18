Tsikhan Kuprevich/iStock via Getty Images

Today at Mare HQ, we are once again turning our attention the biofuel industry and checking up on the Finnish "green giant" Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) (OTCPK:NTOIY). We did a thorough coverage of the stock in March where we took a closer look at the group margins broken down by business line and also how rising input prices in the renewables segment was eroding the juicy margins which we had observed for the past two years. We thoroughly recommend that our readers take a look at that article before continuing with this one.

Q1 2022

Let's start with the group figures for the first quarter. Looking at revenues, Neste had a very good quarter compared to the previous year, this was due to higher market and sales prices. The rise in EBITDA was due to gains in inventory valuation and also changes in the fair value of open commodity and currency derivatives. However, we are more interested in the margins. This markup of inventory hasn't done anything for margins with the EBITDA margin coming in at 16.6% slightly down compared to the 17% 2021 margin and the 18.6% we saw in Q1 of the previous year.

Neste Q1 key figures (Neste)

Looking at the Group's Renewable Products segment - their main driver of earnings - we wanted to see if the healthy margins were still intact. Last year, the EBITDA margin in Q1 stood at 37.3%, this year in Q1, we observe an EBITDA margin at 25%. We extracted the following comment from the report:

During the first quarter vegetable oil prices continued to increase, but skyrocketed after the start of the war in Ukraine as it was expected to have a significant negative impact on Ukrainian sunflower oil exports. The increase in waste and residue feedstock prices was lagging the surge in vegetable oils, and the price spreads versus vegetable oils reduced and temporarily turned negative during the quarter. There were material price differences between different markets and different feedstock.

Luckily for Neste, they also have their Oil Products division which saw a great increase in EBITDA which grew 314% compared to the previous year, and also the margin grew to 11.5% from 5.4% in the previous year's Q1.

While so far, we haven't exactly covered the company in the best of light, one of our key theses in any growth story is that share price will follow earnings. Neste's EPS in this first quarter was €0.83. Compare that with €0.49 in the same quarter the year before and €0.60 which we saw at the end of 2021.

What Else?

In other news, Neste announced the appointment of new CEO Matti Lehmus to replace the outgoing Peter Vanacker which took effect on the 1st May.

Also in March, Neste signed the definitive agreement for a joint venture with Marathon Petroleum to convert and produce renewable diesel at an existing Marathon refinery in California. Neste's total investment in the project will amount to €0.9 billion and production is expected to come online in the second half of 2022 with full capacity (2.1 million tons) expected to be achieved by the end of 2023.

Neste is also proceeding with its project of processing liquefied waste plastic for refining purposes, part of one of Neste's long term targets of processing 1 million tons of plastic waste by 2030.

Conclusion

A key risk that has appeared for biofuel producers is a grain shortage in Europe stemming from the war in Ukraine. The environment and agriculture ministries in Germany are reportedly looking to restrict biofuel production so grain can be used for human consumption as agriculture markets remain strained. Granted that German biofuel producers such as Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTC:VBVBF) have suffered a lot more on the back of the news.

Neste has always carried a premium compared to peers thanks in part to its status as a top environmental stock, it has a forward EV/EBITDA of 12.30x compared to a sector average 7.80x, however we are confident in the company's ability to keep adapting to evolving macro conditions. As long as Neste stays one step ahead of the curve and keeps providing us with good results, we maintain our buy rating on the stock.

