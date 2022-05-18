JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After placing an aggressive bet on Lucid Group's (NASDAQ:LCID) delivery growth last year, EV companies face a fundamentally changed investment landscape in 2022.

Almost all electric-vehicle stocks, including Lucid Motors, Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Fisker Inc. (FSR), have seen significant market declines. Many of these stocks have lost half their value this year.

Having said that, Lucid Motors' technical sentiment suggests that the stock is oversold. With guidance confirmed for 2022 and additional catalysts ready to be released, the stock appears to be very promising.

Lucid Motors’ Pre-Orders Estimate Versus Reality

According to the company, it has received 30K customer reservations. Lucid Motors added a significant number of new pre-orders to its reservation list in the last nine and a half weeks, with the reservation status in February being 25K. The most recent update included customer reservations made until February 28, 2022. The estimated order value is now $2.9 billion, representing a 20% increase since February.

However, the pre-order status is not as high as I predicted. In my previous article on Lucid Motors, I estimated that the company would report between 33-34K pre-orders due to the company's historic deal with Saudi Arabia, which committed to purchase up to 100K electric-vehicles from Lucid Motors. Despite the fact that the estimate was off by about 10%, Lucid Motors' announced collaboration with Saudi Arabia is far more significant than the current pre-order status.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars in green energy, including a $6 billion investment in the mining sector to future-proof the Kingdom's economy. Saudi Arabia will invest $2 billion in an electric-vehicle battery metals plant as part of its Vision 30 green energy transition plan.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia owns 61% of Lucid Motors. Saudi Arabia's green energy transformation provides an opportunity for Lucid Motors to serve the Middle East with luxury electric-vehicles and accelerate the company's international expansion. Lucid Motors had more good news in this regard in May.

The Middle East is just one of the regions into which Lucid Motors is expanding aggressively. Europe is another geographic region that will have a growing presence in the future. Lucid Motors plans to open its first European retail location in Munich, Germany, according to a company statement dated May 10, 2022.

In 2022, the company plans to expand into other European markets such as the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The implication here is that Lucid Motors is aggressively expanding its retail service and sales footprint this year, which will obviously lead to higher sales potential.

Taking A Peek At Lucid Motors’ Recent Financials

The financial statements of Lucid Motors are dull and do not tell the whole story about the company's potential for growth not only in the United States, but also in Europe and the Middle East.

The electric-vehicle manufacturer reported first-quarter sales of $57.7 million, owing to the start of deliveries and growing customer demand. Nonetheless, Lucid Motors is far from profitable, with a negative free cash flow of $679.7 million. The increase in free cash flow losses is the result of Lucid Motors' production scaling. Lucid Motors will continue to report negative free cash flow and significant operating losses in the future.

Financials Overview (Lucid Motors)

Supply-Chain Snarls Have Become Less Threatening

Lucid Motors reported first-quarter results a week ago, and the company reiterated its production levels for 2022, which was about as good as it could get for shareholders. Rivian Automotive followed suit, which may explain the recent increase in EV stock prices. According to Lucid Motors' production volume forecast, 12-14K electric-vehicles will be produced, with a similar number of electric-vehicles expected to be delivered in 2022.

Taking Advantage Of Lucid Motors’ Negative Technical Sentiment

Lucid Motors is in a downtrend and has dealt me significant losses since my initial investment. If you read my original article in which I explained why I made Lucid Motors the largest holding in my portfolio, you will know that I bought at prices higher than $40 when the stock first traded at that price at the beginning of the year.

Despite the ongoing tech route, which includes electric-vehicle stocks, I am dollar-cost averaging into my Lucid Motors position. According to the Relative Strength Index, the stock is currently oversold, indicating that the selloff has simply gone too far.

Relative Strength Index (stockcharts.com)

4x Sales Multiple

The market currently forecasts $3.4 billion in sales for Lucid Motors in 2023, a figure that I believe could be greatly exceeded if supply-chain snarls are kept under control and the company begins to produce electric-vehicles at a faster rate next year. I estimate sales of $4.0 billion in 2023 and $7.5 billion in 2024.

Lucid Motors has a sales multiple of 4x based on 2024 sales and a current market value of $30 billion. A 4x multiple is a low multiple to pay for an electric-vehicle company with the potential to become a major player in the premium EV market.

Revenue Estimate (Lucid Motors)

What Could Drive Lucid Motors’ Stock Lower?

Anything can happen in a market like this, which is volatile and driven by emotions. If current levels of volatility continue, Lucid Motors' stock price could fall by another 50% or double by next week. Having said that, I try to ignore short-term price volatility and concentrate on Lucid Motors' actual long-term value proposition.

Volatility is currently a significant risk factor, particularly for shareholders. Lucid Motors must successfully navigate the supply-chain crisis that has resulted in a significant decrease in production guidance earlier this year.

If Lucid Motors handles the situation well and works to produce a greater number of electric-vehicles, the stock could see increased investor interest. A lack of production guidance for 2023, as well as a deteriorating supply-chain setup, pose a risk to Lucid Motors in the future.

My Conclusion

Despite persistent supply-chain issues, the production outlook for 2022 was confirmed. Pre-orders continued to rise in 1Q-22. Saudi Arabia appears to be a promising partner for Lucid Motors. The European expansion could begin soon, potentially leading to a revaluation of Lucid Motors' sales prospects.

As a result, after months of carnage and accumulating LCID, I am slowly dipping my toes back into the water. The stock price of Lucid Motors has simply fallen too far.