LUNAMARINA/iStock via Getty Images

Things may be tough for Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) amidst supply chain disruptions. Contraction persists as it divests and closes some of its locations. But its choices are well-thought, given its more stable fundamentals today. Revenue growth is steadier and more evident although its growth prospects remain limited. Meanwhile, the stock price is in a continued downtrend, making its value cheaper.

Company Performance

Yellow Corporation operates in a still challenging market landscape. Restrictions have not been eased across the globe so backlogs extend this year. Supply chain disruptions continue to hamper the market, and YELL is not an exemption. But it seems to cope with the limited operations and rising costs. Although it is at the expense of its terminals, the decision seems to be strategic.

This quarter, its operating revenue is $1.26 billion, or a 5% year-over-year growth. It is a good indication that the company is maximizing its operating capacity. Despite the continued contraction, it enjoys the increased demand for door-to-door transport facilities. Also, contraction enables the company to focus on where it operates best. It captures and caters to the needs of more customers from its primary market.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Likewise, the operating margin is 0.012 compared to -0.024 from the previous year. Indeed, its decision to divest in other areas to focus on North America is a wise choice. In the last two years, the trucking industry has been struggling to meet its backlogs. Today, it struggles more as the rising costs persist amidst driver shortages. That is why the integration into a single LTL network is timely. The One Yellow transformation allows the company to focus on its main market. It appears to be optimal as demand remains high while reducing costs.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, it plans to only operate 300 terminals after closing 16. The move does not seem to bolster its core operations and market demand. It is more about enhancing efficiency and maximizing capacity utilization to reduce costs. It has to combat inflationary pressures since it has a strong reliance on fuel and labor. As mentioned, truck driver shortages remain high and fuel prices remain on the rise. If the company operates at its original capacity, its losses may skyrocket. Today, net income is already 60% lower than the comparative quarter.

But given its operational strategies, growth may not be expected this year. It still has to keep the costs lower while maintaining its operating revenue. It is a long and winding process since pandemic disruptions are here to stay longer. Aside from its operations, other factors make it hard for it to rebound. I will discuss it in the next section to show why focusing on its strongest market may become a good choice.

Yellow Corporation's Challenges

Yellow Corporation maintains its stable operations with its favorable and strategic pricing. But it operates in a highly competitive market environment. The competition has become even tighter as more challengers enter the market. Although the rise in demand is a growth driver, it also encourages more competitors. It can go head-to-head with them, but the range of the service they offer covers a vast range. From freight transportation and logistics, it also competes with air and ocean cargo. Even harder, the easing of restrictions across states and borders is not complete yet.

Closing some terminals and focusing on its primary niche may keep costs manageable. But these cost reduction strategies also mean foregoing some potential revenue growth drivers. That is why its market coverage is now smaller than pre-pandemic levels. It is no surprise that despite the increased revenue, its relative growth is lower than many of its peers. Today, its market share is only 5.6% from 7.2% in the previous year. It appears to be underperforming relative to the market average. So as the company continues to contract, it limits its potential to outperform the market.

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Moreover, Yellow Corporation is both capital and labor-intensive. It needs a lot of facilities, equipment, drivers, and service dispatchers to operate. It has to track the delivery of products and services regularly. It is now more crucial as backlogs remain high due to supply chain and port congestion. As such, it needs more cash to sustain its operations. Unfortunately, its operating cash flows since 2017 only cover 30% of capex on average. That is why the company does not realize positive FCF. In turn, it has to raise its financial leverage to sustain its demanding operations. Borrowings are higher today due to its federal loan amounting to $700. It does not only pose risks to liquidity and sustainability. It also reveals its inadequacy to sustain its operations, especially during a crisis.

Operating Cash Flow and CapEx (MarketWatch) Cash and Receivables, Fixed Assets, and Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Nevertheless, once the integration is done, it may determine the optimal operating levels. That way, it will maximize its capacity to generate revenues while stabilizing costs. It may become possible once inflation and supply chain disruptions become better. These factors prove that contracting the operations may help improve operational efficiency. It can be seen by the recent trend of receivables and fixed assets. The increased demand and cost reductions through divestitures improve its profitability.

Potential Growth Drivers

Despite the challenges, there are sprinkles of hope that may boost its performance. The e-commerce industry is one of the key aspects of digital transformation. It remains at its peak as more people are turning to the internet. In recent years, 93.5% of internet users have purchased items online. At the height of restrictions, it accounted for 20-25% of US retail sales.

Today, the easing of restrictions is visible. But, the demand for e-commerce continues to skyrocket. Thanks to the increased preference for cashless transactions, which may increase further. In recent studies, more people are now more inclined to buy online. By 2040, 95% of purchases may come from e-commerce. From 2022 to 2024, e-commerce sales may increase to $5-6 trillion.

E-Commerce Sales (Shopifyplus)

The boom in the e-commerce industry has positive spillovers in the trucking industry. It stimulates the demand for door-to-door transport facilities and delivery services. Note that the US and Canada rank second and ninth with $843 billion and $44 billion in e-commerce sales. So, its decision to concentrate in North America may not be a lost cause. It may strengthen its market presence while meeting customer needs. Also, the move allows it to endure driver shortages. This is because focusing on a smaller area means a shorter distance and hours spent for delivery. Backlogs may not be as overwhelming as before.

Once the pandemic is over, easing of lockdowns will follow. Also, policymakers may anticipate a more stable economy in the following years. Yellow Corporation may also increase investment in service dispatch delivery software. It may further improve operational efficiency with automated monitoring of drivers. Scheduling, planning, and rerouting are also part of its features. It may also have data analytics, including delivery duration and customer feedback. From there, it may create strategies to enhance processes without facing higher costs.

With all the challenges and growth prospects, I believe there is still hope for YELL. But, speeding up itself will not be swift. In 2022-2023, I expect the operating revenue to be almost the same at $5.14-5.20 billion. Meanwhile, I project the operating margin to reach 0.02-0.024. The values may not lead to a massive increase yet due to inflationary pressures. The contraction may still take longer before it pays off. But in 2024-2026, the operating revenue may increase to $5.30-5.50 billion. Likewise, the operating margin may rise from 0.032 to 0.048.

Operating Revenue (Author Estimation) Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Stock Price Analysis

It is not simple to value Yellow Corporation. Although it is trading at only $3.42, volatility is still a concern. The stock price of YELL remains in a downtrend and does not show a promise of an instant rebound. It has been delivering negative earnings, FCF, and equity for the last three to four years. And while its integration appears to be promising, there are still a lot of uncertainties in the plan. Given this, EV/EBITDA may be the best way to determine whether it is fairly valued or overvalued.

For many analysts, the ideal EV/EBITDA ratio is 10 and below. YELL has a ratio of 7.40, proving that the company is fairly valued. But if we compare it to other companies in the industry, seven out of eleven have lower values. If we check their profitability, YELL has the second lowest EBITDA margin TTM of 4.35%. To value it better, we can use the EV/EBITDA to find the target price.

EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha) EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

EV/EBITDA 7.40 EV $1,690,000,000 Net Debt $1,484,800,000 Common Shares Outstanding 51,517,731 Stock Price $3.42 Derived Value $3.98

The derived value shows that the stock price is reasonable. There may be an upside of 16% for the next twelve to twenty-four months. With that, there may be little growth potential for the company.

Bottomline

Yellow Corporation proves its resilience amidst contraction and external pressures. There may be limited potential growth prospects, but it shows it may stay afloat. The performance may get better once the economy reopens and become more stable. But one must now expect an instant rebound. Likewise, the stock price remains in a downtrend and may not increase in the wink of an eye. The recommendation is that Yellow Corporation is a hold.