Bubbles are hard to distinguish when you are in the middle of them. They are even harder to distinguish when you have actually bought into them. That probably is the reason that pointing it out gets the most radical of responses. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) was one of the most obvious bubble stocks we have come across. The allure of a "new" model which disregarded all normal standards of REIT valuation should have been red flags to the masses. But nonetheless it rallied all the way to $95.29. That was a comical 260 times trailing 12 month operating cash flow.

260 times trailing cash flow is such a wild number that it brings back memories of the Dotcom bubble. Here is Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) the ultimate balloon of 1999 (and coincidentally, lead balloon of 2001) that traded at only 105 times trailing cash flow.

How did that story turn out? 22 years later people have yet to break even on price. We think SAFE top-tickers at $95.26 will do better, on account of expensive equity issuance, but not much better.

Where Do We Go from Here?

As much as we like the bear case, there are a few things to keep in mind. The first being that SAFE has been deservedly hammered. It is now trading well below its 200 and 50 day moving averages.

So at the minimum, we would look for a bounce to the 50 day moving average, before bears begin to reassert. SAFE has also surrendered the bulk of its gains versus the broader Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) over the past few years and we think the next steps down won't be like the swift move from the highs.

Of course the big question is why we think this has more pain on the downside once the bounce is done. That comes down simply to valuations and what is happening with interest rates. In our radical bearish piece in 2021, we had opined that SAFE shareholders would be rendered senseless by rising 10 year yields.

Finally, we see SAFE requiring at least 2% over the 10 year Treasury rate (which we see as going to 2.5%). That would get us to $33.33, again assuming that SAFE lands up paying $1.50 eventually. All of these will create zero total return pathways over the next 7 to 10 years.

Source: Long Way Down To Normal Valuations

We did get our 2.5% and more on the 10 year yield, but SAFE has actually failed to keep pace. Don't get us wrong. The two yields are tracking each other closely but just based on yields, we would expected perhaps a lower 52 week low than $40.21 at this point.

Historically, the 10 year yield has only peaked after the Federal Reserve stops hiking, so we may have some more room there at the minimum.

The second aspect here is to do with SAFE's model. While it can use cash on hand, debt costs are now quite prohibitive to do deals that look anything like the 2020 and 2021 deals. SAFE's 2031 bond now yields 5.21% vs 2.80% when it was issued.

This may sound like a small difference, but the ultra-low rates and ultra- low cost of equity have underpinned the SAFE model. This is pretty easy to see with a cursory glance at the financial statements. We have $5.2 billion of total assets, bolstered by about $3.15 billion of total liabilities including $2.9 billion of debt.

Balance Sheet (SAFE Q1-2022)

What do $5.2 billion of assets produce? Well if you ignore the changes in working capital, which can go either way in a quarter, SAFE produced about $13 million (subtracting $11.56 million from $24.59 million). That is $52 million or 1% of assets annualized.

Cash Flow (SAFE Q1-2022)

That $13 million number comes about after you add back $4.45 million of non-cash management fee. Readers can decide what the true owner's earning level is here, but it does not appear that it is built to withstand very high interest rates.

Speaking of which, SAFE did place some notes at the end of March 2022 at a 4% rate and decreased the unsecured facility usage.

Debt (SAFE Q1-2022)

The fixed rate is obviously higher than the LIBOR+1% rate so interest costs should move up meaningfully in Q2-2022. If we assume a 3% LIBOR rate by year end, operating cash flow should constrict into next year versus this December 2021, by about $5 million a quarter due to interest costs. $5 million a quarter is not a lot, unless your cash flow is just $13 million a quarter. Now, the base line numbers will rise with the new deals and reduced straight-lined effects, but interest costs will dominate the impact for sure.

What Is More Important, Operating Cash Flow Or Earnings?

One reason for the extremely radical difference between operating cash flow multiple and the earnings multiple is the straight lined nature of rents. SAFE is booking the average annual revenue, while getting far less in actual cash today.

Cash Flow (SAFE Q1-2022)

This of course improves down the line, but that improvement is not going to be remotely quick considering the length of these leases (88 years). The current state is such that SAFE has not even covered its distributions to date via cash flow. This is not just our opinion.

As an Umbrella Partnership REIT, SAFE is required to distribute at least 90% of its net taxable income to shareholders. SAFE's cash earnings coverage of dividend distributions has been under 100% to date. Fitch believes SAFE has the ability to reduce distributions, if necessary.

Source: Fitch

So that 68 cents you get has not been covered by cash flows. In our humble opinion, that fact is more important than the $1.80 in earnings this year. A trough would come next year in the stock as it trades at 12X-15X earnings ($25-$30), which would still be more than 25X-30X operating cash flow. We are actually long the iStar Inc. PFD G 7.65% (STAR.PG) as we think that iStar Inc. (STAR) will merge with SAFE and redeem the most expensive cost of financing, the preferred shares. So we love the idea of lending to SAFE, and we might even buy their bonds if we get a 6% plus yield. But we think equity holders will have a hard time clawing back losses. Regardless of how it plays out, it will be interesting to watch.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.