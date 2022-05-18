Legal And Illicit Weed And The Economics Of Cannabis

Summary

  • Dr. Robin Goldstein and Professor Daniel Sumner wrote Can Legal Weed Win?: The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics.
  • Competition between legal and illicit market. The difference in states' timelines.
  • What types of policies will help legal weed win, learning from other commodity markets and why having a cash cushion is essential.

Dr. Robin Goldstein and Professor Daniel Sumner wrote Can Legal Weed Win?: The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics, objective observations to better understand the long-term economics of legal (and illicit) cannabis. Competition between legal and illicit market - not clear who wins.

What types of policies will help legal weed win. The difficulty in becoming a legal business - how massive cannabis adoption happens is not obvious. The difference in various state timelines, regulating interstate trade and other things investors are not paying enough attention to. The benefits of being a craft brand and why regional identity is key.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
