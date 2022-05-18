Legal And Illicit Weed And The Economics Of Cannabis

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Dr. Robin Goldstein and Professor Daniel Sumner wrote Can Legal Weed Win?: The Blunt Realities of Cannabis Economics, objective observations to better understand the long-term economics of legal (and illicit) cannabis. Competition between legal and illicit market - not clear who wins.

What types of policies will help legal weed win. The difficulty in becoming a legal business - how massive cannabis adoption happens is not obvious. The difference in various state timelines, regulating interstate trade and other things investors are not paying enough attention to. The benefits of being a craft brand and why regional identity is key.