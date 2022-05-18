Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is a stock I consider to be a buy. It not only holds the potential to soar towards phenomenal growth through its sustainable strategies but also is presently delivering big gains over the long term, resulting in its price metrics pointing at a significant undervaluation.

Company Overview

Braskem S.A. is a Brazil-based petrochemical company that has operations that span the United States, Europe, as well as Mexico, and Brazil. The company specializes in the production of thermoplastic resins and is the largest global producer in the Americas with over 40 industrial plants that span the Western hemisphere, including two production facilities in Germany.

Given its strategic positioning, Braskem enjoys several market advantages. For instance, the company is the sole producer of ethylene, polyethylene, and polypropylene in Brazil. It is also the largest polyethylene producer in Mexico, and the largest polypropylene producer in the US, in terms of annual production capacity. The company’s offerings are diversified including both petrochemicals and thermoplastics, which includes the highly promising green polyethylene material, which is a name that has constantly been put forward amid the discourse of environmental sustainability and renewable materials.

Braskem is a pioneer in the supply of renewable materials, with its ‘I’m Green’ polyethylene material produced from sugar cane extract, as opposed to conventional fossil fuels, being discussed widely across the market. The company commits to producing one million tons of the bio-based plastic by the year 2030, to work towards its grand strategy to neutralize carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. I believe this environmentally sustainable approach that Braskem has taken plays a significant role in determining the value and prospects of the business.

Market Overview and BAK Potential

The thermoplastics market is presently likely to grow by 6% until 2027, making it a high potential domain for investors to turn towards, especially amid looming uncertainties about inflation and interest rates. Throughout the globe, a significant increase has been reported in the production capacity of thermoplastics, given their low costs of production.

Demand for various products within the thermoplastic umbrella has been surging at a rapid pace, with the application found in a wide array of areas. Polyolefins in particular are one high-potential area, which has applications that span both industrial and commercial usage. The material, which is a primary offering in Braskem’s Brazilian market, is used in household appliances, automotive parts, plastic films, shopping bags, bottles, and container ships, among many others.

The highest potential region within the thermodynamics realm remains the Asia-Pacific, with experts suggesting China to eventually dominate the market, given the rate at which its economy has been expanding. In 2021 alone, China had seen a growth in its total plastic production of 5.5%, shooting up from 78 million tons of output in 2020 to 82.3 million tons in 2021.

In assessing the longer-term sustainability of the market, the most significant obstruction to the global growth of the thermoplastics industry is the international pressure to reduce pollutants and non-degrading waste plastics. This is where I believe BAK is worth taking a long position on.

Braskem’s Green Potential

While it is important to point out that Braskem does not hold much exposure to the Asian Pacific growth potential, it does have within its belt a crucial asset that could see the value of BAK potentially sky-rocket in the long-term future. This relates to its initiatives and strategy toward green polyethylene from renewable products. As of May 2022, Braskem SA remains the only producer of green polyethylene that is sourced from sugarcane, as verified by ASTM D6866. In addition to the competitive advantage this gives to the BAK profile, it also positions the company on a trajectory towards inevitable growth as governments continue to transition towards waste reduction and environmental sustainability.

To achieve environmental sustainability, Braskem operates six research and development centers throughout its global presence with the sole aim of leveraging disruptive technologies which would help the company innovate and achieve its goals of sustainability. The potential for change lies in the scale at which the company operates, which gives it the capacity to substantially scale up these emerging alternatives to petrochemicals, as it further pushes toward developing materials that are at a lower cost and of similar material quality to conventional thermoplastics.

Recent developments indicate that this strategy toward growth is indeed bearing fruit for the company. In late April 2022, the company announced a partnership with Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions. The partnership would seek to collectively work towards Braskem’s 2030 goal of achieving 1 million tons of its I'm green™ polyethylene. Lummus, through its complementary knowledge, would significantly improve the technologies involved in making the production of the material more efficient, whilst also attempting to expand geographic reach.

Similarly, the company has been making leaps in America through its proprietary I'm green™ material that is used to develop the highly in-demand, Welli Bins ™. These plant-based biodegradable bins had sold like hotcakes at the start of the year, as a result of their unique and sustainable nature. I believe the Welli Bins ™ are just scratching the surface of the potential of Braskem’s green and bio-based biopolymer. As the world continues its push towards green solutions to conventional problems, so too would the value of Braskem SA. I believe that a strong indicator of the demand for such products can be assessed in the forecasted growth trend in the global biodegradable plastics market over time:

Research CMFE

Earnings Profile

Owing to several external pressures, BAK did not succeed in delivering growth in its EBITDA figure in FY22Q1, in comparison to FY21Q1. By delivering $920 million as EBITDA in its most recent quarter, the company denoted a decrease of almost 24%. However, the quarter did bring on an increase in quarterly net profit by 67% and revenue by 24%, in comparison to Q1 2022.

The fall in EBITDA is primarily attributable to the significant international spread seen this quarter in the chemicals industry. This had particularly been impactful in the supply of polypropylene in the US, polyethylene in Mexico, and resins in the Brazilian market. Similarly, the slowdown in the Brazilian market this quarter resulted in a decline in revenue, which is the largest market segment for the company. Moreover, the company had further incurred exchange currency losses, given the appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US dollar by 6.3%.

However, this present dent in the company’s earnings is far from being a cause for concern, given that the company was faced with extraordinary external conditions this quarter, and its longer-term growth profile showcases its broader resilience within the market.

Valuation

The following table includes crucial valuation metrics of peer stocks from the chemical industry against Braskem SA, to determine its valuation:

Company Market Cap P/E Forward P/E P/S P/B P/Cash P/ Free Cash Flow Dividend Yield EPS EPS growth past 5 years Float Short ROE Price Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 13.0B 17.02 9.77 1.21 2.26 26.82 26.71 2.94% 6.07 1.70% 1.05% 13.80% 103.35 Huntsman Corporation (HUN) 7.3B 6.57 7.32 0.81 1.75 9.06 12.77 2.39% 5.41 26.90% 2.40% 29.30% 35.53 Braskem S.A. (BAK) 6.3B 2.24 3.96 0.3 2.97 2.66 7.09 19.65% 7.52 102.20% 0.70% 150.40% 16.82 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 5.3B 42.56 16.83 2.54 1.64 5.47 29.11 1.21% 2.32 21.30% 2.17% 31.70% 98.86

Source: Finviz

Valuation metrics for Braskem SA appear far more attractive than its peers in the chemical industry in an overwhelming number of price metrics. For instance, it leads by a significant margin with its PE ratio, Forward PE, PS ratio, PB ratio and PC ratio, and most importantly its PFCF ratio. Each of these collectively points to how BAK is a significantly undervalued player in the chemical industry, given its earnings as well as its net asset (book) value. It is evident, that BAK shareholders are attributed a substantially higher economic benefit, given the price they pay for the stock, relative to the shareholders of its peer stocks. BAK’s dividend yield, which stands at almost 20% is beyond impressive and is an indication that the stock is a moneymaker for investors, with its share price almost certain to rise.

Part of what has caused such relatively excellent price metrics is the degree to which it has delivered growth in its EPS over the last five years, amounting to 102%. This growth trend in the respective net income figures over the years, in comparison to its peer stocks, is apparent in the chart below:

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Where there is much about BAK to make investors smile, there also exists the risk that the present conditions that have led to its declined EBITDA figure in its recent quarter could persist. If this is the case, Braskem could see its financial sustainability being adversely impacted. Given that the company had suffered a dip after persistent growth, it is evident that the company did not sufficiently hedge itself against these broader market conditions. Similarly, the appreciating Brazilian currency did prove costly to the earnings of the company, and also exposed its vulnerabilities.

Moreover, global inflationary pressures could further impact the international spread in the chemicals market, as a result of currency devaluation and shifting interest rates. If such conditions continue, and demand in its core markets of Brazil, Mexico and the US see a fall, this current dip could be the beginning of a much longer bearish tumble for Braskem.

Conclusion

I believe BAK to be a big winner, not only because of its strong financial profile and attractive valuation but because of the potential it holds to become a gamechanger. But what is most feasible from an investor’s perspective is not the potential growth explosion BAK brings to the table with its potentially game-changing green alternative to conventional plastic, but something else entirely. BAK holds immense promise but does not demand a risky bet to capture in on such gains, and is already an undervalued moneymaker given its present operations. The present downfall in its EBITDA figure is a dent it has faced given external market pressures but is not something that will impact the company’s financial sustainability.