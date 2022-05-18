courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

1Q22 ER Overview & Financial Trends

Figure 1 - MNDY's Key Financial Trends

1Q22 Bearish Points

Operating margin sharply dropped into more negative territory on a sequential basis, sliding to -33% in 4Q21 to -62% in 1Q22. Though, management explained that they purposely front-load S&M expenses in the 1 st quarter of the fiscal year in preparation for driving more efficient sales operations for the rest of the year. Initially, this may sound like a cover-up, however, it looks like they did the same back in 1Q21 also.

Gross margin and FCF margin also slipped though this is likely due to the ramp up in S&M expenditure.

Management gave growth guidance of 67% for 2Q22, which is both a non-trivial QoQ and YoY deceleration. But we would say still impressive growth considering the revenue base.

Guidance for FY22 growth was 59%, which is quite a deceleration compared to FY21.

The FY22 guidance for non-GAAP operating margin of -28% is disappointingly a reversal of progress compared to FY21.

1Q22 bullish points

Revenue growth has declined QoQ though is almost the same as in 1Q21.

SBC % is gradually coming down.

Net Dollar Retention for 10+ users remain high at 135%.

Net Dollar Retention for ARR accounts over $50k is very high at 150%.

Evidently, MNDY is rapidly expanding business from its SMB roots into the enterprise segment of the market.

Management raised FY22 growth guidance from 54% to 59%.

The main takeaway is that there has been a setback in the path toward GAAP and non-GAAP breakeven and FY22 is not expected to be an improvement on FY21 in this regard. However, thanks to MNDY’s pacey product expansion they are driving substantial land-and-expand motions within enterprises. The resulting stickiness and further cross sale opportunities from this increasing enterprise penetration gives MNDY more of a durable growth outlook.

S&M Efficiency Analysis

For aggressive S&M companies like MNDY it is worth taking a granular look at the S&M effectiveness. Yes, they are generating hyper-growth but could S&M be spent more efficiently? In our opinion, the Gross Profit Adjusted Magic Number is a useful metric for assessing this. It is calculated as:

GP Adjusted Magic Number = Net new revenue * 4 * GM / S&M(t-1)

In essence, it is a measure for the productivity of the S&M, and the inverse of this is the payback period in years.

As the following table shows, back in 1Q21 when MNDY ramped up S&M expense, the GP Adjusted Magic Number improved in the subsequent quarters. It will be interesting to see whether this pattern recurs following the ramp up in S&M during 1Q22.

Figure 2 - MNDY's GP Adjusted Magic Number Trend

As just mentioned, the inverse of the GP-Adjusted Magic number is the Payback Period in years. Based on the average of the past 4 quarters, MNDY’s payback period has been 1.52 years, or 18 months. The following chart from Meritech Capital compares this metric across numerous SaaS companies. The chart hasn’t been updated since MNDY’s 1Q22 ER release and hence MNDY’s 16 months payback period is based on the previous quarter. According to this metric, MNDY doesn’t have an elite S&M operation but is good enough to warrant the aggressive S&M at present, and we think it is likely to improve along with further enterprise penetration.

Figure 3 - SaaS Payback Periods

Fast Innovation

A good sign of future competitiveness is the cadence of a SaaS firm’s new product release. Firms that have sustained high levels of growth, like NET, DDOG, CRWD, TEAM, OKTA, and ZS, all have this in common – and so does MNDY.

Figure 4 - Rapid Product Innovation

The latest product innovations, released during 1Q22, are the Monday Projects, Monday Dev, Monday CRM, and Monday Marketing, that collectively make up the Work OS Product suite. Not all of these are radically new products, though they’ve been expanded and refined from existing solutions. Though, business-wise it makes sense to spin out these solutions and market them as separate use cases rather than have them harder to discover among a larger platform. And each solution is easily interoperable with one another and the rest of the platform.

MNDY is also making progress with its marketplace idea whereby developers can create apps and monetize them in the Monday Apps Marketplace. This is very promising for investors because it shows how MNDY is aiming to build a robust ecosystem, by generating network effects among users and also network effects between users and developers.

Figure 5 - Monday App Marketplace

Business Model

MNDY’s business model has parallels with NET’s. Like NET, MNDY started out with a bottom-up focus, making it super easy for single users to open an account and get started, and then spread the word of the software usefulness so that organic adoption occurs throughout the org. And also like NET, now that MNDY has grabbed a good chunk of the SMB market they are now applying a top-down approach by targeting the enterprise segment – and just like NET, it is paying dividends.

From the comments in the 1Q22 ER call, it seems that MNDY’s top-down enterprise strategy is rather efficient. It was mentioned that once MNDY sees a paying account with a certain level of engagement and a potential to expand to c. 1000 users, the sales team will then begin building a relationship with that enterprise - focusing sales resources on warm rather than cold leads is likely to be very fruitful.

Capitalizing On A New Era Of Work

For most of the 20th century, orgs were applying the Scientific Management approach to work coordination. Then in the 1980s when innovation began shifting from machinery and hardware to knowledge, services, and software, the rigid approach of Scientific Management was no longer optimal and hence orgs required a new philosophy. OKR, or Objectives & Key Results, became an adopted management philosophy, that focused on end goals rather than the processes of getting to those end goals, as a way to navigate the dynamism across most industries. A couple of the most famous applications of OKR is from GOOGL and META, and techie firms like this have succeeded in OKR because not having stringent processes to follow necessitates a high level of coordination (or else employees will head down different paths), and it just so happens that really good software makes this coordination easier.

Non-techie orgs, whether or not following OKR, had cobbled together Excel and email as a way to coordinate in the era of the knowledge worker – resulting in highly inefficiency. However, in recent years work coordination software players, like ASAN, MNDY, SMAR, and Airtable (IPO likely in next 12 months), have emerged to help orgs coordinate seamlessly across teams and departments. Now, any org should be able to coordinate themselves at scale in a similar manner to how GOOGL and Meta have achieved in the past couple of decades. When we think about the need for coordination like this, it helps appreciate the size of the market and the opportunity for vendors like MNDY.

Aside from the coordination benefits, MNDY also offers a lot of ways to automate processes into workflows, and we view this as a differentiator versus other coordination players. You could describe MNDY as a coordination player that also allows users to add Scientific-Management-like processes to knowledge worker workflows.

On the whole, we like MNDY’s ability to coordinate teams/departments but also like the creation of specific verticals focused on automating and structuring workflows within specific domains (e.g., CRM, HR, Finance)

The Risks to Software Firms Like monday.com

Despite the huge TAM opportunity, the entry barriers into the work management software space are really low. Any future technological entrepreneur eyeing up this space wouldn’t need to concern themselves with vertical innovation down in the software/hardware stack, or any integration with an org’s internal systems. They would just need to write some (really) clever code and then host their SaaS application on IaaS, and then of course do some marketing. In essence, the ability to just focus on the upper layers of the software stack and the low capital costs enabled by IaaS, as well as the hyperscale scalability, are key catalysts for the explosion of new SaaS firms over the past 15 years.

So, there is certainly a competitive risk due to the low entry barriers. Hence, to be successful and create more protective entry barriers, firms like MNDY must spend big, expand the product suite, capture the majority of the market, and create pervasive network effects before rivals. MNDY and ASAN are doing just that with super easy onboarding, smooth organic adoption within orgs, and rapid new product expansion to increase stickiness. The downside is that MNDY and ASAN will be making sizeable losses in the short-term.

Valuation Considerations

For high-growth GAAP loss makers we like to check the EV/GP/NTM Growth metric. As shown in the following table, whilst all SaaS firms are looking attractive at present, MNDY is one of the biggest bargains.

Figure 6 - Forward EV/GP Comparisons

Our DCF valuation arrives at an intrinsic range of $220 to $270 per share, which offers more than 2x upside based on the price at the time of writing.

Conclusion

MNDY is executing incredibly well. It is sustaining high growth by expanding into the enterprise segment of the market and quickly growing their wallet due to the low friction usability and rapid product innovation. And this enterprise expansion should lead to more durable growth for the future.

It is disappointing to see operating and FCF margin fall in 1Q22, but according to management there is a reason for this and the same pattern occurred in 1Q21. It is also disappointing that the guidance for FY22 non-GAAP operating margin is a decline to -28% from -17% in FY21.

Though, over the long-term we like the market opportunity ahead for MNDY. It is a competitive space but by growing faster than the competition they can build out user-to-user and user-to-developer network effects. Furthermore, whilst it is competitive, there is substantial differentiation between coordination leaders like MNDY, ASAN, and Airtable, so it doesn’t need to be a winner-takes-all eventual outcome.

Whether or not MNDY does become a dominant winner, it’s valuation still looks attractive, relative to other high-growth, GAAP loss making peers, and in terms of future projected growth and cash flows. Given the sharp plummet, we think MNDY is worth an allocation to a long-term oriented balanced portfolio.