Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The 5G era has led to a massive upgrade cycle within the smartphone industry. This has helped all the smartphone manufacturers. It was reported by Verge that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is looking to double its smartphone production in the current cycle. The company has already launched Pixel Pass subscription which combines all the services provided by Google and gives customers a two-year upgrade option on new Pixel phones. This can be a game-changer for the company as it is already ramping up its subscription services and has over 50 million subscribers using YouTube Premium and YouTube Music.

The smartphone industry has also reached a maturity phase in the domestic U.S. market as well as international regions. The tech specs on most 5G smartphones are quite robust. Hence, the main differentiating factor in the future will be the services added to these products. Google already has a rapidly expanding list of services which should help the company gain upper hand against other Android smartphone makers.

Google has to pay massive amount of cash to Apple (AAPL) and other OEMs to be the default search option on their devices which has led to an increase in traffic acquisition costs. A higher customer base for Google products should help the company reduce its TAC which hit $12 billion in the latest quarter or 18% of the total revenue. Rapid growth of YouTube Premium and other Google services can provide a strong tailwind to Pixel demand. We could see the unit shipments of Pixel hit 100 million a year in the next few years which will be a massive bullish factor for Google stock.

Next phase of smartphone industry

Google's Pixel has proved itself as a strong competitor within the Android universe. The 5G era has seen a rapid increase in average selling price for all smartphones. This has also helped Apple deliver a robust bottom-line and top-line growth in the last few quarters. Google is also planning on doubling the production of Pixel phones. However, besides the standard tech specs, Google has the advantage of strong growth in its services business. The company has already announced that it has over 50 million subscribers using YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. This is the fastest growth in this segment.

It should be noted that Apple has not announced its music streaming subscriber base for three years. The last time the company made an announcement, it has just over 50 million paid subscribers on its music streaming service. Apple has taken a longer time to reach the milestone of 50 million compared to Google.

Google is already combining all its services within Pixel Pass program which allows users to buy new Pixel and use all the services of Google. The phone can be upgraded every two years. This subscription plan should increase the loyalty towards Pixel and also attract new customers who would like to use YouTube Premium and other services at a discount.

Moving the needle

Google had over $250 billion in revenue in the last fiscal. At this revenue base, it would be difficult for the company to deliver strong growth unless it expands its presence in new segments. The smartphone industry can help the company show strong top-line and bottom-line growth. It should be noted that Apple also receives over 50% of its revenue from iPhones. Hence, one or two hit products within the smartphone segment can build a strong recurring revenue stream for Google.

Counterpoint Research

Figure 1: Unit shipments of smartphones by OEMs.

CNBC even went as far as asking if the new Pixel 6 was an iPhone killer. Google might not be able to lure customers away from Apple's ecosystem on the basis of a good smartphone alone. However, if the growth of services in Google significantly outpaces Apple, it would attract more customers to Pixel devices from their other Android devices instead of moving to Apple's ecosystem.

TAC and ecosystem

Google has two main reasons for pushing hard to gain higher unit shipments of Pixel devices. The first is the massive increase in traffic acquisition costs being paid by the company over the last few years. According to WSJ, Google pays Apple over $11 billion in TAC through their licensing deal which provides Google search and other services on Apple devices. This deal has also been at the center of regulatory pushbacks.

Similarly, Google has to pay licensing fees to other Android manufacturers. An increase in unit shipments can help Google reduce the TAC over time and expand its own margins. Even if the company gives a significant discount to gain market share in the smartphone industry, the long-term advantages could be quite important.

The second main reason for increasing Pixel sales is the benefit to the overall ecosystem. Google is rapidly increasing its own services business and is likely to launch new services to compete effectively with other giants. Having a strong base of Pixel customers will provide a halo effect to these services. We can already see this happening in the smart speaker segment. According to recent report, Google has overtaken Amazon (AMZN) in the smart speaker shipments in U.S. which should help the company promote other smart home products and services.

Google overtakes Amazon in quarterly unit shipments in the smart speaker market (Cepro, Omdia).

Figure 2: Google overtakes Amazon in quarterly unit shipments in the smart speaker market.

Impact on Google stock

Google is trying to show progress in its hardware business. The smartphone segment is the biggest prize within the hardware business. If Google is able to crack this segment, Wall Street could reward the stock with a much better valuation multiple. The current unit shipments of Pixel devices are less than 10 million. This gives the company a long runway of growth compared to Apple which will mostly be defending its market share within the smartphone segment.

Subscription, Pixel Pass, discounts, better specs, and branding can help Pixel devices deliver strong YoY growth in the next few years. It is quite possible that Google is able to increase the annual unit shipments of Pixel devices to more than 100 million before the end of this decade.

YCharts

Figure 3: Comparison of Alphabet and Apple's PE ratio and quarterly revenue growth.

Google's PE ratio is less than that of Apple which derives over 80% of its revenue base from products like iPhone, iPads, Mac, and others. Google's strong performance as a hardware company and specifically Pixel can open the doors for a better ecosystem of products and services compared to Apple and other competitors. This should drive better valuation multiple for the company and also improve the bottom line significantly. Long-term investors can gain better returns as Google ramps up its effort to increase Pixel sales and grow its hardware business.

Investor takeaway

Google has ordered a doubling of production for its Pixel devices. It has also launched Pixel Pass which combines various services offered by Google under a single subscription plan for Pixel devices. Google has a number of advantages that can make it a preferred choice among customers in the 5G upgrade cycle. Besides a strong brand presence, Google also has YouTube Premium and other services which can attract customers to Pixel. Faster growth in Pixel helps Google reduce the TAC and build a better ecosystem of products and services.

The company has already built a very strong market share in the smart speaker and smart home devices segment despite competition from Amazon and Apple. Building a higher market share in smartphones should move the needle for the top-line and bottom-line of the company. It can also lead to a better valuation multiple for the stock as it is trading at less than Apple's PE ratio.

Pixel devices will be one of the strongest reasons for a buy-and-hold approach toward Alphabet stock. It is possible that Pixel devices show annual unit shipments of over 100 million before the end of the decade which will give Google a long growth runway and a massive boost to its ecosystem of products and services.