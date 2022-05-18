Applied Materials Stock: The Sell-Off Might Not Be Over
Summary
- Applied Materials will post its FQ2 earnings report on May 19. Semi investors have become skittish over macro concerns and a potential industry downturn.
- Despite its highly robust FCF yields, AMAT stock has fallen 30% from its January highs. Therefore, we believe that the market has been digesting the industry's massive 2020 surge.
- Our price action analysis suggests a massive bull trap occurred in January 2022. Moreover, a series of critical resistance zones have formed.
- We revise our rating from Buy to Hold, given AMAT's weaker technical outlook, impacting its risk/reward profile.
Investment Thesis
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report its FQ2 earnings card on May 19. Despite its robust free cash flow (FCF) yields, its stock has also been hit by the recent downdraft in semi stocks. As a result, AMAT stock was also sent into a bear market, 30% below its January highs.
However, it has outperformed many of its more pricey semi peers as the market digested the industry's massive gains from 2020. The market remains concerned about whether the industry can sustain its growth, given increasing macro weakness, supply chain disruptions impacting fab equipment suppliers, and raw materials cost surges.
Our price action analysis also suggests that AMAT stock is at a near-term bottom, after the steep sell-off in May.
We like AMAT stock's FCF yields, and we think it provided a strong defense for its valuation in the sell-off. However, we have turned more cautious over its less robust technical picture.
Our price action analysis suggests overhead resistance at the $120 level, which was its previous critical support zone. But, given the massive bull trap in January, there could be potential for a deeper sell-off before AMAT stock could reach a medium-term bottom.
As a result, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold, heading into its FQ2 card, with a price target of $120 (implied upside of 2.7%). We urge investors to watch for the re-test of its critical short-term bottom of $105 before considering adding exposure.
AMAT Stock High FCF Yields Helped It Dodge A Deeper Sell-off
The semi industry has been battered since the start of 2022. Among the names we tracked in our charts above, only Broadcom (AVGO) stock fell less than 20% YTD. As a result, there has been nowhere to hide for semi investors as the market makers turned to digest their massive 2020 gains.
Notwithstanding, we believe AMAT stock's robust FCF yields have helped it weather the recent maelstrom that engulfed semi stocks. AMAT stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 5.85% (Vs. 5Y mean of 7.42%). It could help to explain partly why the hit was less severe than NVIDIA (NVDA) stock's -38.2% hammering or even AMD (AMD) stock's -28.8% drubbing. Notably, AMAT stock outperformed its fab equipment peer ASML (ASML). ASML stock has fallen 29% YTD, as its FCF yield of 2.11% trailed AMAT's robust yields.
Investors Need To Watch For Slowing Growth
Applied Materials guided revenue of $6.35B (midpoint), up 13.7% YoY for FQ2. The updated consensus estimates suggest that the company should be able to meet its guidance. The company also expects an EPS of $1.90, up 32.6% YoY. Furthermore, we believe the recent stellar performance from ASML's FQ1 earnings also lifted the Street's optimism for Applied Materials to at least meet its guidance.
However, the market reaction in semi stocks demonstrated that perhaps investors have been looking past its FQ2 report. We think the market remains tentative over the industry's growth cadence from H2'22, as growth could potentially slow, given tough 2021 comps. Furthermore, we need to observe whether Applied Materials could be impacted by more significant supply chain disruptions affecting its near-term revenue guidance. We noted in our previous article that management was quite concerned with supply chain snarls. Therefore, we urge investors to pay particular attention to management's commentary on its supply chain management.
Price Action Analysis Suggests Near-Term Caution
Our price action analysis suggests that the market has been digesting its rapid gains from 2020. The consolidation zone in 2021 has proved to be an astute distribution phase, as the market makers unloaded their holdings, and lured in the dip buyers.
In addition, the massive bull trap in January, as seen above, corroborated our view of the "final flush up," drawing in the last of the dip buyers. However, we thought AMAT stock's robust FCF yields could help defend against the market sell-off. But, in price action, we often learn to never fight against the market currents, as AMAT stock proved.
Notwithstanding, AMAT stock seems to have found a near-term bottom at the $105 level in the May sell-off. However, a series of critical resistance zones have formed, which could impede AMAT stock's near-term momentum.
Therefore, we believe the $120 resistance level could be a significant zone to test the market's willingness to recover its upward momentum. But, we urge investors to wait for a re-test of the $105 level before adding exposure. Otherwise, there could be a further downside, as seen above, which could hurt investors more.
Is AMAT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
With an implied upside of less than 3% to its $120 resistance level, we think the risk/reward profile has weakened significantly for AMAT stock in the near term.
Therefore, we revise our rating on AMAT stock from Buy to Hold, heading into its FQ2 earnings.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, QCOM, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.