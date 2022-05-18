Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Aristocrats are some of the most sought-after income investments. These companies have stood the test of time as they have increased their dividends on an annual basis for at least 25 consecutive years. While many Dividend Aristocrats are not high-yielding investments, they have provided a steady flow of increasing income throughout every domestic and global crisis since at least the late 90s. Only a select few can call themselves a Dividend Aristocrat, as there are currently only 65 in existence. These companies are truly the Crème de la Crème in the dividend world as they must be a member of the S&P 500, have a market cap of at least $3 billion, exceed a daily trading volume of $5 million, and have at least 25 consecutive annual dividend increases under their belts. When one of these storied companies goes on sale, I take notice and evaluate if it's time to buy.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined by -46.08% since its 52-week highs, and its dividend yield has been pushed up to 3.94%. Anytime a Dividend Aristocrat is basically cut in half, I become interested, and since the dividend yield is 3.94%, I became even more curious as to what has caused its decline. In Q1 2022, TROW's earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations as net client outflows increased due to volatility in the markets. Assets under management slid from $1.69 trillion to $1.55 trillion. I think the short-term pain TROW's stock is experiencing could lead to long-term gains for new investors. This isn't TROW's first decline, and their track record provides a lot of confidence that their shares will recover.

T. Rowe Price Group has experienced 7 previous declines of more than 25% since 1993 and recovered from each one

Since 1993 TROW has experienced 7 significant declines of more than 25%.

11/8/93 to 11/29/93 $27.23 - $12.54 -$14.69 decline -53.95%

4/15/96 to 7/1/96 $26.37 - $12.53 -$13.84 -52.48%

3/30/98 to 8/31/98 $33.79 - $13.36 -$20.43 -60.46%

9/15/08 to 2/23/09 $65.87 - $21.51 -$44.36 -67.34%

2/14/11 to 9/26/11 $67.26 - $45.19 -$22.07 -32.81%

6/4/18 to 1/7/19 $124.06 - $88.87 -$35.19 -28.37%

2/10/20 to 3/23/20 $135.29 - $96.93 -$38.36 -28.35%

8/31/21 to 5/11/22 $224.56 - $112.65 -$111.91 -49.84%



Think about the amount of negative economic events since 1993. Over time, no matter what the crisis was, the markets ultimately recovered and appreciated, and so did TROW. Since 1993 investors have endured the following events:

Finnish banking crisis Early 90s

Swedish banking crisis Early 90s

Economic crisis in Mexico 1994

Asian financial crisis 1997

Russian financial crisis 1998

Ecuador economic crisis 98-99

Argentine great depression 98-02

Dot com bubble 00-02

Turkish economic crisis 2001

9/11 2001

Uruguay banking crisis 2002

Venezuelan general strike 02-03

Financial crisis 07-09

Energy crisis 03-09

Subprime mortgage crisis 07-10

U.S housing market bubble and correction 03-11

Automotive industry crisis 08-10

Irish banking crisis 08-10

European sovereign debt crisis 09-19

Greek government-debt crisis 09-10

Brazilian economic crisis 14-17

Chinese stock market crash 2015

Covid-19 and economic impacts 2020 - present

War in Ukraine 22 - present

History has proven that it's never smooth sailing, and there is always conflict or economic events that create hardships domestically or abroad TROW may not be done correcting, but its longest prior correction lasted around 7 ½ months, while this correction is currently in its 9th month. Looking at a long-term chart of TROW indicates that this decline could be a great buying opportunity as each previous decline of -25% or more has led to long-term gains.

TROW isn't the only asset management company that's currently seeing its share price decline. State Street Corporation (STT) has declined by -34.86% since its 52-week highs while Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has declined by -23.51%, BlackRock (BLK) by -38.49%, Blackstone (BX) by -30.10% and The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) by -33.10%. The entire sector has been hit as U.S sustainable fund flows posted their fourth consecutive decline as inflows fell to $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This is less than half of the all-time flow record, nearly $22 billion, set one year ago in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, assets in sustainable funds dipped for the first time in two years to $343 billion. To put it in perspective, assets in sustainable funds fell by 4%, but assets in the overall U.S. market fell by 6% over the quarter. Last quarter, flows into U.S. sustainable funds dipped by 26% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

In Q1 2022, the S&P 500 suffered its worst quarterly loss since the start of the pandemic, while the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index recorded its steepest decline since late 1980. Throughout Q1, fears of the Fed being behind the curve leading to aggressive actions to fight inflation impacted investor sentiment throughout the quarter; then the war in Ukraine erupted, the Fed started getting aggressive with rate hikes, inflation jumped above 8%, and average gasoline prices continued to increase, and mortgage rates felt as if they doubled overnight. This seems like a perfect storm for the asset management sector, and it's no surprise that the sector has been trading down.

TROW looks to be trading at an attractive value based on FCF and Earnings

TROW's price decline has made its valuation look cheap. Today TROW is trading at a 9.71 P/E while STT trades at 9.26 P/E, NTRS at a 14.28 P/E, and BLK at a 14.83 P/E. Concerns have been raised about TROW's compressing EPS as its Q1 EPS came in at $2.43 compared to Q1 of 2021's EPS of $3.20. TROW addressed this in its Q1 report and indicated that the recent performance for some of its strategies have performed below its standards, but their confident that its approach will deliver superior performance over time. Companies can't deliver blowout earnings every quarter, and the economic environment surrounding TROW's business wasn't ideal. I think earnings are still strong, and given TROW's history, there is no reason to believe things won't bounce back.

FCF is a measure of profitability that excludes the non-cash expenses of the income statement and includes spending on equipment and assets as well as changes in working capital from the balance sheet. FCF could be the most underrated and most important financial metric to look at as this is the pool of capital that companies can utilize to repay debt, pay dividends, buy back shares, make acquisitions, or reinvest in the business. Every investment is the present value of all future cash flow. Therefore, investors look at the price to FCF valuation and pay the cheapest multiple for a company's FCF. While TROW's EPS did compress YoY, my attention refocuses to the cash flow statement because I want to see if their ability to generate cash from operations and produce FCF has been impacted.

TROW increased its cash from operations YoY in Q1 from $994.7 million to $1.1 billion, while its CapEx declined by -$3.9 million. TROW's FCF in Q1 increased YoY by $112.6 million or 12.03% YoY. While its EPS declined, its ability to produce FCF improved, which is reassuring as to the functionality of its business. In the TTM, TROW has produced $3.33 billion in FCF, and since its market cap is $27.72 billion, the market has placed a multiple of 8.34x on their FCF. STT trades at a 30.95x FCF multiple, while NTRS trades at an 11.28x multiple, and BLK is trading at a 20.03x FCF multiple. TROW looks very enticing as the 8.34x FCF multiple is well under the 20x ratio value investors look for.

Dividends and return of capital to shareholders

TROW is an enticing Dividend Aristocrat as you won't find many with better dividend metrics. TROW is currently paying $4.80 per share, which is a forward yield of 3.94%. In Q1 2022, shareholders received an 11% quarterly dividend increase, and long-term shareholders have benefited from 37 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. TROW has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15.18%, and its dividend is fully covered as it only pays out 43.25% of its earnings to shareholders. There is more than enough room to continue the annual dividend increases as TROW closes in on graduating to becoming a Dividend King. TROW has also paid 3 special dividends in the past decade, and in 2021 the special dividend amounted to an additional $3 dividend per share.

In addition to annual dividend increases, TROW is returning capital to its investors by buying back shares. In Q1 2022, TROW repurchased 2.1 million shares. Over the past decade, TROW has repurchased 29.7 million shares, or 11.56% of the company's common shares. This is very positive as TROW is increasing the equity position of its shareholders by reducing its share count. Return of capital is important, and TROW is hitting the nail on the head by providing consistently increasing income while implementing a successful buyback plan.

Conclusion

I will never understand why investors worry about missing the upside when the markets are rising but are worried about investing when the markets fall. TROW is a quality company, and its current decline has presented an interesting opportunity. TOW has now experienced 8 declines that exceeded -25% since 1993, and after the bottom was reached in the previous 7 declines, new highs were ultimately made. The entire asset management sector has declined, and this isn't a dedicated problem at TROW as the outflows aren't concentrated in just one company. Eventually, the markets will rebound, and while investors wait for the markets to change course, TROW is yielding 3.97% with 37 years of consecutive dividend increases. I think it's a bullish signal that TROW has repurchased 2.1 million shares in Q1 2022 as its stock declined. TROW may not be finished declining, but its current levels can't be ignored as this Dividend Aristocrat looks cheap at this level. I am not a current shareholder, but TROW is grabbing my attention, and I may start a position soon.