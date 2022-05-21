Embraer Revenue Declines On Shutdown, Eve De-SPACs
Summary
- Embraer is a pretty interesting company with exposure to the small cabin private jet market.
- On the other side is a regional commercial aviation business and also defense, with a recent de-SPACing of Eve Holding a new-age mobility company at a high value.
- A factory shutdown has meant meaningful revenue declines, but backlog growth offsets that for the year-long picture and is just a blip.
- Markets holding surprisingly strong, and cost saving achieved at the gross margin level.
- Support and services revenue picking up is a strong signal for mobility, and restores a high margin business. Overall, Embraer is technically undervalued and is watch-listed despite leverage risk.
Published on the Value Lab 18/5/22
Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is an interesting story. Having traded down meaningfully over the last couple of months, it is an executive jet story with a new-age mobility story through the ownership of Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX). It also has defense exposures and is well-poised for the return of mobility with a commercial segment, too. Overall, the company is rather undervalued, but the return profile is quite levered to the valuation of Eve, which is still a very uncertain exposure that could see a 100% write-off. So, we watchlist the company for now.
Quick Q1 Note
The Q1 was characterized by some key things:
- Month-long shut down of facilities caused revenues to fall meaningfully as deliveries couldn't be made. Revenues fell overall by around 40% YoY for all production-based segments;
- Gross margins still improved substantially as cost measures are taking effect;
- Where revenues fell, backlog grew by 22%, meaning the pipeline remains somewhat consistent and has but has clearly shrunk assuming that any lost deliveries this quarter are made up in the coming quarters. This backlog growth is being driven by the commercial segment;
- Service and support have improved, being the only segment with revenue growth this quarter as it is unconnected with production, and this is a good signal that mobility is restoring and that a high margin segment is returning;
- Outlook in core businesses guides to revenue growth in all segments;
- Eve Holding went public, with the equity being valued at $2.3 billion as of today. Embraer holds 80% of Eve following various dilutions as part of the de-SPACing.
Return Levers
There are several ways in which the situation could incrementally improve to the benefit of Embraer investors, while the price has incrementally declined since we last covered it.
- First, a growth in activity means service revenues are going to recover, and they offer some of the safest and highest margins in an aviation profile. This is a positive on mix.
- Executive aviation, especially Embraer's division, is exposed to the newly-minted rich investing in jets for their personal use. Also, chartering companies are growing like crazy, adding smaller jets to their fleets as well.
- Growth in mobility indicated by service revenue increases which are driven by flight activity has meant that the backlog is primarily driven by the commercial aviation segment, signaling the total depression in this market might be coming to an end.
- A restoration of equity markets, specifically of tech exposures, can drive a revaluation of the company on the basis of greater confidence in their Eve tech exposure. Right now, SPACs have been murdered by market risk-off sentiment, and the Eve exposure is essentially being written off by investors.
Valuation
Using either normalized, achievable figures for EBIT margins, where some segments continue to operate unprofitably like commercial aviation, or using achieved margins this quarter, which have generally improved on account of gross margin improvements, we can build the following valuation.
The majority of the upside is being driven by the Eve valuation. Writing it off eliminated 66% of the upside.
A Focus on Eve
With Eve being such an important return lever, let's discuss this exposure. Firstly, it came to the market as a SPAC, and therefore has the return profile that most SPACed companies have, which is very early stage, even for venture capital standards. Markets have murdered SPACs of late, with the boom having come virtually to a stop.
Eve is already being written off from initial valuations by the market. What is this company, though? The concept is to produce urban mobility rotor wing aircraft by a patented design. This design will need to be iterated, and they are already campaigning to get this concept certified for use in cities. They expect to have a commercial offering in 2025, which is a while from now, and be EBITDA positive in 2028, with current value meaning an 8.6x trade on 2028 EBITDA, which is again a while from now.
Interest in the company from strategics is impressive, with BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) and Thales S.A. (OTCPK:THLEF), among others, getting involved either as investors or vendors, but this is a pie-in-the-sky idea for the company, albeit with a total addressable market ("TAM") of $780 billion. With the strategic involvement of Embraer as the Eve parent company, there is a certain amount of proven operational expertise behind the idea, but ultimately a very political and uncertain process will have to ensue in order for this product to have any value at all. There are commitments from partners to purchase these aircraft from Eve, but again, nothing is in stone yet.
Risks And Conclusions
Besides the risks of Eve not getting off the ground, there is the matter of backlog growth being limited relative to revenue declines. This indicates that interest maybe isn't as high as it should be, strangely more so in executive jets than commercial. Moreover, the company isn't very profitable, and has a pretty substantial net debt of $1.5 billion, about 5x EBIT. With rates hiking, this isn't great, and a coverage of 1.9x of EBITDA on interest expense might not be enough.
Finally, the defense segment isn't great. Their Millenniums aren't doing that great, given that the Brazilian government substantially pulled out of their contract. The rest of their defense products are quite low value or not very meaningful.
Overall, the company is really interesting, and there is upside. However, the company is levered to the health of markets by a lot due to the Eve reflexivity and the effects of leverage. Watchlist worthy for now.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.