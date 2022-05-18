Northern Star Resources: Ignore The Softer Q3 Results

LuckyViks/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is coming to an end, and one of the first companies to report its results (CYQ1 or fiscal Q3 2022) was Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). Overall, the company had a softer quarter on a sequential basis, with production, revenue, and net mine cash flow down slightly from the December quarter despite a higher gold price. Meanwhile, cost guidance was revised slightly higher. After a soft quarter and cost guidance revision, it's easy to be negative on Northern Star, but with the stock trading at ~1.05x P/NAV as a solely Tier-1 producer with growth, I see significant upside from current levels.

Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in United States Dollars, and all exchange rates are based on $0.725 AUD/USD.

Northern Star Operations (Company Website)

Northern Star Resources ("Northern Star") released its fiscal Q3 2022 results (calendar year Q1) last month, reporting quarterly production and sales of ~380,000 ounces, down slightly from the previous quarter. This came in below my estimates of 400,000+ ounces in the period, partially related to unplanned mill downtime at its Kalgoorlie operations. Despite the lower production, Northern Star remains on track to meet its guidance of 1.55 to 1.65 million ounces, but it did revise its cost assumptions higher to A$1,600/oz to A$1,640/oz [US$1,160/oz to $1,190/oz]. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Northern Star - Guidance (Company News Release)

Production

The chart below shows that gold production was lower at multiple assets in fiscal Q3 2022, with KCGM producing just ~120,500 ounces, Carosue Dam coming in at ~52,400 ounces, and Kalgoorlie producing ~40,300 ounces. This translated to an 8%, 22%, and 7% decline on a sequential basis, respectively. The lower production at the Kalgoorlie Production Centre, the company's largest hub, was related to unplanned mill downtime, which impacted throughput and reduced stoping fronts that impacted milling grades at Carosue Dam.

Northern Star - Quarterly Production by Asset (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that these issues are largely behind the company, and while throughput was lower, material movements continue to trend in the right direction. Meanwhile, the open-pit fleet replacement program is also progressing well. This is based on KCGM's material movement annualizing 66 million tonnes per annum, more than double at the time of the acquisition just over two years ago, and the 793F truck fleet replacement being 75% complete. Based on this fleet replacement, we should see continued optimization of fleet haulage in FY2023, working towards a goal of 80+ million tonnes per annum of material movement at KCGM.

Moving over to the second-largest hub, the Yandal Production Centre, it was a solid quarter for Northern Star despite lower development rates at Jundee due to COVID-19-related workforce challenges. During the quarter, Jundee saw a 7% improvement in gold sales vs. fiscal Q2 2022, at lower all-in sustaining costs of A$1,444/oz [US$1,047/oz]. At Jundee, production was higher by 6%, helped by higher grades and recovery rates, partially offset by lower throughput. At Thunderbox, production increased nearly 10% to 34,500 ounces. The Thunderbox mill expansion remains on track for H1 2023 - a key project to deliver on the company's long-term growth plan (2.0 million ounces of gold production per annum).

Northern Star Operations (Company Website)

Finally, at Pogo, gold production was revised lower to 205,000 to 220,000 ounces vs. the previous guidance of 220,000 to 250,000 ounces. Given the lower planned sales, costs were revised higher to US$1,700oz to US$1,800/oz vs. a mid-point of US$1,600/oz previously. From a headline standpoint, this may look quite disappointing, and it's certainly continued what's been a slower than planned optimization of this asset. However, while it's easy to sulk over the headline figures, key operating metrics continue to trend in the right direction at Pogo, and fiscal Q3 2022 was solid.

Pogo Mine - Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Pogo produced ~59,000 ounces in fiscal Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of US$1,483/oz, representing a significant improvement from the two most recent quarters from both a cost and production standpoint. Meanwhile, mine development rates improved to 1,453 tonnes per day in fiscal Q3 and surged to 1,650 tonnes/day in March. This massive improvement resulted in ~259,000 tonnes of ore being mined in fiscal Q3, a more than 20% improvement sequentially (fiscal Q2: ~214,000 tonnes). Finally, the mill continues to perform well following its expansion to 1.3 million tonnes per annum.

This means that if Northern Star can continue to improve its development rates, there is a clear line of sight to the 300,000-ounce per annum goal at this asset, another key item to deliver on the 2.0 million-ounce per annum consolidated production target. As noted by the company, the Australian borders being opened in February have helped considerably to get ex-pats onto the site. Meanwhile, although costs are higher than planned temporarily, this is largely due to accelerating work while it's possible in case there are additional COVID-19-related disruptions down the road. Given the increase in resources/ reserves and the significant improvement in mining rates, the long-term outlook for this asset remains bright, with a much stronger FY2023 ahead.

Costs & Margins

Moving to costs, Northern Star saw higher costs in the period, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at A$1,656/oz [US$1,200/oz] vs. A$1,631/oz [US$1,182/oz] in fiscal Q2. Fortunately, this was partially offset by a higher average realized gold price, translating to AISC margins of A$812/oz vs. A$798/oz in fiscal Q2. It's worth noting that the margin improvement would have been more significant if not for the considerable hedging that was delivered during fiscal Q3, with ~159,00 ounces delivered at A$2,306/oz [US$1,671/oz]. This impacted Northern Star's average realized gold price, with it coming in nearly $100/oz below the industry average.

Northern Star - Quarterly Costs & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that with the significant delivery into hedges in fiscal Q3, Northern Star's average price for its hedging commitments is much higher, sitting at A$2,446/oz [US$1,773/oz], and 134,000 ounces of hedges were added at A$2,629/oz [US$1,906/oz], a figure well above current prices. The negative is that while calendar year Q2 (fiscal Q4) was shaping up to be a blowout quarter for miners from a revenue standpoint due to the higher gold price, it's looking like we won't see much improvement on a sequential basis given the recent decline in gold. This is based on an average gold price of $1,870/oz for most producers vs. an estimated average gold price of $1,885/oz in Q2 2022 unless we see a sharp recovery soon.

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

The recent gold price weakness is not a huge deal for Northern Star, which still enjoys solid margins based on its guidance of ~A$1,620/oz and an average realized gold price of A$2,400/oz. Still, it was looking like we would see a stronger finish to the year for the Aussie producers in fiscal Q4, with the gold price hovering above A$2,650/oz for much of April. The good news, though, is that regardless of the gold price, Northern Star should see its costs improve in FY2023 with higher production at Pogo, and what should be a 1.7+ million-ounce year across its operations, benefiting from a new fleet at KCGM and a completed mill expansion at Thunderbox.

Financial Results

Finally, looking at the financial results, Northern Star reported quarterly revenue of A$937 million, a 1% decline from the previous quarter. This was due to delivering into more hedging in the period and slightly lower gold sales which partially offset the higher gold price. Meanwhile, due to the higher costs and slightly higher capex, net mine cash flow dipped to A$156 million. The good news is that despite the lower cash flow generation, Northern Star's balance sheet has improved considerably, ending the quarter with over US$300 million in net cash, which improved to roughly US$350 million with the sales of non-core assets to Black Cat after quarter-end.

Northern Star - Quarterly Net Mine Cash Flow & Growth Exploration/Capex (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~1,165 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$6.05, Northern Star trades at a market cap of US$7.05 billion and an enterprise value of US$6.70 billion. This valuation wouldn't be that unreasonable if Northern Star was a low-growth or no-growth story in Tier-2 jurisdictions. However, Northern Star operates out of solely Tier-1 jurisdictions (Australia, United States) and is working towards increasing production to ~2.0 million ounces per annum in FY2026, representing 25% growth. At the same time, costs should improve to below A$1,450/oz, even after accounting for inflationary pressures.

Northern Star - Long-Term Growth Outlook (Company Presentation)

In my view, a 2.0 million-ounce producer in solely Tier-1 jurisdictions with average costs and a solid reserve back to underpin its assets should trade at a multiple of 1.40x - 1.50x P/NAV and arguably as high as 1.60x P/NAV. However, Northern Star trades at a dirt-cheap valuation of just ~1.05x P/NAV currently, based on an estimated net asset value of ~US$6.9 billion. Given this significant undervaluation, the stock looks like an absolute steal at current levels, and I see an upside to more than US$9.25 per share if the company can execute successfully.

NESRF Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Looking at the technical picture, we can see that NESRF dipped below key support at US$6.05 following the recent plunge in the gold price but looks to be trying to retake this area, suggesting the possibility of a false breakdown. While technical breakdowns are bearish, false breakdowns can be very bullish, shaking out the last weak hands and often seeing a slingshot type move upwards on a reclamation of support. So, if I were anxious to add gold exposure, Northern Star looks like a solid bet here as it tries to regain key support and trades at a very attractive valuation.

KCGM Operations (Company Presentation)

Northern Star may have had a soft fiscal Q3, but I don't see any reason to doubt its growth plans to 2.0 million ounces per annum, and a 2.0 million-ounce Tier-1 jurisdiction producer can easily command a market of US$10 billion. Hence, the current enterprise value of ~US$6.7 billion suggests meaningful upside for patient investors. Based on this mix of growth and value, I see this pullback to US$6.00 as a low-risk entry point into the stock.