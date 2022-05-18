nu-creation/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), founded in 1984, is a global player in the beauty & wellness industry. The company markets its products through service centers, shops, distributors, and digital channels. The affiliate opportunity in Nu Skin means the company promotes entrepreneurship, so this side of the business needs plenty of leadership and training to ensure ongoing positive results. Furthermore, the affiliate opportunity can act as a hedge in down markets or economic contractions, as affiliates merely want to make money through the business opportunity on offer. Using the product comes in a distant second to them in terms of priority.

Ultimately, though, when sizing up any respective stock, it comes down to three areas. The company's growth trends, its valuation, and how well management has been rewarding its shareholders up to now. Bullish trends in the above three areas usually result in a rising share price. On the contrary, when underlying trends in these three critical areas are not improving, forward returns can turn out to be disappointing, to say the least.

Growth Trends

Nu Skin did beat earnings estimates in its recent first quarter with the U.S. market to the fore, but the narrative of the earnings call had much more to do with the company´s strategic transformation and how the firm would look in a few years' time. This is all well and good, but the fact of the matter now in 2022 is that the Chinese & European markets continue to struggle due to adverse headwinds. This paradigm has resulted in 2022 top-line sales now expected to come in at a lower estimated $2.54 billion.

The worrying trend for shareholders is that bottom-line earnings revisions also continue to get dialed down and are actually accelerating. The updated bottom-line estimate for fiscal 2022 of $3.72 is 8% lower than the estimate three months ago, but over 10% lower than the EPS projection just 30 days ago. Nu Skin may remain healthily profitable, but its profitability has been dropping. The prime culprit is the lack of sales growth, as this key metric has basically come in flat concerning its growth over the past three years.

Technicals & Short Interest

The long-term technical chart demonstrates the adverse effect of the lack of growth in Nu Skin over time. At the end of 2013 (Multi-Year High In NUS), the company reported $5.94 in earnings per share, which equated to a net profit of $365 million. Fast forward to the company's results over the past four quarters and Nu Skin has done $2.71 in earnings per share, which equates to a trailing net profit of $139 million. This number is a 67% net profit decrease over the eight-year time frame, which is very close to what shares have actually lost in value since the end of calendar and fiscal 2013.

The sustained pattern of lower lows over the past eight years or so means shares now have plenty of resistance to overcome before they can return to a sustained pattern of higher highs. Furthermore, short-interest of close to 9% confirms at least from a technical standpoint that the timing of a long-term investment in Nu Skin may still be off here. it is worth noting also that short-sellers invariably take more risk than their "bullish" counterparts. Therefore, when the number of shares being shorted jumps by a significant percentage in a short period of time, caution is advised on the long side, at least over the short term.

Technical Chart Of Nu Skin (StockCharts.com)

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, irrespective of earnings, the two most important metrics (when used together) which can give the greatest insight into Nu Skin´s long-term gain potential are the book multiple and the sales multiple. NUS at present trades with a book multiple of 2.5 and a sales multiple of 0.9. Nu Skin´s 5-Year averages for these multiples come in at 3.7 and 1.2 respectively. Suffice it to say, from a historic standpoint, shares of Nu Skin are indeed cheap.

Shareholder Compensation

Over the past four quarters, $76 million of dividend payments was paid out to Nu Skin shareholders from a free-cash-flow kitty of $108 million. This gives us a dividend payout ratio of 70.3%, which is definitely on the high side and well up from the 51% 5-Year average level. Suffice it to say, although Nu Skin´s dividend-paying record (20 consecutive years) and a forward yield of 3.39% may look very attractive at present, a rising payout ratio is worrying especially in an environment of declining earnings growth.

However, what we would say here from a management perspective is that shareholders, despite the apparent growth problems, have continued to be rewarded through ongoing share buybacks and dividend payments. The number of shares outstanding now comes in at just over 50 million, so this is a real plus, as it points to loyalty and shareholders being rewarded significantly if indeed the vision management holds of the company can become a reality sooner rather than later.

Nu Skin´s Q1 Earnings Call Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

To sum up, although Nu Skin pays a very attractive dividend and is cheap at present, its bearish earnings revisions, as well as the increasing dividend payout ratio, are areas to be concerned about. Furthermore, the overhead resistance on the technical chart and increasing short-interest may mean things will get worse here in Nu Skin before they get better. This is why we deem Nu Skin a hold right now until we see further development. The bright spot is certainly management which has continued to reward shareholders in a difficult trading environment. We look forward to continued coverage.