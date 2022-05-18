NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

Some of the most bullish comments over the last earning season were from airline CEOs. The execs were incredibly optimistic regarding the pickup in travel demand from consumers, while expectations for a return to normal regarding business trips were also voiced in April. Moreover, there are anecdotes everywhere you turn about how flights are absolutely packed to the brim. Also consider that airline ticket prices surged 18% in the April CPI report vs the March price index, according to the Bureau of Economic Statistics. Couple high ticket prices with airplanes packing folks in like sardines, and you might have a very bullish setup for airline stocks.

What Could Go Wrong?

There are risks though. What about rising jet fuel prices? Are there cracks in the consumer? Is the summer of 2022 simply two years of pent-up demand?

JETS ETF

Let's dive into the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS). First off, as legendary mutual fund manager Peter Lynch quips, "Know what you own, and why you own it." JETS is a very concentrated fund. It's about 45% weighted in just four stocks: United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV), according to USGlobalETFs.com. The ETF features a 0.60% expense ratio, but liquidity is strong with just a 0.05% bid-ask spread, per USGlobalETFs.com

JETS Holdings: Concentrated

Airline companies are in the Industrial sector. Drilling down further, you'll find they are a key part of the transportation industry - often seen as a bellwether for the overall market and economy. After all, Dow Theory states that the Dow Jones Transportation Index (IYT) is an important barometer for broad market breadth and health. Shares of IYT (chart below) remain 15% off their all-time high despite an impressive rebound off last week's low.

FINVIZ: S&P 500 1-Month Stock Performances

The valuation picture isn't pretty in my opinion. According to Morningstar, the ETF's holdings have an average P/E ratio near 30x. So, you are paying up for anticipated growth earnings from within the niche. You are not getting paid to wait either - the dividend yield is paltry, per Morningstar.

Morningstar: JETS Is Not Cheap

Finally, the technical take shows a pronounced downtrend in JETS. The "overhead bin" on the chart is packed with supply - that means investors will likely look to dump shares on rallies to the $27 area. The runway is to the bearish side as the ETF did not see much of an earnings bounce over the last month. One last technical point - the RSI on the weekly chart below is in a bearish zone. Don't get excited about taking a trip on this ETF. Perhaps you can dip your toe into JETS around the old 2020 gap near the $13-$14 area.

JETS: 6-Year Weekly Chart With RSI

The Bottom Line

I am bearish on the JETS airline ETF. The valuation is not compelling, there's a low yield, it's not the cheapest fund around, and the chart looks weak in this technician's eye.