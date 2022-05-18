JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

FY1Q23 Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported Q1 results with revenue of $141.6 billion (+2.4% YoY) that beat consensus by $3.55 billion while EPS of $1.3 missed $0.18 consensus. Gross margin came in at 23.8%, below 24.4% consensus/24.7% in FY1Q22. Lower margins were primarily due to a number of inflationary factors including higher (1) wage expenses (overstaffing), (2) product costs, and (3) fuel and supply chain costs, each contributing 1/3 of the total margin impact.

US comps of 3% beat consensus of 2.5% on top of +6% last year. Grocery increased by LDD, general merchandise decreased LDD and Health & Wellness grew HSD. E-commerce grew 1% (same as Q4 last year / 38% on a 2-yr stack), while global advertising grew 30% (vs. 25% Amazon advertising) driven by Walmart Connect, a Walmart-owned DSP built in partnership with The Trade Desk (TTD).

Outlook

Management increased FY23 top-line guidance of +4% vs. 3% previously, though EPS is to fall by 1% vs. MSD growth previously. This implies EPS of $6.38 (vs. $6.77 prior) for a forward P/E of 21x vs. 1-yr avg. of 22x.

Inflation remains a key concern for Walmart as management noted that food prices continue to rise at double-digit rates and consumers have been shifting purchases away from general merchandise, which will continue to see price pressure as people try to save money.

Thoughts On the Stock

Inflation is having a real impact on American consumers and spending is shifting towards basic necessities from higher ticket items. Walmart's results are generally similar to Amazon which saw negative e-commerce margins due to overstaffing, warehouse overcapacity, and higher fuel costs that forced the e-commerce to add a 5% fuel surcharge for the first time in company history. While the issue of overstaffing is largely internal and within management's control, input and fuel costs will likely take a longer period to resolve under the current macro backdrop.

Given last year's performance benefited from government stimulus checks, revenue will also be facing tough comps this year.

Despite e-commerce growing at just 1%, Walmart Connect (advertising) was a bright spot with 30% YoY growth. The advertising platform is built with technology from The Trade Desk, which is a leading independent DSP that has successfully entered the shopper marketing space which management believes to be a $200 global TAM (TTD analysis here).

Bottom line, if you're betting on Walmart, you're betting on slowing inflation, hence a macro call. Despite valuation being back to average, I see shares being fairly valued for now and will remain on the sidelines until risk/reward becomes more attractive.