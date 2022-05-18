Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this week, small Canadian bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV), or "Vicinity," reported weak first quarter results and lowered full-year guidance.

As expected by me and despite management claiming otherwise on the Q4 conference call, the company will be materially affected by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

As a result, Vicinity revised full-year revenue projections to a range of $70 to $90 million, down from previous expectations of $112 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in a range of $3 to $5 million, down from $8 million previously:

However, in response to current supply chain challenges, we are revising our guidance for FY2022 which had been announced November 12, 2021. Revenue guidance is being revised to a range of USD$70-90 million and EBITDA guidance is being revised to a range of USD$3-5 million. Lack of availability of parts in the supply chain, shipping conditions overseas, and availability of chassis for the VMC Optimal products have caused delays to our production timelines and externally affected our ability to meet previously stated figures.

To be perfectly honest, I am still expecting the company to miss its lowered financial targets by a mile given the magnitude and anticipated persistence of global supply chain disruptions and management's proven inability to forecast the business in an accurate manner.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $7.1 million. The company raised approximately $12 million in net proceeds from a registered direct offering in March and by selling new shares into the open market under its $50 million equity distribution agreement with B. Riley Securities and Spartan Capital Securities.

The company also started drawing under its up to C$20 million asset-based revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Canada (RY). The company has neither disclosed the current borrowing base nor the remaining availability under the facility, but Vicinity will become subject to a fixed charge coverage covenant once borrowings exceed 75% of the available facility. At this point, the company does not appear to comply with the covenant.

At the end of Q1, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $11.0 million, which appears to be insufficient to cover both the remaining capital expenditures for the company's new "Buy America"-compliant assembly facility in Ferndale, Washington, and support the projected, massive production ramp-up for the remainder of the year.

Bottom Line

As expected by me, it took Vicinity just two months to backpedal on its aggressive financial targets for the year, which doesn't exactly instill confidence in senior management.

Even worse, I still do not expect the company to come even close to its lowered projections given the magnitude and persistence of worldwide supply chain disruptions.

But even when assuming revenues of just $50 to $60 million for the year, the company's current cash position appears to be insufficient to cover remaining capital expenditures for its new facility in Ferndale, Washington, and the anticipated production ramp-up later this year.

In addition, Vicinity is facing a C$10 million debt maturity in October.

Given these issues, I reiterate my expectation for the company being required to raise at least another $20 million in capital over the course of 2022.

With very little confidence in management's ability to execute and a high likelihood of additional dilution in the not-too-distant future, I am downgrading Vicinity shares from "hold" to "sell."