Investment Thesis

With shares down 60% from recent highs, investors may believe PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to be a struggling company with a poor business model, worrying financials, and sub-par management. They could not be more wrong, and the current valuation makes this high-quality business all the more attractive for long-term investors.

PubMatic Business Overview

PubMatic is an independent digital advertising company, specialising in sell-side programmatic advertising. Let’s break that down:

Sell-side : In advertising, there are two companies involved; a company wishing to place an advert, and a company offering a space for that advert. Imagine that Coca-Cola (KO) wants to place an advert on a website owned by WordPress. In this case, Coca-Cola would be on the demand side (because they have a demand for adverts) and WordPress would be on the sell side (because they are selling advertising space). In this instance, WordPress would be PubMatic’s customer.

Programmatic: This modern style of advertising involves using automated technology for the buying and selling of advertising space, as opposed to traditional methods that involved manual orders, offers, and reporting on advertisements.

Now some of the jargon is out of the way, let’s dive into PubMatic. Its mission statement is “To fuel the endless potential of internet content creation”, and it does this by providing a sell-side programmatic advertising platform that can be utilised by internet content creators to, for example, sell the advertising space on their blog.

PubMatic generally works with larger publishing partners such as Yahoo (APO), WordPress, and Forbes (OPA) to monetise the content on their platforms; so, if I were writing this article on my own WordPress site & wanted to generate some advertising revenue, PubMatic would be responsible for selling the space on my website to an advertiser – which would most likely go through a demand-side platform (DSP) such as Google (GOOG) or The Trade Desk (TTD), two companies which have a significant relationship with PubMatic.

PubMatic 2021 Annual Report

It also has a broad range of clients, including the likes of app developers such as Zynga (ZNGA) or Electronic Arts (EA), and offers its services across an array of ad formats and digital devices, including mobile applications, mobile websites, desktops, and connected TVs. As of 31st December 2021, PubMatic served approximately 1,450 publishers and app developers, which represented over 97,000 individual domains and apps worldwide on their platform.

Economic Moats

Despite only being a ~$1 billion company, I do see some durable competitive advantages that should help PubMatic to survive and thrive in an ever-more digital future.

Firstly, PubMatic has the potential to benefit from long-term cost advantages against its competitors due to its decision to build out its own cloud infrastructure – in fact, as per its 2021 annual report, PubMatic believes that it has "among the lowest cost infrastructures of any specialised cloud infrastructure platform in the advertising market". These benefits are already playing out as PubMatic continues to scale – in fact, the cost of revenue per one million ad impressions has fallen by ~50% over the past 2 years.

PubMatic Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

PubMatic also benefits from being an independent sell-side platform, unlike some of the famous ‘walled-garden’ competitors such as Google and Meta (FB) (formerly Facebook), who own the digital billboards that they are selling. If I’m Coca-Cola, and I want to advertise on Facebook, then Meta is incentivised to show me positive advertising results so that it can generate more revenue – that is, there is a conflict of interests between Coca-Cola and Meta. PubMatic has long been an advocate for transparent solutions, and as such it provides its customers with a substantial amount of data with which they can accurately monitor the efficacy of their advertisements placed on the platform – without worrying about any conflicts of interest.

It’s worth noting that PubMatic charges usage-based fees to its customers, which are also transparent and are generally a percentage of the value of the advertising impressions. The result: PubMatic succeeds when its customers succeed, and PubMatic does not have any vested interest due to its independent nature. This should both assist customer acquisition and retention whilst helping PubMatic fend off competition from the likes of Google.

PubMatic March 2022 Investor Presentation

PubMatic’s dollar based net retention rate (DBNRR) of 140% also speaks volumes about the business, showcasing PubMatic’s high switching costs as well as their ability to ‘land and expand’. The company has continually offered more and more solutions to its customers, whether that’s across different channels (desktop, mobile app, connected TV etc.) or through the development of new products (Header bidding solution OpenWrap, Identity Hub, Audience Encore etc.), and its DBNRR demonstrates that publishers are continuing to spend more on the platform, which will be (in-part) driven by the adoption of multiple products and solutions. This, in turn, results in high switching costs – If I’m a customer using one PubMatic product, it is easier to switch compared to a customer who uses five.

PubMatic Quarterly Reports

As we can see, PubMatic’s DBNRR has been incredibly high over the past year and a half, but take that with a pinch of salt. Q1 2020 was before any lockdowns, and the amount of time we spent on digital channels increased significantly over the past two years. Whilst I think the programmatic digital advertising trend has a lot of potential, I would not be surprised to see a reduction in this DBNRR as the world opens up; we have already seen a lot of ecommerce companies struggle in Q1 2022. That said, a DBNRR of more than 120% is impressive – so if PubMatic can remain above those levels, I will be very pleased.

Competition

PubMatic’s main comparable competitor is Magnite (MGNI), another sell-side platform (SSP), but it also competes with smaller SSPs in markets across the globe, as well as divisions of larger companies such as Google.

Looking at Magnite specifically, which defines itself as “the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform”, the first reason that I like the look of PubMatic more is Magnite’s recent history of growth by acquisition – this is fine if you can pull it off (a company like Salesforce (CRM) has seen great success with this approach), but I personally prefer organic growth.

One thing to like about Magnite is the strong focus it has on connected TV, which it sees as one of its biggest growth drivers. Whilst it currently appears to be the leader in the space, PubMatic highlighted that its connected TV revenues grew more than 5x (!) in Q1’22, so it is competing effectively with Magnite in this channel.

PubMatic Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

Comparing the financials, Magnite has grown revenues substantially faster over the past three years, but this is driven significantly by acquisitions. As an example, Magnite’s revenue grew 111% YoY in 2021, however when we look at like-for-like revenue growth, it grew 30% YoY. For comparison, PubMatic’s revenue in 2021 grew 53% YoY, all whilst achieving positive and growing operating margins (unlike Magnite).

TIKR.com

Outlook

The opportunity in programmatic advertising is huge, and it is expected that the Covid-19 Pandemic only accelerated the transition to digital advertising. According to Statista, the Global Digital Advertising market is projected to grow from a size of $491b in 2021 to $809b in 2026; a CAGR of ~18% over the next 5 years.

Statista

PubMatic will be hoping to take a slice of this, as it continues to grow its offerings across multiple channels – we already saw how its connected TV revenue growth in Q1 2022 was over 5x. The company doesn’t break down exactly how much revenue that is, so I imagine it's off a small base, but even so that is phenomenal growth.

Also, despite already being profitable, I think that PubMatic still has operating leverage ahead of it as it scales up, predominantly because it has its own infrastructure which will give the company further opportunity to expand margins.

Management

I always like to look for founder-led companies when it comes to innovative businesses, and PubMatic checks this box multiple times over. It has three founders still involved with the business: Rajeev Goel (Chief Executive Officer), Amar Goel (Chairman & Chief Innovation Officer), and Mukul Kumar (Co-Founder & President, Engineering).

Another thing I look for is high insider ownership, and this also gets a tick. As per their latest proxy filling, on the 11th April 2022 the beneficial ownership of these three founders was:

PubMatic 2022 Proxy Statement

The combined ownership of over 20% means that the incentives of leadership in PubMatic are aligned to the incentives of shareholders; if PubMatic’s shares go up, leadership’s wealth substantially increases. This encourages them to think about long-term success, which is what we are also looking for.

Finally, a quick check on Glassdoor shows great results from the 399 reviews available. I look for anything over 4.0 as being impressive, and this indicates that employees are happy working at PubMatic and that management have helped to build a strong culture – this is crucial in an innovative, fast-growing company.

Glassdoor

Financials

PubMatic is an extremely financially sound company, particularly when you consider its size and its growth.

TIKR.com

Gross margins of ~70% are to be expected for a company like PubMatic (although Magnite’s FY21 gross margins were ~57%), but I believe there is continued room for these margins to expand. The current EBIT margin of 26% is phenomenal, and I do expect that to normalise slightly in the short term as digital advertising demand falls when the world opens up. Similarly, management have guided for revenue growth of ~25% in 2022 – whilst this is a slowdown, it comes off the back of two very strong years, and a lot of lockdown beneficiaries have been hit a lot harder.

As the last 2 years have shown, we never know what’s about to happen in the world. When shocks happen, companies need to react, and the fact that PubMatic holds ~$160m cash & equivalents, has zero debt, and is free cash flow positive, gives it a strong foundation to handle any crisis. By comparison, as of 31st December 2021, Magnite had ~$230m cash & equivalents, ~$724m debt, and free cash flow of ~$109m (although this has always fluctuated between negative and positive FCF). In my eyes, all the above makes PubMatic a far more attractive company from a financial perspective.

Valuation

As with all high growth, innovative, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea of whether PubMatic is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the last thing I look at – the quality of the business itself is far more important.

PubMatic 2022 Annual Report, Excel

I do believe that I’ve taken a conservative approach to this valuation model, as is prudent, since I feel that PubMatic should achieve a revenue CAGR above 19% over the next 5 years & I also feel that their EV / EBIT multiple should be higher than the 18x in the MED scenario.

In terms of revenue growth, I have taken the 2022 estimates based on management’s guidance (similarly with the EBIT margins, following their adjusted EBTIDA guidance), although I have opted to be slightly more conservative. Given that the overall digital advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% through to 2026, my forecast takes PubMatic’s growth to be at a similar level.

I also think margins were inflated in 2021, driven by higher revenues and lower costs during the pandemic, and have reflected this accordingly in 2022. Yet I do think that PubMatic will continue to expand its margins over the next 5 years, so EBIT and Operating Cash Flow margins gradually improve according to my model.

I’ve taken several potential 2026 EV / EBIT multiples into account, with low, medium, and high case scenarios of 12x, 18x, and 35x respectively. Put all this together, and I believe that PubMatic is capable of achieving a 25% CAGR through to 2026.

Risks

So, this all sounds great, but there are risks that come with PubMatic. The first main risk relates to concentration (on both sides), as one publisher represented 17% of PubMatic’s revenue in 2021. The good news is that this publisher represented 20% of revenue in 2020 and 28% of revenue in 2019, meaning that the concentration risk is lowering as PubMatic continues to grow and acquire more customers.

Furthermore, two buyers accounted for 29% and 19% of accounts receivable in 2021. Again, it’s worth highlighting that this improved from 2020, when four buyers accounted for 33%, 14%, 13%, and 11% of accounts receivable – or, 71% of all accounts receivable!

The other concentration risk relates to the number of impressions generated through demand side platforms, specifically The Trade Desk and Google DV360, which account for a significant portion of the ad impressions purchased on PubMatic’s platform, and PubMatic expect to depend on these DSPs for the foreseeable future. I feel like this is the nature of the business, as PubMatic will have to work with other demand side platforms who aggregate a lot of business, but it is also something to be wary of. PubMatic has agreements with both companies that automatically renew for successive one-year terms; as it stands, both Google and The Trade Desk would not benefit from terminating this deal, as PubMatic also drives demand for their solutions.

Other risks are fairly standard; mainly, that PubMatic fails to either execute on its strategy, or it fails to keep up with the competition. There are no signs of this so far, but it’s something to always be aware of when companies are competing in marketplaces characterised by rapid innovation.

Summary

I believe that PubMatic is a business set up for success, with its transparent, customer-aligned business model continuing to drive business, and its infrastructure providing a competitive advantage. The leadership team have more than 20% of their wealth linked to the success of PubMatic, and if this company continues to ride the tailwind of programmatic digital advertising, then I think both management and shareholders will reap the long term rewards.