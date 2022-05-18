adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) epitomizes the SPAC hubris of 2021. Investors were lured in on the promise of a sizzling narrative and fictional profits.

And I've followed the company long enough to know the passion, zeal, and fervor with which its shareholders defend this company.

However, I remain resolute. This company isn't worth investing in. And I charge that paying 55x this year's EBITDA for SoFi is too high a premium. Irrespective of what Piper Sandler's analyst proclaims.

Revenue Growth Rates Likely To Remain Strong

SoFi's adjusted net revenues, non-GAAP figures

As investors, the one thing that we have been obsessed with is growth. We have been so indoctrinated over the past few years to chase growth at any cost. And that strategy worked a charm.

However, we are now in a different environment. Right now, investors are less interested in colorful growth stories. Investors are starting to be slightly more mindful and are asking questions first, before stepping up to buy.

SoFi's Near-Term Prospects

SoFi calls itself the AWS of fintech. Without going any further, if you've been an investor for a while, and you hear a company call themselves the Amazon (AMZN) of XYZ, if your eyes don't immediately roll, you should call yourself lucky. It means you still haven't lost a lot of capital investing.

In time, once you've been around the block a couple of times, you will start to see things differently.

That being said, let me be honest with you, any time you show me a graph where the number of members or subscribers is going up and to the right, my interest pipes up.

SoFi Q1 2022

This tells me, beyond doubt that members are rapidly flocking to the platform, and not churning out. This gets my heart racing. Clearly, consumers love SoFi's fintech products.

But at some point, one has to turn that large swath of consumers into some kind of economic profit. And that's where things start to fall apart.

Profitability Profile

For Q1 of the prior year, SoFi's adjusted EBITDA margin was 2%. And this time around, for Q1 2022, SoFi has improved to a 3% EBITDA margin.

However, the real icing on the cake for shareholders is that for 2022, SoFi guides for adjusted EBITDA margins of 7%. This implies that H2 2022 should start to see SoFi's adjusted EBITDA rapidly grow.

But now, let's take a step back and see if we can pick up a trend here:

SoFi investor presentation 2021

Previously SoFi was guiding for EBITDA to grow in 2022 to $447 million. Then, at the end of Q4, its 2022 EBITDA guidance was downwards revised to $180 million.

SoFi Q4 2022

Now, its more recent results have been further downgraded and the company's guidance now points to $105 million.

SoFi Q1 2022

And the pushback that I get from bulls is that the stock is now cheap enough. It doesn't matter that SoFi's EBITDA guidance has been downwards revised, what matters now is the stock's valuation.

And I'll address this in a moment. But first, allow me to put a spotlight on SoFi's EBITDA profile:

SoFi Q1 2022

Of the $9 million of adjusted EBITDA that SoFi reported in Q1 2022, more than $105 million came from stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. How are these costs not real? As Warren Buffett notes, depreciation is the worst kind of expense, where you spend the money first and record the expense later.

And then, to add insult to injury, on the back of SoFi growing its revenues by 49% y/y, management decides that they are entitled to their cut with its stock-based compensation increasing by 100% y/y.

This increased need for stock-based compensation is already beginning to be reflected in an increased number of shares. Indeed, from Q4 into Q1 2022, the number of shares outstanding increased by 5% sequentially.

At the current rate, it's not inconceivable that SoFi's total number of outstanding shares could reach more than 1 billion by the end of 2022.

SOFI Stock Valuation - 55x EBITDA Isn't Cheap

SoFi Q1 2022

Above you see SoFi, a neo bank. We can call SoFi many different things, but at the end of the day, the one thing we can all agree on is that SoFi is far from an asset-light business.

With that in mind, I struggle to see how paying 55x this year's EBITDA is a worthy investment.

The Bottom Line

I fully recognize that over the past several weeks, the pace of SoFi's selling has slowed down. Consequently, investors believe that the bottom must be in for the stock.

However, I argue that it makes absolutely no difference the path the stock has taken to get here today. What matters is whether new investors coming to the stock believe the stock offers them an upside potential? Is the stock trading at a discount to intrinsic value, to the point that it entices new capital to this investment?

I do not believe it does. And I firmly believe that SoFi's EBITDA profitability is nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Consequently, I'm going to stick to my sell rating on this stock.