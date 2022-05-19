Your Cash Is Trash: 2 REITs That Should Soar With Inflation

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Right now, increasingly many investors are selling their stocks and returning to cash.

It is very tempting to do so when you consider that...

We are likely headed into a recession in the near term;

Inflation is at a 40-year high and seemingly out of control;

The Fed is desperately pushing historically high rate hikes;

Russia is invading a neighboring country and risking a 3rd world war;

We still have a global pandemic and major supply chain issues.

... And consequently, the market is also becoming very volatile and it is clearly trending lower:

Data by YCharts

With this macroeconomic backdrop, it is understandable that increasingly many investors are feeling uncomfortable about their stocks.

But despite that, I think that it is a big mistake to sell stocks to raise cash.

Countless studies have proven that it is impossible to time the market. Valuations are today reasonable. And holding cash is guaranteed to give you a negative return over time. This negative return is substantial with inflation at 8% and the added opportunity cost of missed equity gains.

It is cliché to say that cash is trash, but it really is. Investors are raising cash levels because they want to protect themselves, but they are actually doing the opposite.

Cash is very risky because it is losing value every day that passes and you won't be able to get back on time to enjoy the recovery.

Consider this example: how many of you could have predicted that the S&P500 (SPY) would hit new all-time highs just 6 months after the world shut down in 2020?

The answer is no one. Back then, we didn't have a vaccine, everything was shut down or highly restricted, and despite that, the market recovered and those who raised cash lost an enormous amount of wealth.

Today, the market is dipping, and increasingly many investors are again making the same mistake. They are selling stocks right when they should be buying them. After the recent dip, even the S&P500 is priced at a lower multiple than its 10-year average:

The S&P500 is priced at a lower multiple than its 10-year average (FactSet via Twitter)

But at the same time, it is also clear that risks are on the rise for stocks.

All stocks are not trash, but some might be. Therefore, it is important to be selective in today's environment.

Personally, I am investing particularly heavily in real assets that are recession- and inflation-resistant. Good examples include farmland, apartment communities, and cell towers. They benefit from the high inflation, and a recession would not impact them significantly. Despite that, they are today priced at very reasonable valuations, and that's why I think that they offer the best risk-to-reward in today's market.

Here is what my portfolio currently looks like. I am very heavy on such real asset investments and only hold enough cash to sleep well at night:

High Yield Landlord Portfolio Strategy (High Yield Landlord)

If you want to protect your portfolio, I believe that these investments will do a much better job than cash.

In what follows, I highlight two such investments that I have been accumulating over the past months.

Farmland

What better than farmland if you fear inflation and a recession?

Its supply is limited and even declining due to better use conversions and climate change.

Row crop farmland (Farmland Partners)

But its demand is rising because people need to eat, regardless of economic conditions, and the population is growing. The world's population is expected to reach 10 billion over the next 30 years and at the same time, the middle-class is expected to grow rapidly in emerging countries, which also increases the demand for farmland because people switch to protein-richer diets when they can afford it.

Stable-to-declining supply coupled with steadily rising demand leads to one: recession- and inflation-resistant returns.

Farmland outperforms stocks, bonds, real estate, and gold (FarmTogether)

Farmland returns have outperformed stocks, bonds (LQD), gold (GLD), and even traditional real estate over the past many decades.

One of the main reasons why farmland outperforms is because its returns are more consistent. You may earn a bit less during bull markets, but you also don't lose as much, or at all, during bear markets. Over a full cycle, the average returns end up being higher. Farmland kept appreciating even during the great financial crisis when most other asset classes lost substantial value.

Today, farmland is a particularly attractive investment because we are experiencing high inflation and crop prices are surging to the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are some of the world's biggest grain exporters, but right now, Ukrainian farmers are fighting for their lives, and Russia is isolated from the rest of the world due to sanctions.

As a result, US farmland is becoming increasingly important to meet the world's demand for food, and its value is surging.

Data by YCharts

How can you invest in farmland?

There are two main options: publicly listed real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), and crowdfunding.

My top pick among REITs is Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI). It is currently priced at an estimated ~10% discount to its net asset value. I think that it is particularly well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for farmland because it also has an asset management business, which is poised for rapid growth as investors turn to farmland. The only other farmland REIT, Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), is currently priced at a huge premium to its net asset value, so comparatively, FPI is a bargain. The main reason why FPI is so much cheaper is that it had some legal troubles in the past years, but those are now resolved. We expect FPI's valuation to now recover closer to that of LAND, unlocking substantial upside for its shareholders. FPI is up 20% year-to-date but it still has a long way to go.

My top pick on the crowdfunding side is FarmTogether. It is the leading crowdfunding platform for farmland investing. The main advantage of FarmTogether when compared to REITs is that it offers much greater yields. FPI only pays a 1.6% dividend yield, but the crowdfunded deals commonly offer 6-8% yields. On the flip side, these investments are illiquid, so you need to have a long-term orientation.

Affordable Apartment Communities

Just like farmland, affordable apartment communities can offer recession and inflation-resistant returns.

The demand for well-located, affordable apartment communities is always rising. Everyone needs a roof over their head, and during a recession, it may even make sense to move to a cheaper apartment community to save on your rent. During recessions, fewer people can also afford to buy a home, which increases the pool of renters.

On the flip side, their supply is clearly limited. We are not making any more land and good locations are limited by nature. At the same time, the construction cost of new communities is rising rapidly, especially today given the inflation, supply chain issues, and lack of labor. For this reason, most new communities are only economically viable if they charge high rents and focus on the premium end of the market.

Again, the limited supply coupled with growing demand lead to recession and inflation-resistant returns.

Apartment community (Vonovia)

Of course, that doesn't mean that apartment REITs are immune to volatility. Quite the opposite: most of them have dropped quite a bit over the past weeks as the market sold off. But their fundamentals are resilient and rents are today growing at the fastest rate in 15 years.

Therefore, we are buying the dips in many of these companies.

One of our favorites in Europe is Vonovia SE (VNA / OTCPK:VNNVF). It is currently priced at a 50% discount to its net asset value and yields over 5%. It is expected to grow its FFO per share at a double-digit growth rate in 2022 as it closes the acquisition of Deutsche Wohnen, the second-largest player in Germany.

In the U.S., we like BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U / OTCPK:BSRTF), which owns mainly communities in rapidly growing cities of Texas. It is able to hike rents by 15%+, and the Texan economy is much stronger than average, which should provide further resilience if we go into a recession. Then there are many others that we like, but these are a few good examples.

Bottom Line

I get it that investors want to protect their wealth from the current uncertainty.

But cash isn't the answer.

It is impossible to time the market, valuations are today increasingly compelling, and inflation is high.

I believe that recession and inflation-resistant real assets like farmland and apartment communities will do a much better job at protecting your portfolio, and that's where I am investing most of my capital today.