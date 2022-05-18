jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Long before Charlie Scharf took over as the CEO of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), the company has needed to restructure the business via cost cuts. The large bank has made some progress in the last year, but the fears over a recession should allow the management team to finally aggressive adjust the cost structure via firing staff. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on Wells Fargo as the company remains on the path to a $6 EPS.

Employee Problems

Due to years of mismanagement and working on overcoming regulatory issues, Wells Fargo has the least efficient employee base in the sector. The large banks of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) started a decade ago with similar employee accounts close to 275K. JPMorgan spent the last 10 years growing revenues to make the employee base more efficient while BoA spent the time cutting employees to improve the efficiency ratio. In both cases, the average employee contributes in excess of $400K in revenues. Wells Fargo hasn't seen any efficiency improvements the whole decade with employees only contributing $300K in annual revenues.

Data by YCharts

For Q1'22, Wells Fargo still reported an efficiency ratio up at 79%. JPMorgan had the efficiency ratio down to 62% supporting the thesis of Wells Fargo for over a year now that the large bank needs to cut $10 billion in operating expenses.

During the Q1'22 earnings call, CFO Mike Santomassimo hinted at such a plan in the mortgage business:

Reflecting this environment, we expect second quarter originations and margins to remain under pressure and mortgage banking revenue to continue to decline. We’ve started to reduce expenses in response to the decline in volume and expect expenses will continue to decline throughout the year as excess capacity is removed and aligned to lower business activity.

Wells Fargo hasn't made the greatest strides in cutting noninterest expenses due to Covid restricting the desire of the management team of firing people during a period of pandemic fears. The Q1'22 expenses were hardly down versus Q1'21 levels due to in part to some operating losses in the quarter from a $460 million hit for customer remediation.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'22 presentation

The guidance has Wells Fargo cutting expenses equivalent to ~$12.5 billion per remaining quarter in 2022 after the large bank spent ~$13.2 billion per quarter over that period in 2021. The recent market selloff likely provides more cover for aggressive cuts. The management team finally has the operating environment more conducive to firing employees and fully adjusting the business model, so the $51.5 billion expense target for 2022 could end up high.

Risks Baked In

The biggest risk to the Wells Fargo story is higher loan delinquencies after a period with next to zero bad loans. The large bank ate credit provisions double the current levels in Q2 and Q3 last year, yet Wells Fargo reported strong profits.

The bank just forecasted higher net interest income this year with expectations for double digit growth in 2022. The company grew NII by 5% to $9.2 billion in Q1'22.

Wells Fargo could add another $500 million in quarterly NII, which would be used to offset additional loan provisions. The numbers could easily offset each other leaving the $750 million in quarterly expense reductions to provide the boosts needed to increase the Q2'21 and Q3'21 adjusted EPS from the solid levels of 2021. The share reductions from those levels after Wells Fargo spent $18.3 billion on share buybacks since last Q2 provide an additional opportunity to boost EPS.

Data by YCharts

After a strong Q1'22, analysts hiked EPS estimates for 2022 to $4.14 and the consensus target for 2023 is up to $5.25 now. The base case has Wells Fargo generating a 2024 EPS in the $6 range matching the estimates predicted by Stone Fox Capital for years now.

Data by YCharts

The stock has fallen from $60 to below $45, yet these EPS targets don't factor in any EPS growth this year. Almost unnoticed, Wells Fargo earned $4.87 last year and the company has a solid trend of beating EPS estimates in the last couple of years since Scarf took over while the ability of the large bank to cut expenses is probably under appreciated.

Either way, Wells Fargo has $6+ earnings power while the stock only trades at 7x these estimates. The large bank will pull back on share buybacks this year, but the company will repurchase shares at cheap levels providing another major tailwind for earnings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is exceptionally cheap after this dip despite incredible tailwinds for earnings going forward. The large bank faces a tough domestic economy this year with the risk of higher credit provisions hitting profits. Ultimately though, the company can slash costs during any downturn setting up Wells Fargo for a big earnings boost as the economy rebounds in the next up cycle.

Investors should use this dip to load up a bank stock with earnings power approaching $6.