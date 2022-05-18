kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) stock is down by almost 50% year-to-date despite its impressive cash flow and funds from operations (FFO) growth, presented by the firm in their first quarter report.

In our view, due to the expanding cannabis market, the firm's high dividend yield and its impressive growth, the stock could be an attractive buy today. Before concluding, we will also have a look on some of the risk factors that may impact IIPR's business, in order to have a full picture.

Let us look at all of these factors individually.

1) Expanding cannabis market

The cannabis market is considered to be a fast-growing market, estimated to reach about $46 billion in the United States by 2026. This represents an almost 100% growth compared to the size of the market in 2020, $24 billion, according to BDSA's Legal Cannabis Forecast 2022 February Update (March 2022). This growth is propelled by a large support and a relatively large market in the United States.

38 states and the District of Columbia have already legalised cannabis for medical use, while 18 states have legalised it for adult-use according to the 2022 U.S. Cannabis Report, New Frontier Data.

Further, the majority of Americans, as much as 93%, support the access to cannabis for medical use, while 63% are for full legalisation, according to a 2019 poll by Quinnipiac University and a 2021 poll by Gallup.

Not only the large market and the support are driving the growth, but also the wide range of medical conditions, where the medical use of cannabis can be of benefit. These conditions include, but are not limited to cancer, HIV/AIDs, pain, nausea and seizures, just to mention a few.

As the expansion of legalization is to continue in the years to come and forecasted to reach 100% in the United States by 2025, we believe that IIPR's business is well-positioned to benefit from this trend without having direct exposure to the cannabis products themselves. For investors interested in getting into a growing market without the risk of investing directly into cannabis growing firms, Innovative Industrial Properties could be a suitable option.

2) Growth

IIPR has been showing impressive growth across numerous metrics. Although as the firm expands, we expect the growth to continue but significantly slow down. Their 3-year AFFO growth has been as high as 70% CAGR, while the AFFO growth year over year was approximately 33%. Going forward it is expected to slow to around 28%. Revenue, operating cash flow, EBITDA have all showed similar trends, all of them significantly above the respective sector medians.

This growth was mainly achieved by increasing the number of properties, the number of tenants and the presence across states. IIPR has a strong track record of acquiring quality assets, by ensuring that the assets meet the zoning, regulatory and licensing requirements. Also, they have managed to rent out their properties for long term, with initial lease terms in the range of 15-20 years vs approximately 5 years for traditional industrial leases. In our view, IIPR's long-term lease agreements provide stability not only the firm but also to its shareholders. Further, their capital-efficient lease structure makes the firm even more appealing. All their leases are, so-called, triple net leases, meaning that there are no reoccurring capital expenditures, and all the expenses related to the property are paid by the tenant.

Moreover, important to note that IIPR has also successfully increased the base rent in certain properties.

We believe that these trends are to continue, including the firm's focus on efficient, long-term cash flows, and serve as enablers for potential future growth for IIPR's business.

3) Dividend yield

Currently, IIPR's stock is yielding a little over 5%, $1.75 per share on a quarterly basis. Compared to the sector median of about 4%, this represents a more than 25% difference.

Since the firm's IPO in 2017, the dividends have been increased each year, growing from $0.55 per share annually in 2017 to $7.00 per share annually in 2022. According to analysts, this growth is forecasted to continue in the years to come.

IIPR has a strong track record of returning value to the shareholders in forms of dividend payment. We believe that IIPR's expanding operations will allow the dividend growth to continue. Here, by expanding operations, we mean increasing number of tenants, increasing number of properties, expansion to new states, growing cash flow and growing fund from operations.

4) Valuation

When valuing firms that are in the real estate business price-to-adjusted funds from operations (P/AFFO) could be a reasonable metric. On one hand, IIPR's P/AFFO is about in line with the sector median of 18.4. On the other hand, the firm's growth significantly exceeds the growth of the sector. Further, analysts estimate the funds from operations to keep increasing in the years to come.

It is forecasted that by 2023, annual FFO will reach as much as $10 per share, representing a growth of more than 60% over a two-year period.

Although IIPR may not be trading at a discount compared to its peers or sector median, in our opinion, its price multiple is well-justified by its rapid growth, as presented in the previous section.

When looking at the price to free cash flow, the stock is trading slightly more than 20% below its historic average, thanks to the recent significant drop in the stock price.

In our opinion, based on both P/AFFO and P/FCF, Innovative Industrial Properties could be a good buying opportunity today.

5) Risks

An exhaustive list of risks could be found in IIPR's annual report, but we are highlighting here a few, which we believe could be important for potential investors to understand, before deciding on starting a new position.

1. Regulatory risks related to the use and growing of cannabis

New laws and regulations limiting or banning the use of cannabis could have a significant impact on IIPR's tenants and therefore on IIPR's business as well. Further regulations from the FDA on cannabis facilities could also have a monetary impact on IIPR.

Although the acceptance of cannabis for both medical and recreational use has been growing over the past years, a change in the political or social environment could impact this trend. We do not see it as a direct threat currently, but important to keep in mind, when investing in firms tied to the cannabis industry.

2. Dependency on a limited number of tenants

Although IIPR owns more than 100 properties, approximately 47% of their revenues are attributable to their five largest tenants. The default of any of these tenants could have significant impact on IIPR's financials. Also, as IIPR is only renting out its properties to firms in the cannabis industry, any political, social or environmental change impacting the cannabis business would have material impacts for the firm. We believe that firms operating in a niche sector, with limited diversification, always pose more risks to potential investors. However, in our view, the potential rewards, based on IIPR's historic financial performance, justify taking on the elevated risk.

Key takeaways

Attractive valuation combined with strong growth.

Attractive dividend yield.

The firm may benefit from secular tailwinds and the expanding cannabis market.

Could provide exposure to an expanding market without investing in cannabis growing firms.