Why Markets Aren't Looking Great Despite The Pain

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Yesterday, Fed Chairman Powell was interviewed at a WSJ event. I've embedded the full interview below in case you missed it live. The interview noticeably impacted the market as it was ongoing.

Most investors will have noticed the Fed is planning several 50bp rate hikes of the federal funds rate. Every time Powell, or other members of the Fed, make an appearance, it is interesting to see if their thinking has markedly shifted. This goes especially for voting members and most especially for its Chairman. In my view, Powell sounded quite hawkish. This is perhaps to make up a little bit for his latest FOMC appearance, which some interpreted as relatively dovish (because he seemed to imply a 75bp hike wasn't on the table.

Some things that stood out to me:

Powell commented on 75bp being off the table as follows:

What I said was a couple things. First, I said that uh we decided to raise the federal funds rate uh range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at the last meeting. We also said that we thought ongoing rate increases would be appropriate and during the course of the meeting it became clear that there was very broad support on the committee for uh for having on the table the idea of doing uh additional rate increases of that.

He made clear 75bp isn't off the table. There was simply broad support for several 50bp hikes based on the data and their baseline expectations.

Perhaps most relevant, I think the interview made crystal clear we aren't anywhere near approaching the Fed put. If investors had hoped the market turmoil (especially in bonds and tech) would dissuade further tightening, this interview should cure them of that notion.

Here, Powell acknowledges that financial conditions are being impacted. Financial conditions don't refer to the stock market specifically but to a broader set of markets including credit, mortgages, bonds, etc.

financial conditions overall have tightened significantly. I think that you know if you broadly across financial conditions you're seeing that and that's what we need what we need is to see really uh growth moving down from the very high levels that we saw last year moving down to a level that's still positive but that will give the supply side a chance to catch up and a chance for inflation to come down.

But this isn't worrying him. It is the goal. He isn't about to let up:

that financial conditions have tightened quite a bit what we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that.

The "real" economy is very strong. Powell gives the impression that as long as that remains the case, he is very comfortable with financial conditions tightening. The emphasis on the last sentence has been added by me:

you know the underlying uh strength of the us economy is really good right now. The united the US economy is strong. The labor market is extremely strong. Growth this year has been marked down but is still at very healthy levels. You saw today's retail sales number. The economy is strong. The consumer balance sheets are healthy. Businesses are healthy. The banks are well capitalized. So this is a strong economy and uh I we think it's well positioned to withstand less accommodative monetary policy.

The interviewer also asks Powell about the widely held view that the Fed is going to push the economy towards (or into) a recession in its battle with inflation. Powell literally answers he doesn't disagree with that:

...it's there's no disagreement here really it is a going to be a challenging task and it's been made more challenging in the last couple of months because of global events.

He does go on to argue there are pathways to a soft or softish landing. Indicating he believes it is possible to tighten significantly without causing a recession or increasing unemployment all that much. It seems to me like the FOMC is gunning for the soft landing, but readily acknowledges it may not be.

Because the Fed is going to base its future decisions on incoming data, you may have hope that a few slivers of weak economic data will incite a pivot, but...

This is not a time for tremendously nuanced readings of inflation. We need to see inflation coming down in a convincing way. That's what we need to see. Until we see that we're you know we're gonna keep going we're not gonna assume that we've made it until we see that.

Is the market drawdown not worrying Powell? It doesn't sound like it:

volatility has been up a little bit and that has that has some effect on liquidity in some markets but nonetheless um the markets are orderly, they're functioning, I think they're processing uh the way we're thinking the way that the FOMC is thinking about policy pretty well.

To me, it doesn't sound at all like he's about to stop. Instead, he sounds content (or even pleased) with the market action, and this way the FOMC will happily continue towards their goal of 2%... inflation.

the idea again is to have financial conditions tightened to the point where growth will moderate and still be positive but moderate to the point where supply and demand can get back in alignment and where we can get inflation back down to two percent and I you know I see that broadly working pretty well right now obviously there are some volatile days involving markets but so far I see us as getting through this fairly well.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

In the last three/four months, I've been watching inflation, the Fed, and market action quite closely. I'm really eager to say we're through the worst part and from here on out expectations are quite favorable. I don't think we are there just yet.

Maybe, the worst is behind us. Maybe markets won't fall much further. But for the next month or two, I continue to favor hedging my portfolio with short positions in the S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq (QQQ), 10-year (IEF), and 30 year bonds (TLT). These instruments are all more or less vulnerable to interest rate hikes.

We may have a solid week here with VIX expiration today and options expiration on Friday. In the medium term, I'm afraid the Fed is going to continue to tighten and is emboldened by the slow decline in asset markets. This isn't dissuading them from tightening policy further, but is viewed as confirming evidence they are on the right track.