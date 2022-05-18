Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been facing many issues in recent times, including changes to advertising, slowed revenue growth, increasing expenses, and the rise of competition. However, management is handling these problems well and the company is showing positive signs for the future. Also, the stock appears to currently be undervalued, meaning an investor may get great value if they believe the company can recover from one of its worst performing times in history.

Revenues are Slowing and Lower than Expected

In the company's first quarter report, investors were left disappointed as revenue was below expectations. Analysts expected $28.2 billion in revenue in 1Q22, but Meta only achieved about $27.9 billion. This represents a 6.6% Y/Y growth when compared to 1Q21, marking the first single digit growth for the company since it went public 10 years ago.

If we break the revenue down into its segments, Family of Apps achieved nearly all of the company's revenue at $27.2 billion, up 6.1% from 1Q21. Reality Labs generated $695 million in revenue, up 30.2% from last year. This could help signify that the company's ventures into the metaverse are giving promising results and could have a bright future. Overall, Meta is facing the issue of lowering revenues and is working on ways to fix this.

Meta's Issue With Apple's Privacy Changes And Its Solutions

A major reason why Meta is not performing as well as it has in the past is due to changes in Apple's (AAPL) privacy options. Now, iPhone users can choose not to share their IFDA tag (an ID that allows advertisers to target certain users for advertisements) with third parties. This is becoming an incredibly popular option among iPhone users and AppsFlyer reported about 62% of people are opting out of sharing this tag. This is detrimental to Meta's business because it relied heavily on this tag for targeting its users for certain ads.

Many of Meta's competitors, such as Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS), are finding other ways to generate revenue outside of advertisements. This includes strategies such as partnering with Shopify stores and influencers, and also by acquiring other companies that have more direct forms of revenue. Meta's current solution is to focus more heavily on its virtual reality platforms. The company would generate revenue from this by the sale of hardware, taking a percentage from sales of virtual goods, selling virtual real estate, and some advertising. For example, Nike (NKE) is an advocate for the metaverse and intends to sell virtual sneakers and apparel. When Nike sells virtual apparel in the metaverse, Meta could take a percentage of the revenue for itself. This concept is already used in video games and app stores and is proven to be effective. Apple takes 15%-30% of revenue from all sales of digital goods in apps on the App Store, and Roblox (RBLX) generates revenue from the sale of their in-game currency. With the metaverse becoming more popular and more companies starting to sell virtual goods, Meta could begin to earn lots of revenue and defend itself from issues with advertising revenue.

Costs Are Growing Faster Than Revenue, Mostly Due to an Increasing Headcount

Recently, Meta has stopped hiring due to the previously mentioned slowed growth. This may seem bad at first glance, but it is actually a smart decision made by management. In 1Q22, the company reported a headcount of 77,805, up 28% since last year. This has caused Meta's expenses to raise drastically, with Family of Apps increasing 13% to $1.72 billion and Reality Labs increasing 62% to $1.13 billion. All of this, among other things, has caused total expenses to increase by about 31%. Compare this with the company's 6.6% revenue growth, and Meta appears to be in serious trouble.

It is important to note that the freezing of hiring is expected to lower costs greatly. Previously, the company forecasts $90-$95 billion in expenses for FY22. Due to the changes to hiring, expenses are now projected to be $87-$92 billion. For FY22, analysts expect the company's revenue to be about $126.8 billion, giving Meta a projected net income of $34.8-39.8 billion. In FY21, the company achieved a net income of $39.37 billion.

The Rise of TikTok

TikTok is becoming a very popular platform among Meta's target audience. Meta is trying to mitigate this risk by focusing heavily on its short form videos called Reels. Management is confident they can keep up with TikTok and said in their most recent earnings call:

We've seen this type of media format transition multiple times before. Back in 2012, when we transition from desktop feed to mobile feed, we saw mobile feed growing massively, but not monetizing well yet, and we leaned into it, went through some tough quarters, and then it became the foundation of our business today. Similarly, in 2018, when people started using Stories more instead of Feed, but Stories didn't monetize as well as Feed yet, we still doubled down on Stories, had another tough period but came out stronger than ever. So we've run this play before, and we're running it again now.

Furthermore, many studies are stating that advertising on Reels gives a much better value than TikTok. A study from Digital Information World shows that with the same amount of money spent on both platforms, Reels delivered almost double the reach as TikTok, had higher engagement, and lower costs per actions. This could eventually lead to advertisers shifting from TikTok to Instagram and allow Meta to achieve higher revenue.

Instagram Reels vs. TikTok Ads (Digital Information World)

Valuation

Meta's stock price has dropped drastically since the beginning of the year, being down over 35%. This has caused the stock to become very attractive for many investors.

Data by YCharts

When using average valuation multiples of other companies in Meta's industry and combining them with consensus analyst estimates for FY22, a fair value of $324.79 can be calculated after adjusting for the company's cash and debt. This gives the stock an implied upside of 60.27%.

Average Multiples for Meta's Competitors (Created by Author) Price Target for Meta (Created by Author)

As for analysts, the average price target is $280.36 and has an implied upside of 39.25%. Among the 36 available analyst ratings for Meta, 25 are Buy, 10 are Hold, and 1 is Sell.

What Should Investors Do?

Meta is facing many challenges with advertising and increasing competition. However, management is facing these problems effectively and has positive plans for the future. Apple's change to privacy is hurting Meta's advertising revenue, but the company is starting to focus more on the metaverse and can generate revenue through the sale of virtual goods. Although labor is making up a majority of costs for Meta, the company has paused hiring and is now projecting lower costs than first expected. Finally, Reels are becoming increasingly more attractive than TikTok for advertisers as they appear to have a better value with higher engagement. Combine all of this with Meta's current stock price, and I believe applying a Buy rating is appropriate at this time.