Article Thesis

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been an excellent performer over the last year, and its shares keep climbing in 2022. That's happening on the back of steadily improving business fundamentals and hefty shareholder returns. As long as the oil price environment remains strong, which is likely, Devon Energy could climb further, as its valuation is not high at all.

Why Is Devon Energy Stock Rising?

Devon Energy was the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 index in 2021, rising by a hefty 198% in just twelve months. In 2022, Devon kept climbing, as shares are up by another 58% in less than five months. On top of that, investors have received sizeable dividend payments over the last one and a half years. There are several reasons for Devon Energy's strong performance in that time frame. First, the company benefits massively from the rise in oil prices that we have seen over the last year, as both WTI and Brent have moved above $110, the highest level in years. That results in a huge increase in Devon Energy's cash flows and profits, which naturally makes the company more valuable.

At the same time, Devon Energy has not been an expensive stock in early 2021 or early 2022. The inexpensive forward valuation allowed shares to climb further as business fundamentals continued to improve. If massive growth had already been priced into the stock in the past, Devon Energy's performance would have been less stellar. Last but not least, it is also noteworthy that Devon pays a dividend yielding a little more than 7% based on the most recent dividend payout of $1.27 per share. That's attractive for income investors, which further resulted in tailwinds for Devon's stock price as income seekers piled into the stock.

DVN Stock Key Metrics

In the past, many oil producers had been chasing production growth at all costs, oftentimes showing weak or even negative free cash generation. That has luckily changed for most oil companies in recent years, as management teams across the industry have changed their strategy towards a shareholder-oriented, free cash flow-maximizing strategy. That also holds true for Devon Energy, which highlights its current strategy in the following presentation slide:

Devon presentation

The company is no longer chasing a lot of growth, instead opting for a no-to-moderate growth model. For 2022, no growth is expected, which is also partially due to parts shortages, labor shortages, and so on. The company indicates that it might pursue growth of up to 5% a year in the future, but I do believe that actual growth will most likely remain below that level. That is due to the aforementioned parts and labor shortages, but also due to the fact that management must be noticing that the current no-growth approach is working very well for the company and its share price -- it would not make a lot of sense to deviate from that path.

Unlike some other oil companies that prioritize buybacks over dividends, such as Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), Devon Energy operates with a clear "dividends first" approach. Its dividends consist of a combination of fixed dividends, currently at $0.16 per quarter, and performance-based variable dividend payments -- those totaled $1.11 per share during the most recent quarter. The variable dividend payment consists of up to 50% of surplus free cash flow. In the current environment, Devon and its peers generate massive free cash flows, especially when they are not investing a lot for growth, as is the case for Devon.

Returning a large portion of that to investors via dividends results in an attractive dividend yield, but the company still can retain some cash for other purposes on top of that. That allows for buybacks and further deleveraging. In Devon's case, deleveraging seems rather unnecessary, as the company's leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) is already at a rather low level of just 0.6, using the company's Q1 numbers. But paying down debt further still has some benefits, as interest expenses will decline, and since debt reduction will shift some of the company's enterprise value from debt holders to equity holders, all else equal. Devon's buybacks are not extremely high, but they are still meaningful. The company recently announced a hike to its buyback program to $2 billion, which is equal to a little less than 5% of the company's current market capitalization. The impact of that depends on how fast Devon will use up that buyback authorization, of course. But if the program is completed over the next year, investors could see a mid-single-digit tailwind to earnings per share and free cash flow per share, all else equal.

Is DVN Stock Overvalued Now?

Devon Energy's shares look rather inexpensive when we assume that oil prices will remain at or near current levels. That is not guaranteed, of course, and if oil prices were to pull back drastically, earnings and cash flows would decline as well, which would make DVN's valuation rise.

I do believe that there is a good chance for oil and natural gas prices to remain elevated, however. Many oil companies are not investing for a lot of growth any longer, and at the same time, global oil demand is strong and could get stronger over the coming quarters as international travel resumes. The macro picture for oil is thus positive, especially when we incorporate the current impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite oil releases from the US strategic reserve, markets are not oversupplied at all, which is why oil prices will likely remain at relatively high levels for the foreseeable future, I believe. Even if oil prices were to pull back to the $90s where they were prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, Devon Energy would still be quite profitable.

During the first quarter, Devon Energy has generated free cash flows of $1.44 billion, or slightly less than $6 billion annualized. On average, oil prices during the first quarter were lower than they are today, as the Russia-Ukraine war impact only started towards the end of February. Devon Energy also notes in a recent investor presentation that its free cash flow should come in close to $6 billion this year even in a $90 WTI scenario -- right now, oil is trading more than $20 above that level. The forecasted free cash flow with WTI at $90 makes for a ~14% free cash flow yield, which indicates a rather inexpensive valuation. It would not take an overly aggressive valuation for Devon to trade at a free cash flow yield of 10%-12%, which would allow for 20%-40% upside potential (shares would trade at $86-$100 in that scenario).

Of course, that's not guaranteed, as markets can be fickle and since negative macro news (e.g. more lockdowns in China) could lead to pressure on oil prices. Still, I do believe that Devon is not trading at a high valuation today, when we consider that shares are rather inexpensive even in a scenario where oil pulls back by $20 from current levels. It is worth noting that the same holds true for many other oil companies as well, thus Devon is by far not the only still inexpensive energy play out there.

Is DVN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Devon Energy has performed extremely well for those that bought their shares during the middle of the pandemic. Going long energy when markets were very pessimistic paid off very handsomely so far. Shares will not continue to rise at the same pace seen over the last 18 months, but still, Devon has considerable upside potential. If oil prices remain at or above $90, shares could climb further, and the fat dividends that investors get from Devon boost total returns further. Devon Energy plans to end the year with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of just 0.2, which will likely result in an even larger focus on shareholder returns. More buybacks and even higher dividend payments in the medium-term future would thus not be surprising, I believe, as long as oil prices remain constructive.

That being said, there are many other attractive energy names out there in addition to Devon Energy. Devon Energy is thus not a must-own name, even though it still looks attractive at current prices as long as we assume that the oil price environment remains constructive.