Vertex Energy: Recycles Oil
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 13 new highs and up 76.18% in the last month.
- 647.24% gain in the last year.
- Price targets as high as 25.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum recycler Vertex Energy (VTNR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation, since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/28 the stock gained 56.26%.
Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. The segment also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil products to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 109.30+ Weighted Alpha
- 647.24% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 76.18% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 77.59%
- Technical support level at 13.21
- Recently traded at 15.10 with a 50 day moving average of 9.38
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $911 million
- Revenue expected to grow 2,071.80% this year and another 48.90% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 288.90% this year, an additional 488.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 2 buy opinions on the stock
- Consensus price target is 20.30 with a high target of 25.00
- 5,630 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.50
|Quant
|Hold
|3.49
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D
|F
|F
|Growth
|A+
|A
|A
|Profitability
|F
|D-
|D-
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|A
|Revisions
|A+
|F
|D-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VTNR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.