Vertex Energy: Recycles Oil

The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum recycler Vertex Energy (VTNR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation, since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/28 the stock gained 56.26%.

VTNR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. The segment also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil products to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing segment gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery segment sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

109.30+ Weighted Alpha

647.24% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 76.18% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.59%

Technical support level at 13.21

Recently traded at 15.10 with a 50 day moving average of 9.38

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $911 million

Revenue expected to grow 2,071.80% this year and another 48.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 288.90% this year, an additional 488.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 2 buy opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 20.30 with a high target of 25.00

5,630 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 22

Ranked in Sector

66 out of 244

Ranked Overall

812 out of 4402