Investment Thesis: While SK Telecom has seen growth up until now as a result of 5G uptake, inflation could reduce demand while also increasing the cost of capital investment. The stock could see consolidation in the short to medium-term.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) could see further upside going forward as a result of anticipated further growth in 5G subscriptions, as well as strong revenue growth and a strengthening cash position.

Since then, the stock has seen marginal upside:

The purpose of this article is to assess the degree to which the stock could see further upside in light of recently released results, as well as outline potential risks as a result of the current macroeconomic environment.

Performance

When looking at SK Telecom's consolidated balance sheet, we can see that cash and short-term financial instruments has continued to rise significantly, while the overall ratio of cash to bonds payable and long-term borrowings has continued to remain above 30% in the past two quarters:

(KRW bn) Dec 20 Mar 21 Jun 21 Sep 21 Dec 21 Mar 22 Cash and short-term financial instruments 199.1 145.1 211.9 315.7 407.7 436.7 Long-term borrowings and notes payable 1528.6 1386.6 1376.6 1403.8 1255.1 1326.3 Cash to bonds payable and long-term borrowings 13.02% 10.46% 15.39% 22.49% 32.48% 32.93%

Source: Figures sourced from SK Telecom Investor Briefing: 2022 Q1 Results. Cash to bonds payable and long-term borrowings ratio calculated by author.

The reason I make reference to this metric is because in an inflationary environment - a company will need greater levels of cash to be able to handle rising costs. In an inflationary environment, there is likely to be downward pressure on this metric as the real value of cash decreases while the cost of long-term borrowings go up as a result of higher interest rates. Therefore, if SK Telecom can continue to increase this ratio in a challenging inflationary environment, then this could bode well for the stock's growth prospects.

Additionally, when looking at revenue performance across the last quarter, we can see that while basic earnings per share was lower than in Q4 2021, this was driven by higher losses on non-operating items (or items where income is not derived from the core business function, such as profits or losses from investments). We see that EBITDA concurrently rose by 15% in the most recent quarter.

SK Telecom Investor Briefing: 2022 Q1 Results

From this standpoint, the recent financial results indicate that earnings growth has continued to remain strong. However, it would appear that equity losses has brought earnings per share down from the last quarter. As a result, we may see a situation where poor equity performance going forward might potentially erase some gains in core earnings.

Valuation

In terms of potential upside for the company going forward, we can see that the P/E ratio is higher than the lows we saw between 2018 to 2020, and EPS has yet to see the highs witnessed during that period as well:

From this standpoint, the stock looks more expensive on an earnings basis than previously. However, in the absence of a further drop in price from current levels, earnings per share needs to show growth to justify further upside.

As equity losses have been eroding into earnings while EBITDA itself has continued to show growth - this could indicate potential long-term upside once the equity market stabilizes and investors start to reward organic earnings growth once again. However, this is contingent on continued growth in revenue and 5G demand in the meantime and the extent to which the current downturn in equities is set to continue remains unknown.

Looking Forward

Up until now, the stock has seen strong upside over the past two years, propelled in significant part by 5G uptake across South Korea. Of course, it is reasonable to expect that such growth will plateau at some point. It is also worth considering how the current macroeconomic environment with respect to inflation could affect SK Telecom's business.

As seen above, basic earnings per share saw a drop from the last quarter in part due to significant equity losses. In a high-inflation environment, rates are starting to rise and this has the potential to dampen the attractiveness of equities as a whole - as investors can start to achieve similar rates of return through lower-risk investments.

In this regard, while core revenues and earnings could see growth from here - a further drop in equities may erode overall gains. We can see that the KOSPI and S&P 500 indices are down by 12% and 15% respectively since the start of the year:

With rising interest rates being one of the main tools of central banks to combat inflation - there could be potential for equities to decline further if investors see higher rates on the horizon going forward - which central banks will be more likely to employ if inflation rates are not trending back to acceptable levels.

In addition, inflation has meant that Western counterparts such as Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) have had to significantly raise wireless prices in order to counteract higher operating costs. With inflation in South Korea at 4.8% at the time of writing (marking the highest increase in 13 years), it is quite plausible that cost pressures could also force SK Telecom and its competitors across the South Korean market to raise prices. The extent to which this can be expected to impact demand remains to be seen, but it raises the possibility that consumers may decide to reduce consumption of certain services in response - including 5G data services.

Moreover, while 5G uptake in South Korea has been among the highest worldwide - investment in high-speed 5G (defined as 20 times faster over 4G) has been lagging due to lack of demand. Should inflation significantly increase the cost of the currently estimated $370 billion needed to set up the infrastructure for faster 5G, then we could see the rollout delayed further.

Conclusion

To conclude, SK Telecom has shown significant growth up until now as a result of 5G uptake. However, rising costs could reduce demand and push back 5G investment in the short to medium-term. Additionally, further equity losses could erode earnings for the company. In this regard, while we have seen growth in the stock up until now - there could be some consolidation ahead.

