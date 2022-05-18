da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

We are not surprised to see a +6% price increase post Q1 results. Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF), along with London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF, OTCPK:LNSTY), was our top pick for a more volatile environment. After the Russian invasion and the subsequent market turmoil, we decide to reiterate our positive view on Euronext based on:

Better than expected synergies from the Borsa Italiana Group integration; Italian IPO acceleration; Strong cash flow has led to a DPS increase at €1.93 per share.

Q1 Results

At the cost of being repetitive, once again we were looking in the right direction.

Euronext Q1 Results

Borsa Italiana's integration into Euronext continues and drives the positive results within the company's quarterly report. The group which brings together the lists of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Paris, and Milan, delivered revenues of €395.7 million, an increase of 58.8% for Q1 2022. This was a record quarter. In a pro forma comparison (the Italian stock exchange was only consolidated for eight months in the previous year), this increase was 6%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter grew by 66.8% reaching €252.2 million and 11.4% on a pro forma basis, thanks to volume growth combined with cost discipline. As a consequence, net profit increased by 50.3% to €164.4 million, accompanied by a 7.3% increase in adjusted earnings per share to €1.54.

Euronext Q1 Results (Q1 Press Release)

Euronext has updated the guidance on costs for 2022, which now foresees €10 million less in underlying costs (for a total of 612 million) and €10 million less in implementation costs (now €150 million).

Euronext Cost Synergy Update (Q1 Results)

In the first three months, as we were forecasting (using the VIX as a proxy), revenue growth is linked to trading, with exchanges "above average" confirmed by the CFO Giorgio Modica and further explained as "driven by the high volatility" recorded on the markets. In April, the average value of cash transactions was up by 5.7% compared to the same period last year. The first quarter was marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but "Euronext's business model has remained resilient" added CEO Boujnah, Confirming also that "our Russian exposure in Ukraine is negligible".

Conclusion

The company confirms its commitment to pursuing a successful integration while maintaining constant cost discipline. In this regard, the data center migration from Basildon to Bergamo was confirmed. Connectivity tests with customers have confirmed that Euronext is on track to start the migration as planned.

Regarding the valuation and based on the recent results, we adjusted synergy improvements and we maintain our buy rating valuing the entity with a P/E based on FY2023(E) of 16x arriving at a new value of €100 per share (previously €98 per share), implying a 29% upside for an anticyclical company, without taking into account a dividend yield of 2%.

