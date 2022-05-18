SPY: Bottoming Signals Update

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

We don't guess about bottoms in the market (SPY) or individual stocks for that matter. A customer always tells you how to sell them a product, and the market always tells you when to buy a bottom. What are the signals we are waiting to see and identify the end of this bear market?

Here is our monthly chart for the SPY. It is a lagging indicator. Its signals are slower than the weekly chart, but more reliable. We usually like to use leading indicators, but since we need confirmation that the bottom is finally in place, we want to use the signals on the monthly chart shown below:

Here is the monthly chart ,and we have to see these signals reverse and turn up to believe the bottom is in place.

SPY Signals That Identify A Bottom (StockCharts.com)

Note the red, vertical line identifies the Sell Signal based on the Full Stochastic Signal shown at the bottom of the chart. The blue, vertical line is the buy signal. You can see the latest, red vertical line. We are waiting for the blue line signal. When will that occur?

Chaikin Money Flow is at the top of the chart. Direction and not the color green is important. You can see direction turned down at the beginning of this bear market. This change in direction was a leading signal. Leading signals are the most valuable. It turned down before we drew the red vertical line Sell signal.

Just below money flow, is the Moving Average Converging and Diverging, or MACD. You can see the Sell Signal as the black line drops below the red. However, the leading indicators are the MACD bars on the chart. You can see they started dropping well before the MACD Sell Signal.

The price candlesticks also can provide buy and sell signals. We are only halfway through the month of May and we have a positive candlestick formation, but that can change radically by month's end.

Just below price are the volume bars. We are looking for the exhaustion volume signal that usually marks the bottom. You can see in past pullbacks that is around 3 billion shares. That has not happened yet. The latest monthly volume is around 2 billion.

Finally, at the bottom of the chart is the Full Stochastic, and you can see this signal reversing at the dotted line in the past bear market moves. We need to see this signal reverse as it has in the past. When will this happen? We can go up and look at the MACD signal, and the bar chart tells us this can continue for at least a couple of months, if not more, because the monthly bars have not changed direction. They are still increasing to the downside.

Where is the bottom shown on this chart? The best-case scenario is the recent low at $385. The worst-case scenario is probably S2 marked at $331. The probable case is around S1 at $369. Price could be headed for a test of the green cloud of support as happened during the pandemic low. The green cloud is shown just under price on the chart.

However, we don't guess at the low for this bottom. We wait for the signals to turn up and tell us the bottom is in place. We will watch the leading indicators on this chart. We will also watch the weekly chart signals, that provide the leading indicator signals for the monthly chart. Stay tuned for our bottoming Buy Signal articles.

The hedge funds and traders are coining money shorting every pop in this market until we have a bottom. They love "no brainers," and for doing such simplistic trades they get enormous salaries. The robotic algos just copy the hedge funds and cause the big swings in the market helping the traders make even more money.

"The Index selling takes good stocks down with the bad, creating bargains, and buyers rush in to form the bottom." The Bottom will be no secret, nor will the bargains they buy.