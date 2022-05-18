Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) CEO Masahiro Kihara on Q4 2022Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2022 ET

Company Participants

Naoaki Chisaka - IR Department

Masahiro Kihara - President and Group CEO

Makoto Umemiya - Deputy President & Group CDIO & Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ken Takamiya - Nomura Securities

Shinichiro Nakamura - Bank of America Securities

Mia Nagasaka - Morgan Stanley.

Masahiko Sato - SMBC Nikko

Akira Takai - Daiwa Securities

Koichi Niwa - Citigroup

Rie Nishihara - JPMorgan

Ken Takamiya - Nomura Securities

Operator

Let me start the Mizuho Financial Holdings Investor Presentation for Fiscal Year 2022 [ph] Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend the session. I am Naoaki Chisaka of the IR department, and I will be serving as the moderator.

Before we begin, let me introduce the speakers who are presenting and taking questions. From your left is Mr. Kihara, President and Group CEO and Deputy President, Group CIO and Group CFO, Mr. Umemiya.

Disclaimer before we start the session. In today's discussion, we may state forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Today, we will start with a presentation from Group CEO, Mr. Kihara based on the presentation material titled Investor Presentation for Fiscal Year 2021 for about 30 minutes covering financial results and strategies followed by Q&A, during which Mr. Kihara and the Group CFO, Mr. Umemiya will take your questions. We have about 1 hour for Q&A to end around 3 p.m. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Mr. Kihara, the floor is yours.

Masahiro Kihara

Kihara, speaking. Thank you very much for taking time. Allow me to make your presentation at this moment. So I would like to provide an overview of the financial results on Page 4.

On consolidated net business profit increased JPY 52.4 billion year-on-year to JPY 8,521 billion. Customer groups all the 4 in-house companies' revenues grew and JPY 127.9 billion was achieved record high. And deposits, on a forward-looking basis, we provisioned credit-related expenses of JPY 30.2 billion and net gains and losses on stock transactions we canceled their funds ahead of time. There was impairment from stockholdings, so JPY 45.7 billion and because of special factors, including tax defense and so forth, we achieved net income attributable to of JPY 430 billion, up by JPY 59.4 billion, year-end dividend, JPY 0.40 per share but an increase from the previous year.

Page 5, I said that we achieved a record high ever since we established in-house companies in FY 2016, we've seen steady progress.

If you could please go Page 7. There was improvement - business improvement plan that was implemented in order to respond to systems failure. So we have shared our progress up until much and there are 3 important points.

In order to prevent system failures, we have checked our systems, and we're capturing signs of problems ahead of time. We also verify the functions of the system. And we're trying to minimize the impact on customers when something happens.

So DCSP, we need to have good collaboration in terms of those, and we have verified that. And so we have proceeded on slide number 3, we need to focus on personnel and organization. We have to change the culture. And we have also worked on governance.

Page 8. So in terms of the impact on systems, in the upper half, this is the cost about stable business. And in the lower half, other initiatives, we have included enough buffer to allocate budget to strengthen the business base.

As is on the left-hand side in the middle, as you can see, if we look at the actual, the expenditure rate was 25% to 52%, not very high. And for FY 2022, as is on the right-hand side, we're not going to have a provisional budget specifically for this, but we will make sure to allocate a budget in a methodical and flexible manner, if needed, in order to achieve a stable operation. And in terms of revenue, the impact from this is minimal.

Next, on Page 10, fiscal year 2022 business operations. Here is the summary of what I would like to convey, financial management business strategy, personnel and organization. With respect to financial management, we would like to prioritize our fiscal structural reform. We need to focus on quality of earnings and improvement of ROE and make steady progress and respond to uncertainties because there are uncertainties abound in the external environment. So we have to take measures against that.

In terms of the business strategy, in the first half of the 5-year plan in the last 3 years, we had quite a bit of progress. And by expanding the domain where we see progress, we would like to translate this into further growth.

And the third point, which is about DX, we are going to create new value by utilizing SX and DX. And for all of these we achieved, we would like to increase job satisfaction for the employees and create a favorable cycle where our firm can grow, as well as our employees. And the last, ITBS, must be pursued continuously.

If you could please take a look on Page 12, which is about fiscal management or financial management. Depending on the category of revenues, the plan for FY 2022 and FY '21 are compared.

Blue graph shows - blue part of the graph shows a stable revenue. For FY 2022, we're going to increase stable revenue. We're going to invest into personnel and other initiatives, so increase DX and other initiatives. Therefore, JPY 24 billion reduction in stable revenue, but upside revenue trading and so forth, we would like to achieve the number that banking, JPY 61 billion.

For foreign bonds, we have to continue to be conservative. But on AAM, we will achieve a secure income. But not everything is going to grow linearly. So we have to be cautious, and we will take a flexible position to look to achieve income.

For the fee combined, JPY 860 billion. On the right-hand side, there is a bar graph JPY 900 billion, which was set under the 3-year plan. For areas of focus, of course, we have to once again redouble our efforts and expand the scope. So we have to drive consolidated net business profit.

Please go on to Page 14. So risk return, cost return. You can see the comparison from 2018, 2022, we've been putting a lot of emphasis on the quality of revenue, and we have been working on it. And each of the companies, as you can see, are seeing or demonstrating improvements year-over-year.

We will insist on improving our ROE, so 7% to 8%, as you see on the slide. But we believe that we would need to aim for exceeding the ROE of 8%.

If you could please turn to Page 15. Fiscal year 2022 expenses comparison with fiscal '21. In fiscal '21, as you see on the left hand JPY 1,421.3 billion. On an actual basis, JPY 1.432 billion was the situation, and we will continue with the structural reform to improve productivity. This is very important, minus JPY 26 billion will improve from that, but this drop will be offset with the improved stable revenue and growth income - growth investment. This is an investment that we'll be making in our talent and growth areas.

Investing in new areas and a total of JPY 35 billion is planned in total. And lastly but not least, the impact of inflation and the impact of foreign exchange of JPY 33 billion. So for this fiscal year, JPY 1.5 trillion is our expense forecast for this year. So for the existing and new business areas combined of JPY 20 billion will be invested in this area. And you can see sales and trading, digital marketing, plus of JPY 8 billion for this fiscal year and next fiscal year, a same level is expected and the impact on gross profit, a plus of JPY 64 billion is expected.

So if you could please turn to Page 16. Credit related costs. JPY 235 billion for fiscal 2021. There is some outstanding impact of COVID-19. And so forth. Next is Page 17, where you'll find shares, reduction of shares.

In the center, where you see the bar graph JPY 300 million is the target, a reduction. And in the 3 years to 2021, we have reached JPY 315.8 billion in reduction. Recycling of our risk assets is extremely critical for our business. So as you see at the top right. The 3-year plan will be extended over a period of 5-year business plan in order to reduce JPY 450 billion worth of across shareholdings over the period of 5 years. JPY 170 billion in reduction is our outlook from March '22 to March 24, as you see at the bottom right.

So that concludes my earnings forecast, which was fine on the next slide. you can see JPY 860 billion consolidated net profit of JPY 100 billion in credit-related costs and net gains related to stocks, the JPY 20 billion; ordinary profit, JPY 770 billion and JPY 540 billion in net income attributable to FD.

If you could go to the next slide, Page 19, shareholder returns. Our basic capital policy and shareholder return policy remain unchanged. But maybe I called some misunderstanding in the press conference the other day, but we have not changed our thinking towards the repurchasing of our tariffs. We will be taking our policies into consideration in operating our capital policy.

And our thinking towards 2022, our approach towards fiscal year 2022 is described at the bottom of the slide, it is very difficult to foresee going forward. And Shanghai lockdown is still continuing. So it's very difficult to see going forward. And therefore, we do not have a dividend forecast, but we will expand our gross profit and cost control well in place. So we will make sure that it is done in a disciplined manner.

We've been working in that way in the past, but that approach will continue in order to enhance the possibility of achieving our target. So this concludes the earnings and now over to business strategy.

Makoto Umemiya

Please turn to Page 21. What we have focused on for the past 3 years, we've seen the fruits of our efforts. And we would like to further deepen them and expand them. So that is what our business strategy is at Pages 21 and 22.

These areas of synergies, areas of focus that we've been concentrating on in the last several years and our initiatives going forward. If you could take a look at Page 20, 21 for individual retail, top left, - so individual asset management, global equity strategy, bank and securities collaboration proceed - we have reorganized the branch networks separated between retail customers and corporate customers.

As a result we have equity investment trust balance of JPY 6.6 trillion and equity investment trust holding period, which used to be 3.9 years is now 4.9 years. We've seen these results. And government is trying to promote a digital investments and leveraging our portfolio, we would like to improve our proposal '18 capabilities and increase equity investment trust balance to JPY 10 trillion. And we enhanced efforts for acquiring fund wrap accounts. And so securities fund balance to be increased to JPY 1 trillion going forward.

If you could please go to Page 20, 22. Let me explain the lower part of the page CIB model, combining efforts between bank and securities, that's what we've been doing. As you know, in the United States, U.S. ICDCM ranking for [indiscernible] And so we are making continuous efforts to improve this. And Americas SMT gross profit is 2.1 times.

Moving on to the right-hand side. So with ICDC business and price and products, the size of the balance sheet is quite large now. And we would like to turn into asset light, and we would like to make actual use of our balance sheet. So as a result, Americas profit - profits are to be increased by 25% in FY '23 compared to FY '20 and U.S. CIB fee pool to reach 1%. So we will like to drive this business from.

Moving on to Global Retail strategy, Page 23. As you know, in Vietnam, we have a MoMo app,. And in the Philippines, the first study is for bank in the Philippines toning with them, we have an alliance. And our strategy is to continue to financial inclusion in emerging markets in Asia so that we can capture part of their growth.

So capital-light businesses is what we're investing in. And for MoMo with Vicon Bank [ph] we have an equity stake. So collaboration with Vicon Bank for MoMo is what we envision in the future as well.

Moving on to Page 24, which is about DX ecosystem for Mizuho. In a nutshell, in terms of DX we may be delayed in terms of our organizational approach, as you can see on the left-hand side, data analysis, AI technology, IT implementation, financial technology. We do have such technology.

We have quite sophisticated high levels of such technology. But we have yet to fully leverage the technologies that we have. On top right, we have external resources and alliances, companies at DX resources know-how. And we have alliances with them. There should be opportunities to capture and utilize them, but we have yet to do so fully.

So internal and external DX-related initiatives and assets, we need to consolidate them so that we can connect what is internal to what is external. And so that we can have an overall approach to DX

So SVP WM is tasked with this, CDIO. And so group CDIO will have a gatekeeping function so that we can increase connection. ON blue bar, - and we also have digital innovation business. At inception, we wanted to do something new. And we try to adopt new concepts. So we need to come back to the basics where we started so that we can have innovation once again. And so from that perspective, we need to try new initiatives. And as a result, we shall be able to help our customers solve their pain points and create new value as well.

Moving on, Page 25. I think you are already aware of this. We have alliance with [indiscernible] We made an announcement on that. And as is described on the lower half of the page, the point is on the left-hand side. but we see from customer information and transaction information that Mizuho has, by combining the two, we would like to have optimized marketing for each individual customer. So how for personalized marketing is what we would like to implement. And of course, investment for this is necessary.

Page 26. This is about sustainability. In the area of sustainability, we have been embarking on new efforts and new initiatives. So publicly offered bonds and SEC bonds, we're number one. Sustainable finance organization as an organization, we're number one 1 among Japanese banks, and this may have been reported providing finance for renewable projects.

We are providing a number of services, lease finance and so forth to EMO, the voter low carbon solutions for Dukas [ph] This is the first deal in energy company in Japan that we have been a part of. So the strength is that we can provide finance and connect it to other areas to produce solutions.

So expertise that we have in each respective sector and technological expertise that IT has. RD has 130 environmental consultants, internal carbon pricing, for example, can be asset and business consulting is provided by RT.

So let's move on to Page 26. This is about risk management. If you could take a look at the right-hand side of the page. We have classified sectors. And with regard to our clients, we are identifying the risk areas and for high-risk areas, we have identified by assessing risk.

And the high-risk exposure was JPY 1.8 trillion, end of '21. But March 2022, this has extended. This has changed to JPY 1.6 trillion. The next page describes our road map towards zero. The section that is highlighted in blue in the center, 1.5 degrees, we must make effort to limit the temperature rise to not 2 degrees, but 1.5 degrees and also establishing a zero transition plan. This was published the other day and op towards 2030, there is also a reduction plan. And we'll be pushing forward across the industry.

And the next set of slides will include our ideas on personnel and organization. We're living in a time that is rapidly changing. And it's very important for our employees to be able to come up with constructive ideas and creating a culture where people are able to contribute.

So that each and every employee have a sense of fulfillment and reward in working for the organization. So at the top of this page, you will see satisfaction for work. And so we will be making investments into our talent, mid-3% wage increase has been announced. And on the right-hand side, I have covered HI system and management.

The SE and RT, we will make sure that we have a cross-group HR framework. The HR framework is still separate, but we're going to remove those barriers so that we can come up with a unified cross-group HR framework so that people are able to move around in a very broad framework field where they are able to build their careers.

And in the middle is building an employee-friendly working environment, improving productivity is very important by eliminating unreasonable, wasteful and excessive quality. And also, we want to enhance communication in order to improve being. So fulfilling workplace and friendly workplace is what we would like to achieve.

Next page, Page 31. Cultural reform will be leading the way forward. And since the day of me assuming the position of Global Group CEO, I have been adopting various measures, approximately 620 employee opinions have been taken into account. And number two is about communication. And number three is the holding of working groups where our employees are taking part under three different topics.

So these are some initiatives that I'm embarking on in order to share the vision of Mizuho and to ensure that our vision is in line with the needs of the time and also make sure that the purpose of the organization penetrates through the organization.

And lastly, I might be repeating myself, but before closing, I want to share with you my message. The environment is very difficult to foresee. It's very uncertain, but we will continue stable business operations while heightening sensitivity to risk.

And we will proactively invest in management resources and invest into talent as well as IT and digital domain and create a culture where our employees are able to take on new challenges that will lead to innovation and incubation.

And we will act as a value co-creation catalyst for a wide range of stakeholders in the age of DX and X. And we will listen attentively to our stakeholders to execute open and accountable management.

Lastly, but not least, what I would say about this fiscal year, IT investment and the management policy will be implemented that with increase in expenses, but we should be able to increase the gross profit JPY 860 billion in revenue will be achieved.

And at the same time things have changed quite dramatically from the time we compile the 5-year business plan approach towards CDs was completely different. And now we have many platformers and geopolitical risk is completely different. And therefore, we need to look at our own business portfolio, visualize it, verify it and think about where we should focus on management resources. That is what we and I hope to achieve throughout this year.

So that concludes my presentation, and thank you very much for your kind attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Let me take questions please Ken Takamiya from Nomura Securities.

Ken Takamiya

I have two questions. So what is the outlook going forward? And the results and the challenges for the current medium-term plan. Ever since you become President, what is it that you're seeing now that you're in the position of leadership? So if you could please share that.

And under the current 5-year plan, what are the results and challenges. By business line, you did explain that. But from a more group-wide perspective over perspective, a comprehensive perspective, what do you see as results or achievements of the 5-year plan? What is it that's lacking? Or what are the challenges? And so if you could just summarize the results of the 5-year plan so far.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for the question. So what is that I'm seeing now that I'm in this position? What's my outlook? I've had a number of dialogues with a number of employees and there were a lot of tough remarks made as well. And of course, there are a diversity of use and I think that's important for making improvement.

And I think our employees are hungry for something new. Under the 5-year plan, we did get a lot of treatments. That's fine. But last year, we hit a problem of systems failures where we're not able to embark on new initiatives. So our employees, our staff are hungry for new initiatives, new ideas. So culture and DX is something that we have to focus on.

At the beginning of February, I think it was mid-February. We felt what the need was in terms of DX. And so we started relevant initiatives. And in terms of the results and challenges of the MTM business-wise, there were a number of achievements, as I said. And it's been translated into revenue.

So last year was difficult because of the systems problem. But by overcoming them, I think we will be able to gain the trust of our employees. And I think now the spirit that we can do it if we work hard. Of course, depending on the business line, there are still challenges that need to be overcome.

For example, retail versus corporate, last year, we reorganized the branches. We separated into two customer segments. And we're accumulating know-how for each. The improvement is seen, but there's a lot more that we can do. So we need to reformulate our strategy on that front. So that is one of the challenges.

And in terms of personnel, we have to seriously make investments into human resources development. It's not just about compensation schemes, ease of working, diversity in the workplace and the promotion of women, I think there are remaining challenges that continue to be - that need to continue to be addressed. Thank you.

Operator

Next question, Shinichiro Nakamura from Bank of America Securities.

Shinichiro Nakamura

This is Nakamura, speaking. On page 19, capital policies. I have two questions. My first question is about dividend. Yes, I think I believe I understand that, but growth investment and share buyback, what is the balance? And what is the priority? What is your current thinking on that? And if possible, what are the conditions that you want to see in order to consider a share buyback? That is my first question.

And my second question is within the growth investment, Orica [ph] , your relationship with Orica, for example, is your idea to maintain your relationship? Or are you thinking of any reconsolidation of the leasing companies? What is your idea? You have transferred in kind to a leasing company, but if you could take those two questions. Thank you very much. So that was about share buyback and growth investments.

Unidentified Company Representative

First of all, for this fiscal year JPY 540 billion, this I hope to achieve. And at the same time, I hope to invest in growth. Do we have any funds for organic growth, I guess, is part of your question. That will be taken into account. And at the end of the day, we may conduct share buybacks. So that would be my answer to that part of the question.

And Artico [ph] and leasing companies, the relationship, can you please ask your question once again. Yes, investment or interest ratio, do you intend to maintain the current situation? Well, yes, I think ordinary income of JPY 20 billion over the midterm, we want to bring that to JPY 40 billion. And whether that is possible or not, is a yardstick that we have. And in the meantime, we may reconsider and you also - give a question about leasing.

Trade companies and banking companies. We want to make the use of these functionalities for us to grow. By placing that business in the center, we believe that leasing and banking business could grow together. But I do not have an answer to your question, I guess, because we are dealing with the business partner.

I think Nakamura was also asking about more quantitative aspect. So if I could respond to you, the CET1 ratio, 1.3%, as I said. And we've covered this during the online conference, provisions have been set aside, and therefore, CET1 ratio has gone slightly down.

Our target CET1 ratio is in the first half of 9%. So there is no discrepancy, but JPY 540 billion, and there will be a reversal of provisions made in the past. So 9% in the first half or 9.7%, 9.8%. Going forward, if the CET1 ratio goes higher than that? When we face such a situation, is it going to be share buyback or aggressive investment, we would definitely move into a different phase where we will consider those aspects.

And we expect that we will move in that direction in the near future. As was measured by Group CEO, we need to also think about balance. So think about the pipeline potential businesses that we may have. We need to be looking at the balance. We have no particular ideas of spending the profit we could think of increasing the shareholder return. Thank you very much. Next question?

Operator

Next question from Mia Nagasaka, Morgan Stanley. Thank you.

Q -Mia Nagasaka

I have two questions. CEO, Kihara, had introduced with the media, I had a chance to read them. Among what you said in the interview. In the core business, Mizuho is not behind any other banks. So when you say core business, bank securities stress bank collaboration related business, but with changing environment is the possibility that your core business may change. And what would be the value driver type of businesses in the sub areas. So how do you delineate between the core and the sub areas?

And my second question has to do with digital. You have a number of strategic alliances with other companies. What are the KPIs that you have set? What are the frameworks you're using in order to monitor progress and not just research and investment, but for your core business, how are you going to incorporate new technology? What kind of initiatives or efforts are you making at that? If you could please share that with us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for the questions. First of all, yes, I did respond to media interviews and the expression used was somewhat different. What we view as our strength. Are they really assumptions, we need to verify that all the time. For example, in Americas and Capital Markets, we do have business. That is our strength, and we can look to grow on confidence.

But we used to say that real estate is a strength. But is it true, can we really maintain our strength going forward. We always have to look to areas where improvements can be made. And in terms of weaknesses, can we overcome them? That's an important point.

There was mentioned about Orica [ph] credit card business, for example. Well, it's part of the core business, but profitability is not all that high. We have to verify whether part of the sub business can be turned into core business. So how can we improve the Orica business? And what can we do for that? We're always looking.

And in terms of digital, as you can see, South Bank line, and we have the number of alliances as part of our plan, we look at ROE. In what year are we going to turn profitable? And whether or not we can proceed according to when we have to look - and second point, so return from the business, I think it's both ways.

So where we work with Google. There may be a very good technology that we can capture and utilize and line has 90 million user platform. LINE credit, for example, we work with them. And that business is expanding. So using LINE technology, new customers can be developed and acquired, which is wonderful. And with we're trying to set direct digital approach.

And so that can be brought to what LINE is doing. And so I think it's both ways. It's interactive. That's the nature of our relationship with these alliance partners. Thank you. Do we have another question?

Operator

If there are no questions from those who are physically present [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my question. Impact of system failure, fiscal 2022 and beyond, as you say, does this mean that most of it will be seen in fiscal year 2022. How do you expect this to transition beyond 2022?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Thank you very much. So basically, what you see on this slide is in fiscal year 2022. In fiscal '23, we're still verifying - there could be some impact that would emerge in fiscal '23. But as far as we know at this moment, there is none. Thank you.

Thank you very much for the question. Are there any other questions?

Operator

So questions SMBC Nikko, Masahiko Sato. Sato?

Masahiko Sato

This is Sato from Masahiko. I have two questions. Thank you. My first question with respect to foreign bonds, JPY 280 billion of valuation losses, including hedges, right now, the rate is 3%. So I think valuation losses are increasing given the current rate. But early on, large losses from foreign bonds are not necessarily going to be dealt with going forward.

So given the extent of valuation losses that we've seen in the foreign bonds, do you think that these losses are manageable going forward? So is that your answer? That's my first question.

Second is about dividend, JPY 540 billion since there are uncertainties, annual dividend is set at JPY 80, that's how you explained, given the uncertainties. And do you think that incentive fees are going to continue? Well, that's at least might take. So if you're going to talk out on uncertainties, you may be able to raise JPY 80 from JPY 80 to JPY 85. So when you say you're looking to achieve JPY 540 billion because of uncertainties, you're going to pay JPY 80 million.

And so given JPY 540 billion, perhaps JPY 85 could be paid. And so if I may clarify that.

Unidentified Company Representative

So first, regarding foreign bonds on Page 46. Can everyone see Page 46, as on Page 46. I can't say the specifics, but we have reduced the position considerably. Now that rates are up. I don't think we're going to be a major negative impact. And so the current position is manageable, I think.

And the second point rates, it is true that there are major changes happening in the market. Russia invited in Ukraine, and no one could predict that and prolonged inflation continues rate up, and this is unprecedented. So this could affect liquidity in the future market, and we wanted to wait and see how that evolves.

But what you have pointed out is something that we should take into consideration. So that's my answer. Thank you. JPY 540 billion, tats, of course, we continue to look to achieve. I'm sorry if I was ruled, not at all. Thank you. Next question

Operator

Akira Takai from Daiwa Securities.

Akira Takai

This is Akira Takai from Daiwa Securities. I have two questions. My first question is the variance in profit among the three mega from this last fiscal year to this year, MFG, JPY 1 trillion level. SMFG,700 billion and JPY 500 billion for Mizuho. So it seems that there is like a 70% role among the three mega.

And my question about this level, MFG or SMFG, who are ahead of you, do you plan to catch up? Or do you want to stably achieve JPY 500 billion level? And if your answer is to be able to catch up, that would mean that you have to expand your business?

And in the case of the [indiscernible] they are expanding their business globally. It's the regional geographic expansion in SNSD, they're increasing their assets. And so the direction seems to be quite different in order to catch up in terms of budget in terms of profit, which is the direction that you intend to expand in terms of your business outside of the traditional banking business? That is my first question.

And my second question is about sustainability, sustainable business or sustainable finance. There will be huge demand for sustainable finance. This is expected, but it could be patchy like energy or power in those areas, high-risk areas tend to have a high and strong need for sustainable finance, and I don't think this will necessarily connect to profit.

How do you intend to counter such demand? Will it be a business opportunity for Mizuho? Are you planning to leverage such opportunities? So those are my two questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much for your question. The audio is very poor. So we will be aiming to overachieve JPY 500 billion. So instead of insisting on achieving JPY 500 billion, we want to overachieve it, exceed that and also aim to exceed our ROE target.

In the United States, we're feeling that we're quite confident in how we are doing in the Americas and in Europe. There are challenges in the economy in Europe, but once again, I'm going back to what I mentioned earlier. What we believe that our asset is really truly a strength for us. This is something that we need to double check.

And on sustainability, I think you are right. There are about seven sectors, I think that will require sustainable finance, Met-T [ph] has come up with a road map where there is strong demand for finance. And I think you're exactly right on that. And these sectors do require a huge amount of sustainable finance.

But in the meantime, demand for capital will not be covered, but in direct financing, we will need to bring investors from abroad to support that. So I think there are a number of business opportunities. We will offer consultation services to these clients, which I think is quite critical for us. And I think that would lead to us gaining more capabilities. I hope that answers your question. Thank you very much. Thank you. Next question.

Operator

Koichi Niwa

My name is Niwa from Citigroup. Two questions about expenses and global retail strategy. The first question has to do with Page 15. G&A expense ratio target for FY '23 under the 5-year plan was 60% from what I remember. So towards the next fiscal year, well, you commented that you will do whatever is needed. And of course, the assumption is that top line has to grow. But in terms of cost control, if you could share your comments.

Next, Page 23, global retail strategy. That was the phase that you use. So you have made investments into Asia and it seems that your stage has been elevated. So the necessary functions for global retail strategy, what are the functions do you think you need to pursue a global for retail strategy? And what will be the areas of large investments.

With respect to cost and expenses, well, you have just said it right. So stable business operations and growth investment expenses will have to rise. But how can we reduce the bulk of the cost by having productivity enhancement, for example, personnel.

We can shift personnel to growth areas. And by [indiscernible] we can enhance productivity. So the large booking costs, can we bring that down? Or where can we bring that down and where productivity can be enhanced, those are the areas that we need to focus on.

And by the way, in the retail area, we conducted sales reform. Retail versus corporate, the back office functions and personnel. Well - and there's the middle area between the front and the back, having contact with customers, we're trying to shift back office people to the area that's in the middle of front and back. And there are problems with productivity.

And so by reassigning personnel, we would like to raise productivity as well as gross profit. And so that is what we would like to do going forward.

And Asia's retail business, we're not looking at this as one segment. As far as Asia is concerned, Hong Kong, Singapore, we have headquarters there. We cover corporate customers, large corporates as well as SMEs. And so by getting into the payment business, we can drive our business.

And there are such collaborations that's possible. And technology, as I said earlier, we may be able to bring overseas technology to Japan from Asia. So - and there's much advancement seen in Asia. When it comes to global retail, we may be able to utilize that in Japan in collaboration with the corporates in Asia. So that's what we're doing. Thank you. Are there any other questions?

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my question. This is kind of an related question. Page 24 and 25, ecosystem as the Mizuho Group. You have various alliances. And what you talked about? And there were questions about KPI. But looking at your ecosystem from the outside short-term, mid-term and long-term outcomes, what are you expecting in terms of outcome?

For example, what kind of outcome do you think you could appeal to the outside in the next 1 year? What are the areas or partners or quantitative targets that you may have for digital marketing, anything that could rapidly be deployed and rolled out any quick wins that you might be able to gain. If there are any expectations that you may have in particular areas? Just the first question.

So expenses increasing this fiscal year. So in customer groups, markets and banking, what are your expectations on top line and any upside or downside. If you could give some supplementary comments on that. I appreciate.

Thank you for that. I wasn't able to hear the second part of your question very clearly. My apologies. But - so top line is going to be flat growth and upside to top line, how much will be coming from - from customer groups, markets and banking.

If you could give me a breakdown, maybe you will not be able to give specific numbers, but give me a range perhaps your forecast or outlook for top line growth? Okay. Thank you very much for clarifying.

So the first part of your question, which is quite difficult. Improving productivity inside Mizuho is one thing, and we want to use digital transformation in order to improve productivity. We're currently looking into this, what we can do by leveraging capabilities and technologies from the outside.

And in terms of our relationship with the external resources, business partners that are willing to work with us, whether we are able to find such business partners is very important, whether that is going to be directly related to - reflected in our profit, maybe not so in the short term.

In the next year or two, we will be working on those aspects. So it's not going to be quick wins. But which page was it in expense business line on expense - is it Page 15. Yes, Page 15. Bottom right or the bar graph on the right-hand side, if you look at the bottom of it, JPY 64 billion gross profit increase. Digital marketing is included in this.

So whether that will bear fruit towards fiscal 2024 is a key. And gross profit, '21 and '22 comparison, for the pace of format, yes, this is the slide. I didn't go into great lens on this. Between 850 and 900, you can see increase and decrease. Based on this year's environment, these are factors where we will see increase and also decrease.

In stable revenue, overseas transactions and loans and deposits outside of Japan will have a positive impact, if there are cash demand and also, there could be some upside in loans and deposits outside of Japan.

But in the meantime, if there is a downturn in the economy, this part will drop and there could be some impact in capital markets. So it's very difficult to say in value terms, how much the impact will be.

And talking about some upside for this fiscal year, we're expecting somewhat of a decrease. But I hope that answers your question. Yes, indeed. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Any other questions, please?

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] I have two questions. One is the corporate culture reform that you're feeling traction that you're seeing progress you said. Conversely, what are your challenges or difficulties in implementing corporate culture reform?

And my second question is about cross shareholdings. Is it possible to bring it down to zero? That's the question, external directors, what are they saying inclusive of that water sands?

Unidentified Company Representative

So with respect to culture, well, we're trying to embark on new attempts, new trials, new concepts and ideas, constructive opinions from individual employees. Are we welcoming of such new views. That's the point. We have 70,000 staff members. Can everyone be turned into someone who can proactively air their views.

I think we have to point out what where there are problems, and we also have to grow. Well, we still seem to seek to a top-down approach. And so we have to change that in a quarter, which is difficult.

Diverse human resources must be higher, and I think that's also important. We are inviting new people from the outside. And by hiring those people develop an enabling environment where people feel free to express their views. And so the most difficult part is whether we can change each individual employees. And cross shareholdings, we've made substantial progress.

Page 17, I did not say this in the presentation, but as end of - several years ago, the number of issues shares we held 13 2019, it's down to 882 as of end of 2022, and we have slashed that into half in terms of book price. And it requires very meticular and careful communication with the issuers.

And so we have to continue to do that in order to reduce the balance of holdings. And of course, it's important to have a plan for that. So we will continue to make the effort at that, but we need to have close communication. Without close communication, we will not be able to bring this down and to have a plan for that, and that's what we're going to do. Thank you.

Operator

I hope that answers your question. Yes. Thank you very much for that.

Rie Nishihara

JPMorgan, Rie Nishihara. Thank you for the presentation. Thank you have already asked this question, but I would like to ask a question, which is that your earnings have been very conservative compared to other mega player guidance is very conservative, and especially the customers group decrease in profit, according to your guidance, I guess your strength has been in the customer groups where it has been growing year-over-year.

And Page 13, I think discontigu [ph] for fiscal year '23. This, I think, is a figure from the midterm business plan. But on Page 13, customer group - it seems it's going to decrease from here. A year before, you said that this is an area that is very challenging, but increase in profit guidance was offered and you were able to achieve that.

So taking that into account, why would you expect a decrease year-over-year where other mega Increasing? And also dividend and CET1 ratio, you again have a very conservative assumption.

I do understand that the business environment is very uncertain, but the business environment is the same for all banking institutions. Or are you - why is that? And the impact of rate increase? Is that going to become very significant in our business? And is there other concerns from Russia and Ukraine?

Are there any other issues that is unique to Mizuho that is different from other players leading to such a conservative guidance? This is my question. And about dividend, in the first half will you increase to JPY 85, so if there's anything that you can share with us on that? I would certainly appreciate it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much for your question. This is the figure for '23. This is based on the midterm plan. We have no intentions to stick to this number. This is Page 14. I'm referring to Page 14. My apologies. JPY 663 billion, - we don't intend to stick to this, JPY 720 billion. We will continue to aim for a higher level.

Page 13. And for fiscal 2022, stable operations of our business and the growth investment, these are things that we want to deliver on and especially the customer group business, audio was extremely poor. Fiscal year '23, the fact that we have JPY 653 billion, the midterm business plan figure here might have been misleading. Our plan is to continue to grow. That remains unchanged.

And about dividend, I understand they are criticisms and I understand - I feel that the business environment is changing quite rapidly. And we have some concerns. Although I do understand where you're coming from, and I understand criticism. JPY 540 billion is our current target. And therefore, it could be changed - if we're able to achieve JPY 540 billion, we will change to JPY 85. Any other questions.

Operator

Ken Takamiya

Ken Takamiya from Nomura Securities. I have one question, which is about expenses. Other people have asked. But I would like to understand the idea behind expense management going forward. So this year, we're going to focus on making growth investment for growth.

But that is going to be done while you're going to continue with the cost reduction efforts. There must be cost that you need on a continuous basis. And if we're making investment for growth, the expenses are likely to increase, but is that going to have any material impact next year and onward?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, of course, gross profits are going to go up and perhaps expense ratio as a result may go down. But the cost control initiatives to continue.

Ken Takamiya

And how are you going to manage expenses? And how are you going to allocate them as a concept going forward? So if you could share that with us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Payment from branch consolidation expenses for software, we've had to spend last year. But then we resigned to structure issues, and that's JPY 26 billion. And so we will continue to enhance productivity, and we will continue doing at 60% expense ratio.

And on the other hand, investment for growth is something that requires solid discussion. Well, spending costs on investment for growth, we don't have to eliminate such costs. So strengthening existing businesses and creating new businesses for that by hiring people overseas, for example. I think we can do more in terms of DCM, for example.

So the cost and the return on cost, that is something that we need to watch closely. And overall, we would like to hit 60% expense ratio. So that's the thinking. Thank you.

Ken Takamiya

So you've been spending expenses in the face of increasing top line. But in the latter half of 2020, your expense ratio has deteriorated. And so you're aware of that and that's working on cost reduction?

Unidentified Company Representative

We have to look at the process of cost spending closely. Well, thank you very much, I understand you thoughts. Thank you.

Operator

Mia Nagasaka, Morgan Stanley.

Mia Nagasaka

Thanks for the question. About the revenues from market. I tend to look at the accounting figures, Page 13. How is it - how can I reconcile these numbers, in other business related the JPY 66.2 billion, and there is also JPY 49 billion in other businesses. So if we were not for that, it would have been JPY 115 billion.

So looking at Page 13, compared to fiscal year '23, there's an improvement by about JPY 20 billion compared to '21. If we're not for this, it would have been JPY 66.2 billion, but you are anticipating an upside of JPY 20 billion or so.

I was playing with numbers, and it seems that there could be a greater upside accounting base, the total of these two items it could be more than JPY 100 billion. If you could take us through these numbers once again, what is expected where in fiscal year '21, government bonds and minus and the overseas bonds, I think, was seen under ForEx. So what are you expecting this fiscal year?

And foreign bonds, you are reducing your positions from JPY 12 billion to JPY 9 trillion or actually less than JPY 9 trillion and duration is getting shorter and you are cashing it out. So in this fiscal year, you will be building new positions and seek to gain from sales of those bonds, it's kind of difficult to say where you are, but what is your policy? What is your approach? If you could elaborate a little bit, that would be extremely helpful?

A - Makoto Umemiya

So this is Umemiya speaking. Allow me to respond to your questions. Markets related from 2020, growth is not significant, especially for accounting, finance, the growth doesn't seem to be very significant. That I think is your question.

What we're showing on a management accounting basis and converting it to a financial CapEx basis, we're not converting it completely. So I am not able to give you a very sharp answer comparing apple-to-apple.

But if I could share with you what we're thinking. As you mentioned earlier, the carry gains of foreign bonds, so we are reducing our position. So fiscal '21 carry over gains cannot be expected in fiscal year '22. This is the situation.

But in the meantime, during fiscal year '21, capital loss, should I say, or loss from sales has been incurred. Will we be incurring same level of loss in fiscal year '22, likely not, not need to do that. And therefore, there will be an offset between the two.

And within markets, it doesn't only include banking, there's also sales and trading, which is a very volatile environment. And the situation is very volatile and uncertain that offers a business opportunity. So sales and trading compared to '21, we believe that we can see some more of an upside and increase year-over-year.

That may not directly answer your question because we do not have a breakdown by item, but that's the image that we have. More than JPY 20 billion increase in business, the net profit from fiscal '21. That is what we see. Okay, thank you.

So there are some that are coming from the customer group. So there is an increase in customer groups as you see on Page 13. So instead of just looking at markets department, we will naturally expect an increase in accounting terms. Understood. Thank you. I think we have time for one more question.

Makoto Umemiya

If there are no further questions, it's a little earlier than scheduled, but we would like to conclude the meeting. And part of the slides will be additionally posted on the 20th of May.

Operator

Rie Nishihara from JPMorgan Asset Management. We have one other question. Nishihara speaking.

Rie Nishihara

I have a question. You think that you have to aim at over 8% ROE? So specifically, in order to achieve ROE of over 8%, what are the ideas? Do you have a specific target over 8% that you're aiming at?

Makoto Umemiya

Well, we don't have a specific target of 8%. But we have to at least aim at over 8%. That's the vision that we have. We don't have a specific number at this moment in terms of our - thank you. Thank you. Any other questions?

Makoto Umemiya

If not, we would like to conclude this presentation session. If there are any questions that you are not able to ask today, please feel free to contact the IR department. I would like to ask Ms. Kihara, Group CEO, to say a few words.

Masahiro Kihara

Thank you very much, everyone, for taking time out of your busy schedules. Thank you very much for all the time [indiscernible]. We would like to take them fully where we need to reflect on and learn lessons from where we're [indiscernible] At any rate, changes in society are becoming very rapid and substantial. And we have put together a 5-year plan. And of course, we have to achieve the numbers there.

But we need to once again look at the portfolio, which areas to focus on, given the changes in the environment, we need to review that and think about that seriously. And while taking good communication with the players of the market, the analysts, we have to be open and accountable. That's what we wish to be. So we continue to welcome your candid opinions. Thank you once again for your participation today.

Operator

Thank you very much for taking time and participating with every – this conference call. Thank you.