Paramount Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PARA) got a boost of momentum with shares surging more than 15% on reports that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought 69 million shares during Q1. Any company that gets a presumed nod of approval from Warren Buffett's group deserves a closer look. The attraction in Paramount, formerly known as "ViacomCBS", is a media and broadcasting giant that had been caught up in the broader market volatility, but benefits from solid fundamentals and appears undervalued.

The company's latest quarterly report was highlighted by strong performance in the Paramount+ streaming service which confirms some early success in the company's direct-to-consumer digital strategy. We are bullish on PARA which is well-positioned to unlock value from an extensive brand portfolio with a global footprint. We see more upside for the stock through 2022.

PARA Earnings Recap

Paramount Global reported its Q1 earnings on May 3rd with non-GAAP EPS of $0.60, which beat expectations by $0.08. Revenue of $7.33 billion declined by 1.1% year over year, although this headline figure includes the tough comparison period in 2021 when "CBS" televised the NFL Super Bowl game. For context, CBS airs the Super Bowl every four years as the annual rights are shared among different networks. The impact also pressured operating income and earnings compared to last year. On a comparable basis excluding the Super Bowl, Q1 revenue grew 5% this quarter.

source: company IR

Strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment led firm-wide growth. DTC revenue climbed an impressive 82% y/y to $1.1 billion. This was accompanied by a 107% increase in expenses to $1.5 billion reflecting content investments which led to a larger segment operating loss. Nevertheless, the takeaway is the Paramount+ reached 40 million subscribers in Q1, adding 6.8 million from Q4.

The company now has 62.4 million subscribers across all streaming platforms which includes smaller services like "Showtime OTT" and "Noggin". Management noted climbing engagement across metrics like hours per active sub and average titles consumed on the platform. Separately, Paramount's advertiser-supported free DTC streaming service in "Pluto TV" was also a strong point this quarter with 68 million monthly active users, up four million from Q4.

The other reporting segments had more mixed results. We mentioned the TV Media group which represents 77% of the total business was skewed by the Super Bowl comparison. Revenue at $5.6 billion fell 6% y/y, although management notes advertising revenue grew 4% excluding the Super Bowl. In terms of TV ratings, CBS was the "most-watched broadcast network for the 14th consecutive quarter", with double-digit ratings growth from the "NFL Playoffs" and "NCAA Basketball Tournament" aired in Q1.

In the smaller Film Entertainment segment, revenue at $624 million was 27% lower from Q1 2021 although this decline was based on the timing of particularly large licensing deals done last year. More favorably, the theatrical movie releases have restarted with the end of Covid. "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" and "Scream" movies were #1 box office hits during the quarter. There are expectations that the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick" movie set to be released later this month has blockbuster potential.

Finally, we note that Paramount ended the quarter with $5.3 billion in cash against $16.8 billion in debt, which declined from $17.7 billion at the end of 2021. Considering adjusted OIBDA "operating income before depreciation and amortization" of $3.7 billion over the last twelve months, the net debt to adjusted OIBDA leverage ratio at 3x is stable in our opinion with ample liquidity.

Is Paramount A Good Long-Term Investment?

The trends this quarter serve to reaffirm the bullish case for Paramount which is still in the early stages of realizing its full direct-to-consumer potential. One of the highlights this year in conjunction with the official name change to Paramount Global was a revision higher to company 2024 subscriber target levels.

The company is now forecasting over 100 million subscribers by 2024 compared to a prior estimate in a range of around 70 million. Part of that considers an ongoing worldwide rollout with Paramount+ and Pluto TV launching in the U.K. and other European countries as the next markets this year. Compared to DTC segment revenue of $3.3 billion in 2021, the target is to reach over $9 billion by 2024.

source: company IR

The key point is that the goals here are backed by leading franchises and compelling exclusive content. We can list off various Paramount properties like "Star Trek", "SpongeBob", "South Park", "Paw Patrol" and networks like "CBS", "Comedy Central", "MTV", and "Nickelodeon" that will likely all be leveraged for many years. The film catalog is also one of the most extensive in the industry and a core attraction to the Paramount+ streaming service. All this supports a positive long-term outlook for the company.

source: company IR

Is Paramount Stock Undervalued?

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for Paramount's revenue to reach $30.6 billion this year representing a 7% growth over 2021. On the other hand, the EPS forecast at $2.64 is 24% lower than last year, based on the higher content spending. Going forward, the outlook is for annual growth of around 5% through 2024 while EPS stays volatile based on the spending side but begins to rebound as the DTC scales.

The incremental forecasted $4 billion in revenue from 2021 through 2024 is consistent with company guidance just from the DTC business. We see upside to these estimates with stronger earnings trends from the core TV segment supporting overall profitability.

Seeking Alpha

Considering the latest spike in the stock price, PARA is trading at a forward P/E of around 12x. We note that among a peer group of media players including The Walt Disney Co (DIS), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), and Fox Corp. (FOXA); PARA is closely priced to Comcast and Fox, both trading at 12x. The argument we make is that PARA is undervalued, priced more like a "broadcaster" but deserving a larger premium based on its high-growth streaming trends.

Data by YCharts

We can also bring up that shares of PARA offer the highest dividend yield in this group at 3% compared to 2.4% from CMCSA and 1.4% from FOXA. Disney, for its part, suspended its dividend in 2020 at the depths of the pandemic. The spread here further supports the view that the stock has good value.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, none of these companies are a direct comparison but Paramount stands out, in our opinion, as the more balanced pure-play within media. This is in contrast to FOX, for example, which is dependent on its cable networks or even Netflix which is digital-only. On the other hand, Disney is a leader in streaming but operates the large theme parks and resorts business. Similarly, Comcast is more of a conglomerate taking the vertically integrated approach in everything from telecom to theme parks, in addition to the broadcasting segment and its streaming platforms.

Paramount has a good differentiated strategy. The combination of TV with sports, film, and streaming, including the hybrid ad-monetize model with Pluto TV, combined is unique among peers and provides strategic flexibility.

PARA Stock Price Forecast

The news of Berkshire Hathaway adding shares of PARA to its investment portfolio can represent a turning point. PARA sort of needed this type of catalyst that will work to both draw a new group's attention to the stock and also adds credibility to the bullish thesis. We see the stock trending higher into the next earnings report.

We can look at the recent low in PARA at around $27.50 as now representing an important area of technical support. To the upside, the next test for the stock is around $37.50 which has acted as resistance in recent months.

Seeking Alpha

The challenge here comes from the macro outlook. Risk sentiment overall in the market remains poor with significant uncertainties regarding the direction of the economy. Persistently high inflation and rising interest rates can end up pressuring consumer spending as a bearish headwind toward Paramount Global's operating environment. Without a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis or clear signs of inflation trending lower, the expectation is for volatility in all stocks to continue.

Is PARA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We rate PARA as a buy with a price target of $45.00 for the year ahead representing a 17x multiple on the current consensus 2022 EPS. Our thinking here is that market still does not appreciate the potential of the Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming platforms. Strong subscriber metrics over the next few quarters should help the stock gain momentum and also be a positive driver for earnings. PARA is undervalued and has a significant upside over the next several years. The 3% dividend yield is also attractive.

In terms of risks, it's clear that maintaining the operational momentum is critical. Streaming is highly competitive with consumers having several options. While we believe Paramount can emerge as a winner, weaker than expected results would force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook and open the door for more downside in the stock. Monitoring points beyond subscriber levels include cash flow levels and financial margins.