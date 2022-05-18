Thomas-Soellner/iStock via Getty Images

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) caused quite a stir with its Q3 FY2022 report, but it wasn't totally bad. There were a number of things to like, but there were also a number of developments that appears to have spooked the market. The stock has recouped some of the losses, but it's still down big and there are questions about where WOLF is heading with its latest decisions. Why will be covered next.

What was good about the Q3 FY2022 report

It's worth reminding that WOLF is still in the process of transitioning towards a pure-play semiconductor company specializing in silicon carbide or SiC after the disposal of the LED business. The bet on SiC requires spending heavily to facilitate the transition, which includes building new production facilities. In line with this, WOLF opened the Mohawk Valley fab, the world's largest SiC fab, on April 25, a couple of weeks before the release of the Q3 report.

Making the transition is costly and the financial impact can be seen in the most recent report. Losses were smaller than before, but they were there once again in the Q3 FY2022 report. WOLF actually managed to surpass estimates for the bottom line, but WOLF still ended up with a GAAP loss of $66.5M or $0.54 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $14.3M or $0.12 per share, both from continuing operations.

Note that the net loss of $108.9M in Q3 FY2021 included a $41.6M loss from discontinued operations back when WOLF was known as Cree. Revenue increased by 8.6% QoQ and 36.9% YoY to $188M, making it the seventh consecutive sequential increase in quarterly revenue. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2022 Q2 FY2022 Q3 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue from continuing operations $188.0M $173.1M $137.3M 8.61% 36.93% Gross margin 34% 33% 32% 100bps 200bps Operating margin (33%) (35%) (45%) - - Operating income (loss) ($62.3M) ($60.9M) ($61.4M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($66.5M) ($96.7M) ($66.5M) - - Net income (loss) (attributable to controlling interest) ($66.5M) ($96.7M) ($108.9M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.54) ($0.82) ($0.59) - - EPS (attributable to controlling interest) ($0.54) ($0.82) ($0.96) - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue from continuing operations $188.0M $173.1M $137.3M 8.61% 36.93% Gross margin 36% 35% 35% 100bps 100bps Operating margin (11%) (15%) (23%) - - Operating income (loss) ($20.4M) ($25.4M) ($32.0M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($14.3M) ($18.6M) ($24.7M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.12) ($0.16) ($0.22) - -

Guidance calls for Q4 FY2022 revenue of $200-215M, an increase of 10.4% QoQ and 42.3% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees a GAAP loss of $78-85M or $0.63-0.69 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $9-16M or $0.07-0.13 per share. FY2022 revenue is projected to grow by 38% YoY with the latest numbers.

The sequential increase in GAAP losses can be attributed to start-up costs related to the Mohawk valley fab. Start-up costs totaled about $21M in Q3, but they're expected to increase by over 50% to around $34M in Q4. Note that GAAP losses in Q4 FY2021 included a $73.9M expense related the abandoning of long-lived assets, which were originally intended for expansion of LED production capacity, something no longer needed with WOLF out of the LED business.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2022 (guidance) Q4 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $200-215M $145.8M 42.32% Net income (loss) ($78-85M) ($145.2M) - EPS ($0.63-0.69) ($1.26) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $200-215M $145.8M 42.32% Net income (loss) ($9-16M) ($26.9M) - EPS ($0.07-0.13) ($0.23) -

WOLF continues to see strong demand out there in the market. Design-ins were $1.6B in Q3, bringing the YTD total to $3.8B, an increase of 100% YoY. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. For instance, while the bottom line exceeded expectations, the top line fell short. WOLF was one of the companies affected by lockdowns in China due to COVID-19. Top-line growth could have been better. From the Q3 earnings call:

"While these are strong results, our top line was impacted by COVID-19 quarantine protocols in China, which resulted in partial shutdowns at some of our packaging subcontractors and delays in some of our shipping channels. Absent these shutdowns, we would have met or exceeded the top end of our guidance range for the quarter."

WOLF sees spending going up

Up to his point, the latest report does not look so bad. However, it's not a coincidence that the stock fell roughly 15% the day after the report, triggering a week-long collapse that saw WOLF lose 35% of its value, even if a struggling stock market during this time likely amplified the magnitude of the move.

For starters, capex spending is going up. WOLF now expects capex spending of $550M in FY2022, up from $475M suggested previously.

"With the official opening of Mohawk Valley at the end of April, we'll improve our ability to meet the steepening demand curve for silicon carbide devices, which will only improve as we continue to ramp production capacity. We are now anticipating net capital expenditures of approximately $550 million this fiscal year versus the previously communicated $475 million."

In Q3, capex spending was $103M and cash generated from operations was negative $28M. Combine these two and WOLF ended up with free cash flow of negative $131M. WOLF is hemorrhaging cash and this is very likely to continue with WOLF expected to spend at least as much on capex in FY2023 as it did in FY2022, if not more.

"I think if you look out into 2023, we will likely spend as much or more CapEx as we did this year, and it's really geared at increasing the capacity levels."

As if this was not enough, WOLF leaves open the possibility of having to spend even more. While a final decision has yet to be made, management intends to build another fab. This fab will be bigger than the current one in Mohawk Valley, which means it is likely to be more costly. More fabs could enable increased sales, but it also implies more depreciation costs once the new fabs are up and running, which will negatively impact earnings.

"So we'll be able to give you a lot more color on that, I think, before the end of this calendar year. We're in pretty deep discussions in terms of where and when and how and so forth. But what I would tell you is this, I would anticipate that the second -- the fab that we just put in place, the Mohawk Valley fab, is the world's largest silicon carbide fab. When we build the next fab, Mohawk Valley will be the world's second largest wafer fab."

All of this requires capital. WOLF will likely need to raise capital, either by issuing shares or by taking on more debt, which will negatively impact the balance sheet. WOLF has $1.3B in cash and equivalent, but that's offset by almost as much debt. Note that non-GAAP weighted average shares numbered 123.6M in Q3, up from 112.9M a year ago. Further dilution is likely in light of recent plans. The latest news basically suggests it will take even longer for WOLF to get out of the red.

The market did not like the latest news from WOLF

Until fairly recently, WOLF proved to be quite resilient considering the circumstances the market was in. The stock dropped big to start the year, but it managed to recoup its losses and it even managed to trade in positive territory by late March. However, May has been a disaster with the stock dropping in an almost vertical line, reaching the low of the year on May 11. The stock is down 34% YTD, but it would have been a lot more if the stock had not gained 14% in the last few trading days as shown below.

However, resistance may be near. The stock is approaching the region surrounding $80, which used to provide support until the stock's recent collapse following the Q3 report broke through it. What used to be support tends to become resistance once breached, which suggests the stock is likely to face resistance if it wants to move past $80. With the stock slightly below resistance, the stock is more likely to be going down than up.

WOLF is still an expensive stock

WOLF has lost 34% YTD, but it's still an expensive stock by almost all measures. Keep in mind that WOLF is under water, whether in terms of GAAP earnings, EBITDA or free cash flow, which is why WOLF does not have a multiple for most metrics. The table below shows the multiples WOLF trades at.

WOLF Market cap $9.65B Enterprise value $9.40B Revenue ("ttm") $663.5M EBITDA ($63.6M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 13.02 P/B 3.81 P/FCF N/A EV/sales 14.16 Trailing EV/EBITDA N/A Forward EV/EBITDA N/A

WOLF looks less worse off in terms of the balance sheet with a price-to-book of 3.8, but keep in mind that this will change once WOLF goes ahead with the building of a new fab. WOLF may be able to mitigate the financial impact with incentives from the government, but it's hard to see how WOLF will be able to avoid a worsening of the balance sheet with its latest plans.

Investor takeaways

WOLF has left its past as a supplier of LEDs behind and it is now focused on being a supplier of SiC, whether it is materials or devices. SiC demand is expected to rise, especially with the automotive industry transitioning towards electrical vehicles. WOLF is seeing that with design-ins growing by 100% YoY.

WOLF is looking to take advantage of growing demand by beefing up its ability to supply. WOLF paid the price, literally and figuratively speaking, but the Mohawk Valley fab has started production. If SiC is what the market wants, then WOLF can legitimately claim to have an edge on everyone else with the largest fab around.

WOLF is still in the red, but losses are smaller than before. Revenue is trending upwards with Q4 guidance calling for the eight consecutive sequential increase in quarterly revenue. All this suggests WOLF is heading in the right direction. WOLF may be losing money now, partially due to the need to invest heavily, but the hope is that it will be rewarded for doing so once profits start rolling in.

However, the latest development raises questions as to whether this belief is such a sure thing. As mentioned before in a previous article, WOLF is not the only company that wants to grow along with the SiC market. Many other companies are looking to grab a slice of the market and they too are investing and building new production facilities for SiC.

The worry here is that WOLF will get caught in a price war with everyone fighting for market share. Companies are racing to bring more supplies to the market, depressing prices and profits by extension. Profits could be very difficult to come by even though the SiC market itself is expanding. After all, if WOLF builds another fab, so too can all the other competitors out there. This could go on and on until some companies are forced out of the market and competition eases. There's no guarantee WOLF could not be among the losers.

On the one hand, investing in new fabs could pay off in the long run, especially if WOLF gets lots of financial support from the government, as was the case with Mohawk Valley. The latest plan could be a positive from that standpoint. On the other hand, the financial impact on the income and balance sheet will be negative in the short term. If on top of that, the SiC market enters a state of oversupply due to excessive competition and the expected long-term windfalls do not arrive as anticipated, WOLD could come to regret betting it all on SiC.

I am neutral on WOLF. The stock is close to resistance, which argues against going long. Current stock market conditions do not favor stocks trading at lofty valuations that are also in the red. WOLF is still a risky bet, especially at current valuations. The company could turn out to be a winner in the long term, but that's not guaranteed. WOLF could also lose out in the race for SiC. It's difficult to say which way WOLF will end up. Some may want to speculate, but others may decide to play it safe and keep their distance.