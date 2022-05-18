jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

​Rose's Income Garden - "RIG"

RIG is beating SPY easily year to date by over 21% and remains green for value/ total return as shown in the chart below taken from the performance section at the "MTF" Macro Trading Factory service. The Macro Trader makes the charts and offers excellent information; such as standard deviation and the Sharpe Ratio and will explain it all if asked.

Comparison by year: 2022 Portfolio RIG SPY Total Return 5.68% (15.48%) Standard Deviation 0.81% 1.40% Sharpe Ratio 6.00 N/A

The RIG sector representation below was also obtained from the charts offered at the service "MTF" Macro Trading Factory.

Sector Diversification (Blue = % of portfolio, Red = % of FWD income)

Sector Diversification for RIG (Macro Trading Factory Service)

RIG Dividend Yield is 4.9%

The target yield for RIG is minimum 4.2% and it is meeting the goal.

You can easily see in the chart above that Healthcare represents the largest value (blue column) of ~20%. In my January article it was revealed the huge income coming from the Industrial sector (red column) and this shows it very well. Both of them still remain red hot for valuation and income.

RIG Healthcare Medium High Yield Investments - 9

The chart below provides the highest S&P Credit Rated stock first and on down. The price is from May 15th, along with estimated 2022 dividend and the yield for that price.

Healthcare S&P Current Estimated Est % Stock Ticker Company Name Credit Rating $Price 2022 $ Dividend Div Yield (JNJ) J & Johnson AAA 177.84 4.52 2.5% (MRK) Merck A+ 91.47 2.76 3.0% (BMY) Bristol-Myers A+ 76.5 2.16 2.8% (AMGN) Amgen A- 242.9 7.76 3.2% (AZN) AstraZeneca A- 63.73 1.97 3.1% (ABBV) AbbVie BBB+ 154.18 5.64 3.7% (CVS) CVS Health BBB 98.13 2.2 2.2% (VTRS) Viatris BBB- 11.11 0.48 4.3% (TEVA) Teva BB- 7.74 0 0.0%

Note AbbVie is in bold for being the largest value position in the sector with the list below showing the size from large to small. The other chart individual metrics can be found at The Macro Trading Factory "MTF".

PV %PV %PInc Healthcare rank 20.18% 13.20% Common Stock 1 5.60% 4.30% AbbVie 2 Merck 3 Bristol-Myers 4 J & Johnson 5 Amgen 6 Viatris 7 CVS Health 8 AstraZeneca 9 0 Teva

Analyst Valuations

M* FV = Morningstar Fair Value

Yahoo Fin $ = Yahoo Finance $ analyst valuation out 1 year

VL mid fv$ = Value Line mid $ fair value for 15 months out

VL safety = Value Line safety rating: 1 is the best, 3 is medium and a 5 is worst.

VL Fin = Value Line financial rating

Low and High refer to the 52-week stock price.

Current M* FV Yahoo VL VL VL Low High Stock Ticker Price $ Fin $ mid fv$ safety Fin 52 Week 52 Week JNJ 176.79 167 191.42 186 1 A++ $155.72 $186.69 MRK 91.12 94 95.73 90 1 A++ $70.89 $91.58 BMY 76.7 68 79.16 80 1 A++ $53.22 $78.17 AMGN 243.3 260 249.25 256 1 A++ $198.64 $258.45 AZN 64.1 68 72.4 70 2 B++ $53.63 $71.70 ABBV 154.97 125 164.73 181 3 A $105.56 $175.91 CVS 97.8 108 117.42 94 2 A+ $79.33 $111.25 VTRS 11.08 12.5 16.78 na na $9.66 $16.29 TEVA 7.82 10 10.81 9 4 C++ $7.23 $11.55

Most healthcare stocks are near mid valuation 52-week ranges as prices rose from January lows with the more recent search for defensive sector value stocks.

Company Information and Metrics

The prices and P/E information were taken from May 17th FASTgraphs.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a huge $469B multinational healthcare pharmaceutical and medical device provider that was founded in 1886 based in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It has the highest "AAA" S&P credit rating that makes it very quality and don't forget it is a dividend Champion with a 59-year record. Its headwinds come from being large with large $ pockets which means lawsuits. It will be splitting off a small-ish portion of its business, talc/ baby powder division for possible bankruptcy settlements and it has pending action regarding ear plugs. It has settled the opiate law suits and has moved on from those.

- It carries a 5.9% 5year dividend growth rate "DGR" and has a 2.6% yield.

- The normal 5yr P/E of 17.6 and trades at 17.8 at the price of $178.

Merck & Co (MRK)

Merck has a market cap of $223B, operates worldwide in pharmaceuticals and animal health being founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ. It has an A+ credit rating and an 11-year record for paying a rising dividend.

- The 5yr DGR is 8.2% with a current 3+% yield.

- The 5yr normal P/E is 16 and it trades today at P/E of 14.2x and a price of $92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has a market cap of $163.9B operates in pharmaceutical discovery, developing and manufacturing worldwide and was founded in 1887 in New York, NY. It has an A+ credit rating with a 13-year record for paying a rising dividend.

- The 5yr DGR is 5.3%, but the more recent 2yr DGR being 9.3% with a current 2.85% yield.

- The 5 yr normal P/E is 14.2 and it is trading today at 10.2 at a price of $77.91.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen has a market cap of $131.7B operates discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. It incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA. It has an A- credit rating with a 12-year dividend paying record.

- Its 5yr DGR is an amazing 12% with the last 2 years being ~10%. The current yield is 3.2%.

- The 5 yr normal P/E is 13.6 and it is trading today at 14.14 at a price of $243.87.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC has a market cap of $199.7B is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in discovery, developing, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines; incorporated in 1992 in Cambridge, UK. It has an A- credit rating along with a 5yr DGR of 0%, but did just suggest a large dividend raise will be forth coming with its August announcement. It pays 2x per year, which is annoying and has an ADR payment.

- The yearly dividend should be $1.97 and will provide a 3.1% yield.

- The 5 yr normal P/E is 21.3 and it is trading today at 22.1 at a price of $66.47.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie has a market cap of $276B as pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells worldwide. It incorporated in 2012 and resides in North Chicago, IL.

- It has a 10year dividend payment record with an amazing 18.4% 5yr DGR, 10.2% the last 2 years with a 3.7% yield.

- The 5 yr normal P/E is 11.4 and it is trading today at 11.8 at a price of $155.47.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health has a market cap of $130.2B and provides health care benefit, insurance and services in the US. CVS Caremark founded in 1963 changed its name to CVS Health in 2014 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

- It has a 4yr DGR of 0%, but most recently gave a 10% raise from $2/year to $2.20 which gives it a 2.2% yield after its price rose along with that raise.

- The 5 yr normal P/E is 11.1 and it is trading today at 11.8 at a price of $98.55.

Viatris (VTRS)

Viatris, is a combined company with the addition spin off from Pfizer pharmaceuticals. It now has a $13.6B market cap and primarily offers biosimilars, generic drugs and drug ingredients. It will operate in developed and emerging markets along with China. It was founded in 1961 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

- It instituted a dividend in 2021 of 11c/Q and has raised it to 12c/Q or 48c per year. With the current valuation the yield is 4.8%, which makes it a favorable income stock for now.

- It has a current P/E of 3.1 at a price of $11.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of $8.8B develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceuticals in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel. It has had its share of debt problems and continues to par it down, but it still is dealing with opioid payments that adds to that debt. However, management seems to have it on a good track to resume positive earnings and overcome those debacles. It did pay a dividend until 2017 and had to end it just after I first owned it. The good news is the portfolio can bare owning it as it is my smallest cost healthcare holding and see it as having potential and perhaps one day will pay a dividend again.

- No current dividend

- It has a current P/E of 3.1 at a price of $7.91.

Summary/Conclusion

The portfolio continues to perform as designed to provide safe quality income using the goal of 50% income from defensive sectors and stock/investments.

The following are the number of stocks in each defensive sector along with a link to the articles I have written about them. I am working towards an article a month about each individual sector and holdings.

- Consumer Staples- 13 stocks -

- Healthcare - 9 stocks - current article

- Utilities - 8 stocks

- Communications - 5 stocks

I have done some non-defensive sector articles such as Industrial that I mentioned and linked to it earlier in this article.

I look for quality low debt / high credit rated companies and review those in RIG often and now provide a nice "WTB" want to buy price list for all of its 89 stocks along with a Non-RIG list for subscribers to follow.

The search is always on going and the goals and specifics I want include the following:

- quality rated dividend paying stock

- undervalued, but can be at fair value for extra quality ratings.

- low debt / great high credit rating.

- pay out and cash flows to easily cover the dividend along with a rising dividend growth rate

- defensive in nature with products or service I understand and can easily follow.

The market is showing weakness and I hope to preserve cash, currently at ~3.5%, as we head into the summer and mid-term elections. With an established quality dividend portfolio like RIG, I am confident it will ride the valuation roller coaster while the dividends / income continue to flow in as expected using the desired goals.

Rose's Income Garden Portfolio "RIG" is only 1 portfolio found at MTF service along with The amazing Macro Teller and his Funds Macro Portfolio that is "macro" in nature offering funds that need minimum attention and is even outperforming my RIG portfolio last I checked; it's amazing.

