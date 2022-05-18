Alessandra Eusebio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Timing is everything in the commodities sector and I think that Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) has just missed the strongest bull markets in the palladium and rhodium space. It doesn't matter that you have a Tier 1 mining asset when prices are likely to be depressed when it enters production.

In my view, the company's flagship project won't make it to production and I'm bearish. Let's review.

Overview Of The Recent Developments

Platinum Group Metals has a 50.02% stake in the Waterberg platinum group metals (PGM) project in South Africa's Bushveld Complex. This property has 19.5 million ounces of gold and PGM reserves, which makes it one of the largest undeveloped precious metals projects in the world. The deposit is open at depth and along strike to the north, which means that reserves could increase significantly in the future.

What makes the deposit stand out from other PGM projects in South Africa is that it's very thick and shallow. Mineralization starts at about 150 meters vertical from the surface and at places it's over 100 meters thick. Thanks to these characteristics, the deposit can be mined using mechanized bulk mining methods, which results in low costs. Also, it's a copper-nickel sulfide deposit which means that chrome content is low and this makes smelting easy.

According to a feasibility study from 2019, cash costs over a 45-year life of mine are estimated at just $640/4E ounce. The net present value (NPV) of Waterberg was calculated at $982 million using a 4E basket price of $1,425 per ounce.

So, if Waterberg is such a compelling investment, why is it not being developed? In my view, it's because of the large initial CAPEX and the long time needed to reach commercial production.

According to the 2019 feasibility study, peak funding would reach $617 million. This figure is likely much higher today due to increased energy, labor, and steel prices over the past few years.

During a presentation in February 2022, Platinum Group Metals said that it's looking at a concept that includes a $300 million gold stream, $200 million in partner equity, and $150 million in project lending (from 11:15 here). This would lead to significant stock dilution for the company. In addition, there is no offtake agreement for Waterberg, and Platinum Group Metals said if the shareholders decided to build a 20 MW furnace to skip this step, that would cost about $300 million.

Even if we assume that Platinum Group Metals and the other shareholders of Waterberg somehow get an offtake agreement and secure funding for the development phase, it will take about 6.5 years before the project reaches steady-state production.

This is crucial because the two most important metals for Platinum Group Metals are palladium and rhodium. They are mainly used in catalytic converters and were in a structural deficit for several years due to tightening emissions standards around the world. However, the global chip shortage limited motor vehicle production in 2021, and electric vehicles have been becoming more mainstream in China and Europe in the past year. Add to that a global recession on the horizon, and the future for palladium and rhodium looks bleak.

Palladium and rhodium prices have been declining since May 2021 and they briefly took a breath in February and March 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. The reason for this was fears that Russian PGM giant Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) could be cut off from the world market due to sanctions. However, this hasn't happened so far and the prices of the two metals have resumed their decline.

Even if most developed countries somehow avoid a recession and motor vehicle production picks up, I think palladium and rhodium prices are unlikely to ever recover to their April 2021 levels as electric vehicles are gaining market share fast. In the EU, the combined market share of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles rose to a record 44% in Q1 2022.

In Q1 2021, it was at 34.8% and the share of battery electric vehicles has jumped from 5.7% to 10%.

The situation is similar in China where a total of 1.56 million electric vehicles were sold during the first four months of 2022, up by 112% year-on-year. Total vehicle sales in the country in the first four months of the year fell 12% to 7.7 million units, and electric vehicles now hold a 20.2% market share.

This means that it's likely that there will be barely any new fossil fuel vehicle sales in two of the most important car markets in the world by the time Waterberg is able to reach commercial production. In my view, this will make it difficult to secure offtake agreements and funding for Waterberg and I think that the market valuation of Platinum Group Metals will continue to fall as the palladium and rhodium markets enter oversupply territory.

I'm bearish and data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate stands at 7.79% as of the time of writing. It takes just over 2 days to cover at the moment, so I don't think there is a large risk of a short squeeze. If you want to hedge the risk, I think that calls with a $2.50 strike price could be a good idea.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that the major one is an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that results in sanctions against Norilsk as this would remove a significant amount of PGM supply from the world market. It's also possible that I'm wrong about the chances of Waterberg securing offtake agreements and funding.

Investor Takeaway

In my view, Waterberg could be the best undeveloped PGM project in the world at the moment but this matters little as the peak funding is likely already over $1 billion and takes 6.5 years to reach commercial production. I think that the golden years of palladium and rhodium are over and that the two metals are close to entering oversupply territory as electric vehicles continue to gain market share.

Even if Platinum Group Metals somehow manages to secure funding for Waterberg, this is likely to lead to significant stock dilution. I'm bearish and I think that the share price of the company is headed below $1.00 by the end of 2022.

