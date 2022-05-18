Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My investment rating for DocuSign, Inc.'s shares (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a Hold. I last wrote about DOCU in an earlier article dated September 23, 2021, where I reviewed DocuSign's Q2 FY 2022 (YE January 31) financial performance. I am offering an update of my latest views on DocuSign in consideration of DOCU's 2022 year-to-date stock price fall.

DocuSign's current share price is less than half of what it was at the beginning of 2022; demand for DOCU's products has normalized and the company needs to reorganize its sales force to drive future growth. DOCU's mid-single digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue isn't demanding, but a re-acceleration of the company's growth could take a longer time i.e. more than one year. As such, I think DocuSign deserves a Hold rating despite being down over -50% in 2022, and my Neutral view of the stock implying that now isn't the best time to buy or sell the company's shares.

DOCU Stock Key Metrics

DocuSign's most recent Q4 FY 2022 financial results were released on March 10, 2022 after the market closed. DOCU's key financial metrics for the final quarter of the prior fiscal year didn't give investors a lot to shout about.

DOCU's revenue growth moderated from +56.8% in Q4 FY 2021 and +42.4% in Q3 FY 2022 to +34.8% in Q4 FY 2022. While DocuSign's top line still beat the sell-side's consensus top line estimate by +3.4%, it was a relatively more modest beat as compared to previous quarters. Between the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the second quarter of fiscal 2022, DOCU's quarterly revenue beat was in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range. DocuSign's prior Q3 FY 2022 top line beat of +2.7% was also less than impressive.

Similarly, DocuSign's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 was just merely in line with what the market had expected, which paled in comparison to the company's substantial EPS beats in the past quarters. For the Q3 FY 2020 to Q3 FY 2021 period, DOCU's bottom line was consistently higher than Wall Street analysts' financial projections with the quarterly earnings beat ranging from +18% to +198%.

In summary, DOCU's Q4 FY 2022 financial performance was clearly underwhelming, even though its top line surpassed market expectations and its bottom line was aligned with what the market had anticipated. It didn't help that DocuSign's outlook isn't impressive as I will detail in the next section.

What Is DOCU Stock's Forecast?

As part of DOCU's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, the company revealed its guidance for Q1 FY 2023 and full-year fiscal 2023. Specifically, DocuSign's management is forecasting revenue of $579-$583 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and sales of $2,470-$2482 million for FY 2023.

The mid-point of DocuSign's top line guidance points to YoY revenue growth of +23.9% and +17.5% for the company in Q1 FY 2023 and FY 2023, respectively. In comparison, DOCU achieved much faster top line expansion rates of +57.9% and +45.0% for Q1 FY 2022 and FY 2022, respectively.

Wall Street doesn't have much disagreement with what DOCU's management is projecting for future revenue growth. The sell-side's consensus sales increase estimate for DOCU in Q1 FY 2023 is +24.0% (versus +23.9% for management guidance); and the analysts see DocuSign generating a revenue growth of +17.6% for full-year fiscal 2023 (versus management's expectations of +17.5%).

In the subsequent section, I shine the spotlight on DocuSign's dismal share price performance in 2022 thus far.

Why Is DocuSign Dropping?

DocuSign's shares have been dropping since the beginning of this year as per the chart. To be more specific, DOCU's share price has halved in 2022, while the S&P 500 has corrected by a much more modest -13.7%.

DOCU's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

The drop in DocuSign's share price is hardly a surprise given DOCU's unimpressive Q4 FY 2022 performance and FY 2023 outlook, which is in turn driven by two key factors.

The first key factor is that DOCU no longer has the luxury of riding on Work-From-Home, or WFH, tailwinds brought about by COVID-19. With lockdowns easing and economies reopening, the company is unlikely to replicate its exceptionally strong +49.2% revenue growth for FY 2021 (February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) anytime soon.

This also means that the market is now unwilling to assign any form of valuation premium to stocks like DOCU which were previously perceived to be beneficiaries of WFH or hybrid work trends. According to S&P Capital IQ data, DocuSign's consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple has de-rated from its historical peak of 35.4 times recorded in September 2020 to 6.1 times as of May 17, 2022.

The second key factor is internal challenges relating to sales.

At the company's prior Q3 FY 2022 earnings briefing on December 2, 2021, DocuSign stressed that "if we do our right job on execution around (sales) enablement, I think we’ll get back to a very high set of our field sales being successful." This seemed to suggest that DOCU needed to restructure the company's sales function to pivot towards a new normal. It was definitely easier for DocuSign to close deals when demand exceeded supply during the pandemic period. Further to that, DOCU disclosed on May 3, 2022 that it appointed "Steve Shute as its new President of Worldwide Field Operations", who has had prior experience with organizations like "SAP, IBM and Allscripts (MDRX)."

In other words, DocuSign's recent revenue slowdown is not merely about demand normalization in a "post-pandemic" environment. DOCU appreciates the importance of investing in new sales talent and reorganizing its sales teams to reignite the company's revenue growth, and this will take time. This also partly explains the poor performance of DocuSign's shares since the start of 2022.

Will DocuSign Stock Go Back Up?

I don't see DocuSign stock going back up to where it was at the start of this year, unless corporate actions-related catalysts materialize.

As discussed earlier in this article, FY 2023 will be a tough year for DOCU due to unfavorable comparisons with FY 2022 which still saw the benefits of WFH tailwinds. At the same time, it will be some time before DocuSign gets its sales organization in order. More importantly, DOCU's fiscal 2023 management guidance and Wall Street's consensus financial projections for the current fiscal year validate my views that it will take more than a year at the very least for DocuSign to be back on the path of meaningful growth.

On the other hand, DocuSign's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 6.1 times is just slightly above its historical trough valuation multiple of 5.5 times. This might attract the interest of larger corporations which might be keen to acquire DOCU, and this could include larger enterprise-focused IT companies such as even Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). That said, a potential takeover should be part of the bull case investment scenario for DOCU, rather than the base case.

Is DOCU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

DOCU stock is a Hold. The substantial drop in the company's shares in 2022 year-to-date have already factored in negatives such as WFH tailwinds easing and issues with the company's sales force. But as DocuSign's 2023 management guidance and sell-side's consensus figures imply, DOCU will need more time to impress the market with robust growth again. This implies a Hold, rather than a Buy, rating for DocuSign is warranted.