Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is a clinical stage company developing specialty drug devices for the ENT space. LYR-210 and 220 are drug eluting tubular elastomeric mesh implants that dispense drug to local tissue over 6 months. These drug devices are placed by an ENT during an office procedure and are used for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). LYR-210 and LYR-220, if approved, will be second line treatments for CRS and have shown a favorable efficacy profile relative to other treatment options. Lyra has retained the rights for the U.S. market and has secured a partner for commercialization in Asia.

Company History

The company was founded by MIT's Dr. Robert Langer, who is a prolific inventor with expertise in drug delivery devices. His co-founder is Harvard's Dr. George Whitesides, a Genzyme (GENZ) co-founder. Some of the company's IP was part of Arsenal Medical and was then moved to 480 Biomedical which focused on developing flexible, bioresorbable drug eluting scaffolds. 480 Biomedical changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics in 2018, and the company went public in a May 2020 IPO raising $56 million. Since then, Lyra Therapeutics has made significant progress in the clinic and has advanced its lead asset, LYR-210, into a phase 3 trial and LYR-220 into phase 2.

Management

Dr. Maria Palasis, the CEO of Lyra Therapeutics, has a strong background in medical devices. She earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular biology. Dr. Palasis began her career at Boston Scientific, a medical device company, and was involved in the development of a drug-eluting stent that sold $3B/year. She also has experience with the manufacturing and regulatory process involved in developing drug eluting stents and is a co-inventor of multiple drug eluting stents, including Lyra's. She was the CEO at Arsenal Medical and 480 Medical, where the IP Lyra uses originated. Thus, she is deeply familiar with the company's technology and has served as CEO since Lyra's inception.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Chronic rhinosinusitis is a disease characterized by persistent inflammation of the mucous membranes of the nose and paranasal sinuses. The clinical literature broadly divides chronic rhinosinusitis into cases with and without nasal polyps. Nasal polyps are inflammatory lesions that block the nasal passages.

Diagnosis is based on the presence of 2 of the following 4 cardinal symptoms: facial pain/pressure, hyposmia/anosmia, nasal drainage, and nasal obstruction that last more than 12 weeks. Diagnosis also requires evidence of inflammatory changes of the sinus mucosa which can be observed on endoscopic examination or on imaging studies. The hallmark finding in the disease is chronic inflammation in the nose and paranasal sinuses, which is why steroids are an effective treatment.

Patients with the disease report symptoms most would associate with a bad chronic cold, and patients report a significant impact on their quality of life. An article published in ACP Internist noted that patients with chronic rhinosinusitis can be quite miserable and report fatigue and sleep disturbances due to the symptoms.

There are no FDA approved medicines for CRS without polyps and off label prescribing is the standard of care. For regulatory purposes, the FDA considers chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and chronic rhinosinusitis as separate indications. A change from baseline in symptoms as measured by a composite score of nasal congestion, facial pain or pressure sensation, and nasal discharge at the end of Week 4 or 24 is an endpoint used for clinical studies. The SNOT-22 (Sino-nasal outcome test) is a 22-question test which patients score, where a nine point change is considered the minimal clinically significant change. It is a validated test to assess the presence and severity of sino-nasal symptoms and is also an endpoint in studies.

Chronic rhinosinusitis is an incredibly common disease. The American Academy of Family Practice cites a prevalence of 1 to 5 % of the US population. Some studies suggest globally, the disease may impact up to 12.5 % of the population. The medical literature indicates that the incidence of this disease appears to be increasing, and an estimated 18-22 million physician visits in the US are for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis each year. The treatment cost in the US in 2007 for chronic rhinosinusitis treatment was estimated at $8.6 billion suggesting current costs are much higher.

First Line Treatment Options for CRS

The first line treatments that are recommended for the eight million patients treated in the US annually include saline rinses, steroid nasal sprays, and in some cases, allergy medications. Flonase (fluticasone) and Nasonex (mometasone) have generic versions and are often prescribed as first line treatments for CRS. When these fail, oral steroids can be prescribed, but they have significant dangers and side effects while offering temporary relief for a chronic problem. In some cases, antibiotics and anti-fungals are also prescribed.

First line treatments result in approximately half of all patients initially responding although some may relapse. A published study titled, "Efficacy of medical therapy in treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis," stated that, in their study, 52.5 percent of patients failed to respond to a regimen of saline lavage, topical steroid sprays and a 3-week course of both antibiotics and oral steroids. Poor compliance with steroid nasal sprays and saline rinses may also explain why treatments for chronic sinusitis fail. Nasal irrigation can be time consuming and difficult to accomplish.

Second and Third Line Treatments for CRS

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a standard treatment for patients who have not responded to first line medical management. 2018 figures suggest 300,000 procedures are performed in the US annually. While effective, surgery is painful and unpleasant, and patients may wish to avoid it if there are other options. The goal of surgery is to reduce symptoms by enlarging the paranasal sinuses to allow medications to better reach the impacted tissues.

A published study compared outcomes for 342 patients who underwent surgery or continued medical management for chronic rhinosinusitis. The study showed surgery was more effective at resolving the cardinal symptoms except for the sense of smell/taste.

A meta-analysis of the published studies on endoscopic surgery outcomes in CRS patients noted all studies showed a statistically significant improvement in SNOT-22 scores but wide variability ranging from 12.7 to 44.8 at an average followup of 10.6 months. The mean change in SNOT-22 across all studies was 24.4. (Recall 9 points is considered the minimally clinically important improvement.)

Ongoing medication is often required to maintain the improvements achieved through surgery. Furthermore, repeat surgery is necessary in some patients who have polyps. In one study of 338 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with polyps and at least 6 months of followup, 24.9% had revision surgery.

In addition to surgery, after patients fail first line medical management there are additional treatment options. Xhance is a branded steroid nasal spray that has a better delivery mechanism than standard nasal sprays and is effective at delivering steroids deeper than standard sprays. Currently, it is only approved to treat nasal polyps, but clinical trials are underway in CRS.

In 2019 the FDA approved Dupixent, (dupilumab), for patients who have nasal polyps associated with chronic rhinosinusitis. It was shown in pivotal studies to significantly reduce the size of nasal polyps. A reduction in nasal congestion of 50% was demonstrated and it has been shown to improve the difficult symptom of loss of smell. In pivotal studies, treatment resulted in the SNOT-22 score decreasing by 29.84 points at week 52.

The cost of Dupixent is over $3000 per syringe and it needs to be self-injected every 2 weeks. It is common for symptoms, including polyps, to return when treatment is discontinued. Treatment is usually reserved for the most serious cases largely due to cost. Dupixent may causes serious allergic reactions and eye problems such as inflammation of the eye (conjunctivitis) and inflammation of the cornea (keratitis) has also been reported.

Sinuva is a steroid eluting stent which was developed by Intersect ENT (now part of Medtronic (MDT)) for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients who have had sinus surgery. Sinuva has a treatment effect of 90 days and, like LYR-210 and LYR-220, it contains the steroid mometasone furoate. One limitation is that 80 percent of the steroid is released within 60 days so the treatment effect can diminish during the 90-day period. Intersect also developed Propel stents.

Limitations of First Line Treatments for CRS

John Hopkins researchers Jean Kim, M.D. and Robert Naclerio, M.D. who treat some of the most serious cases of CRS with polyps noted that, "there is a clear unmet need for new treatments to better achieve control of the disease." Drs. Kim and Naclerio also shared insights about why existing therapies have failed. They noted that "sustained topical delivery of steroids to the site of disease deeply seated against the skull base has been a challenge." Standard corticosteroid nasal sprays do not deliver medication into the deeper parts of the nose, and they tend not to stay for prolonged periods.

LYR-210 and LYR-220

Lyra's devices, LYR-210 and LYR-220 are a differentiated approach to improve medical management of chronic rhinosinusitis. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are biodegradable mesh implants that are placed in the middle turbinate and slowly releases mometasone furoate (a steroid) for 6 months. The middle turbinate is considerably deeper than standard nasal sprays reach. LYR-210 and 220 can be inserted after numbing the nose in a simple in-office procedure, using an endoscope. The elasticity allows the device to touch the tissue continuously. Once placed, the device is not detectable by patients and can be removed at the end of the 6-month treatment period. Pharmacokinetic studies confirmed a very steady release pattern.

LYR-210 Phase 2 Data

The Phase 2 LANTERN study was a double blind study that enrolled 67 patients with CRS with or without nasal polyps. Patients received either a placebo, a 2500 mcg or a 7500 mcg version of LYR-210. The study did not meet the primary endpoint of the change from baseline in 4 cardinal symptoms at week 4. It did show statistically significant improvement in a composite of the 4 cardinal symptoms of CRS at weeks 16 (p=0.021), 20 (p=0.012) and 24 (p=0.016) compared to control. This suggests a slow onset of action but sustained efficacy for the full six months. There were no treatment related serious adverse events and side effects were consistent with the steroid, mometasone furoate. Reported side effects included epistaxis, rhinitis, rhinorrhea, facial pain, nasopharyngitis, sinusitis, upper respiratory tract infection, procedural headache, nasal discomfort and nasal odor.

LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in SNOT-22 score at weeks 8 (p=0.039), 16 (p=0.008), 20 (p=0.001) and 24 (p=0.001) compared to control. The 7500 mcg dose showed a 40 point improvement in SNOT-22 which compares very favorably to other treatments. Recall that endoscopic sinus surgery showed an average decrease in SNOT-22 of 24.4 points in a meta-analysis of published studies. In the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, Dupixent showed a 29.8 decrease in SNOT-22. 100% of patients at the 7500mcg dose achieved the minimal clinically important difference of 8.9 points for SNOT-22 score by week 24.

Perhaps the most interesting outcome was that 50% of patients treated with LYR-210 7500 mcg maintained the benefit (experiencing no worsening in 4CS scores) after 6 months of followup. This is notable because studies show that when biologics such as Dupixent are withdrawn, patients quickly report symptoms returning.

Critically, the company has met with the FDA and announced that the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study of LYR-210 7500 mcg will be the improvement of 3CS at week 24 using a composite score of three cardinal symptoms (3CS) of CRS: nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain. (Note the Phase 2 primary endpoint was a composite score of 4CS at 4 weeks which was not met.) As shown below, the p value for the endpoint which will be used in phase 3 (3CS at week 24) was highly statistically significant in phase 2 with p=.003. This suggests the Phase 3 trials are likely to meet the primary endpoint. Secondary endpoints will include SNOT-22 score, rescue treatments, sinus CT, QoL and PE.

Lyra-210 has initiated the Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN studies which will enroll 350 patients in two trials randomized 2:1 to receive a 7500 mcg LYR-210 implant or placebo. Patient enrollment will be limited to patients who have failed medical management (steroid nasal sprays, saline rinses etc.) and have not had sinus surgery.

The company will be also running a 6-month extension study where a portion of the treated patients will have a new implant placed at the 6-month mark. The other 50% will be followed to ascertain whether they sustain the improvements. This data will establish the safety and efficacy of chronic use of LYR-210 which can be used in their labeling discussions with the FDA. If successful the company will follow the 505(B)(2) NDA pathway as a drug device.

The choice of the endpoint excluding hyposmia/anosmia suggests this symptom did not improve meaningfully and LYR-210 may not be an appropriate choice for patients for whom this is their primary complaint. It is notable that studies show surgery does not improve hyposmia/anosmia particularly well either but Dupixent appears to be a treatment which has a positive impact on this symptom. The failure of LYR-210 to meet the endpoints at 4 weeks suggests a slow onset of action which may be frustrating for patients who do not initially perceive meaningful improvement.

Risks

Risks include but are not limited to a failure to meet the primary and/or secondary endpoints and/ or a safety signal that precludes further development. The need to educate physicians on the process of obtaining the device and insertion techniques may slow commercial adoption. Lastly, payers may reserve Lyra's stents to refractory cases and require pre-authorization which may limit sales.

Finances

Lyra Therapeutics completed a private placement and raised $100 m at $4.20 per share. The company states the cash on hand should cover their operating expenses through 2024. Perceptive Advisors increased their position and now owns approximately 25% of the company. Venrock Healthcare also participated in this round of financing. Lyra has an agreement with LianBio to commercialize LYR-210 in China. There are $135 m in milestone payments and Lyra will earn low double-digit royalties on sales in those regions. Lyra owns European rights but has not secured a partner.

Conclusions

Lyra's phase 2 data showed a high level of efficacy using the protocol that is being utilized in phase 3 (p=.003). Data produced to date compares favorably to Dupixent and surgery which are later line options patients may be offered. This suggests the company is also well positioned from a commercial perspective. While LYR-210 and LYR-220 may be niche products, they will be competing in a large market where there currently are no FDA approved products.

The phase 3 studies for LYR-210 is likely to be complete in 2023. Small cap biotech companies which are cash burning have sold off dramatically in the current risk off environment. The sell off has been indiscriminate and companies which have not had setbacks have also been repriced. Lyra went public in 2021 at $16 per share which likely reflects opportune timing for their IPO. Despite the fact that Lyra has made significant progress in the clinic, it now trades for roughly $5 per share. Currently, Lyra Therapeutics has a market cap of $155 million with approximately $130 million in cash imputing little value to their assets.

Given the risk-off sentiment, and the long wait to an FDA submission and commercialization, investors may wish to monitor the company's progress and look for a favorable entry point as shares have traded as low as $3.30 per share in 2022.