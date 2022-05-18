tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our last update on Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), the stock did not perform as expected. As we already mentioned, Gucci has been the historical contributor to more than 80% of the group's EBIT and this has led to new criticism from a few Wall Street analysts. However, this time the sell-off was due to other risks, namely Chinese dependency and COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks.

As most countries move into a post-COVID era and try to recover from these two years, China and other countries in Asia find themselves in lockdown again with a surge in cases. A situation that creates an uncertain climate for luxury brands, particularly the Kering Group. Despite the geopolitical risk and health context, Kering posted solid financial results. Growth continues within the group headed by François-Henri Pinault. While last year the company posted a record turnover of €17.6 billion, an increase of +35% compared to 2020, the firm began 2022 with an increase of +27.4% in reported data compared to the first quarter of 2021 at €4.96 billion.

Looking at the main brands:

In the first quarter of 2022, Gucci's sales reached almost €2,6 billion, an increase of 13% on a comparable basis thanks to a positive dynamic delivered by local customers in North America and Western Europe in particular. In Asia-Pacific, performance was more mixed due to new containment measures.

In retail, it has been an "exceptional" start to the year for Yves Saint Laurent. The brand had sales of €739 million, up 37% year-on-year. This was driven by double-digit growth in all product categories. Bottega Veneta was also able to boast of a solid quarter.

For all of its other houses - Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and even Brioni - Kering recorded an increase of +35% this quarter to €973 million and indicated that all of these brands had posted double-digit growth. Finally, Kering Eyewear and Corporate reached €308 million in sales a 36% increase, reinforced by the recent acquisitions.

Kering Q1 Results

Geographically:

The group's sales growth was mainly supported by Western Europe, North America and Japan. On the other hand, in Asia-Pacific, Kering was impacted by the new containment measures in certain major cities in China.

As for online sales, Kering continued to rise over the quarter and now represents 15% of its direct sales.

Kering GEO performance

Conclusion

COVID-19 continues to keep China in check and the recent restrictive measures imposed in some areas of the country worry investors. The possibility of making predictions on future scenarios remains limited and no one is currently able to determine when Beijing will be able to return to a normal situation. Data reported by the Chinese government are signaling that COVID-19 new cases are decreasing in Shanghai and there are rumors of progressive relaxation of the restrictive measures. On the other hand, there was no opening in the capital city. Data released in the first quarter of this year by the major players in the luxury market show that sales in China fell by around 30-40%.

Having participated in a few investor conferences and spoken with some Chinese fund managers, we understand that the government may relax their aggressive stance with their zero-tolerance policy. Gucci's rise is here to stay, Kering Group, once again, is currently trading at a discount P/E compared to its peers. After having analyzed the Kering Group's Q1 results, we are more confident about the positive momentum of other brands within the group. The French luxury company has a higher dividend yield versus its comps. We reiterate our buy rating.

