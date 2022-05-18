Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Dr. Michael Burry famously predicted the subprime housing crisis before it happened, profiting hundreds of millions of dollars for himself and investors at Scion Capital, his California-based hedge fund. His fund was chronicled in the best-selling Michael Lewis book The Big Short, which became an award-winning movie by the same name. Burry wasn't a one-trick pony, making large profits buying bank stocks in the years after the crash, and more recently in GameStop (GME) stock. For these reasons, Michael Burry's quarterly 13F filings disclosing his holdings are a great source of information about what he's thinking. 13Fs for the first quarter were due this week, and Michael Burry's filings revealed that among other things, he's now short Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)!

Burry's short positions get a lot of attention, and he sometimes divulges information about them on his Twitter account, which he generally deletes within hours. His account is named after Cassandra, the priestess in Greek mythology who was cursed to tell the future but to have no one believe her.

Why Is Michael Burry Short Apple?

Burry has not immediately shared any information about his Apple short, but he has previously tweeted that stocks are in the "greatest speculative bubble of all time," and issued warnings on inflation, cryptocurrency, Cathie Wood's innovation funds (ARKK), Tesla (TSLA), and long-term Treasuries (TLT).

We're not privy to the inner workings of Dr. Burry's mind, but his filings have some clues. For one, he's actually long a fair amount of stocks, including Bristol Myers (BMY), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (FB), and private prisons CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO). Burry's predictions tend toward the extreme, and I think his macro view of the world is too cynical, but as a long-short investor, he's consistently been a moneymaker. From studying similar investors, I believe Burry uses stock screens as part of a value investing strategy as he seems to have very good timing in buying or selling stocks when they diverge from their historical value. Examples of this from the past couple of years include his trades in CVS Health (CVS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and now Apple (AAPL).

Burry is offsetting these positions with a short on Apple, and in previous quarters he has disclosed short positions in ARKK, TSLA, TLT, and others (note that Burry may still have short positions in these that aren't required to be disclosed in filings, and as I learned recently, foreign stock holdings are not required to be listed on 13F either). Additionally, Burry is not required to notify anyone when he exits a trade. This isn't a billion-dollar short like his famous housing bet, but the notional value of ~$30-$35 million isn't anything to sneeze at either.

The reason why I personally think he's short Apple is that the American consumer is unlikely to be able to sustain the same level of spending on goods that they had in 2021 with large amounts of government stimulus ($10,000 per household, give or take). Apple also is fairly expensive - AAPL stock now trades for 24x earnings (it traded about 20% higher than this when Burry disclosed his short). This isn't too bad by itself but if the earnings estimates are too high because of unrealistic expectations about consumer spending going forward. This is likely part of a long/short trade-Burry is long FB and GOOGL, which have lower valuations and less direct exposure to the consumer than Apple does. This is a classic hedge fund strategy where managers go long cheap stocks that they believe are high quality while shorting expensive stocks that they believe lack the ability to grow earnings.

Burry May Have A Point About Apple's Fundamentals

Apple trades for a significantly higher valuation than it used to. Part of this is that Tim Cook is a brilliant financial engineer, having borrowed against Apple's massive offshore cash hoard to buy back loads of stock at 10-15x earnings in the 2010s. Moreover, he led Apple to diversify away from hardware sales into services, which led investors to reevaluate Apple as a company that fundamentally deserves a higher valuation than it had after the 2008 recession.

But as good as Apple's management team is, there's no denying that the stock has risen faster than earnings have. In fact, as recently as December 2018, Apple stock was a fantastic deal. But as the Nasdaq (QQQ) has soared over the past couple of years, Apple stock has become less and less fundamentally attractive while the price has risen unabated, until now.

This is Apple's price action over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

And this is the P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Apple stock was very cheap in 2014, 2016, and late 2018, and traded up to a range of about 20x during the subsequent bull runs. This was all more or less driven by business performance. Then after COVID, the PE ratio ran up to 40x, which is very unusual for a mature company. The PE ratio is now declining, but one wonders to what extent Apple's blowout earnings during the pandemic were driven by the large amount of stimulus and are thus unsustainable.

I don't think you're in as bad of a position if you buy here with Apple off 20%-plus off its highs, but the valuation still appears 25%-30% or so too high based on historical valuation trends and some mean reversion in profits. The theme for the rest of the consumer discretionary market is that the COVID boom in earnings was a one-time boost, and there's a pretty high bar to believe that Apple is a fundamentally different company that's completely immune to macroeconomic trends.

A big pandemic winner, Target (TGT), missed earnings pretty badly this week, firing a warning shot for the rest of the consumer discretionary sector. Gas just hit an average of $6 per gallon in California, and the strain on the consumer is hard to ignore. Will US consumers buy as many iPhones as they did in 2021 with food and gas shooting up and wages failing to keep pace? Maybe not, and that's the struggle of investing in consumer-facing stocks right now.

Bottom Line

Burry and I think alike on Apple-the company is more expensive than competitors Google and Meta and is not immune to the same issues that the rest of the economy is dealing with. While Microsoft may deserve a higher valuation than Google and Meta due to its cloud business, it's less clear whether Apple should. I previously wrote that Apple was in a bubble when it was trading in the $170s in December, and issued a price target of roughly $100 for the stock. The problems with Apple mostly relate to the valuation and the near-term unsustainability of their earnings. If it trades to near $100, I'd buy it, but for now, I'd stay away. As for Dr. Michael Burry's next trades, stay tuned!