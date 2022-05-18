SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

Since I posted my cautionary note on Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), the shares have dropped just under 14%, relative to a loss of ~6.7% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d review the stock yet again, in a very thinly veiled excuse to brag. I’ll review the financials they’ve released since I last wrote about the business, and I’ll look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying. After all, a stock trading for $51.60 is less risky than that same stock when it’s trading at $60.60. Also, I recommended people who insisted on ignoring my advice, and remain long here, do so with call options in lieu of shares. I consider these to be a superior way to “play” these stocks that are driven aloft by a manic crowd. If the crowd suddenly decides that this, uh, “profit light” business is worth investing in, the call owner will benefit. If the market price continues to drop, the call owner will suffer, but will suffer less than the stock owner. Thus, I characterise call options as being instruments that give most of the return “flavour” at a fraction of the risk “calories.”

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, where I write out my thoughts in as succinct a manner as I ever manage. I’m inspired to offer this because I’m absolutely obsessed with making the lives of my readers ever better. If I can save you some time by giving you the “gist” of my thinking immediately, then all the better. You're welcome. Anyway, the problems I’ve written about for years linger. The company grows sales, but costs grow faster. This has led to the strong negative relationship between revenue and earnings that we’ve seen for years. In spite of this, the shares are morbidly expensive in my view. think investors would be wise to continue to avoid this name. If you insist on going long, I would recommend calls in lieu of shares. For about 11% of the capital at risk, the investor catches most of any upside might happen here over the next five months. That is the “least bad” risk return relationship available to longs in my view.

ALTR Financial Snapshot

When I review the first quarter financial performance here, I’m reminded of a pattern that I identified a while ago here. Revenue continues to climb, and net income continues to fall. Specifically, while revenue climbed about 6.4% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, net income was ~19.7% lower. This is because costs like R&D, sales and marketing, were up by 12.6%, and 11.25% respectively. This tendency of cost growth to swamp revenue growth is a problem that’s bedeviled this company for years in my estimation. This is one of the reasons I’ve so far avoided the stock, to my considerable relief. On the bright side, the company is sitting on a mountain of cash, suggesting that it can linger for many years. In particular, the company has $405.6 million in cash, and they lost ~$8.8 million in 2021, and so they have the resources to withstand many more years of losses.

If you’re an owner here, you may also take comfort in the fact that employees are being treated very well. As shareholder wealth was being evaporated in 2021, stock based compensation per employee reached a record of $14.6 thousand per head. I can’t slice the data more finely than that, but given how companies are so focused on “equity” these days, I have faith that that $14.6 was shared equally by all, from the C-suite to the mailroom. Also nice to see is the fact that during the first quarter of this year, stock based compensation is up 93% from Q1 last year. So, it’s not all bad.

Altair Engineering Financials (Altair Engineering investor relations)

The Stock

I think I’ve made it plain that ’m not a fan of this business. That said, it’s also fair to say that my opinions are often at odds with the overall market. Stocks that I consider to be terrible investments can continue to rise in price, pulled aloft by the optimistic crowd. For that reason, I can’t simply disqualify this, and I should spend some time looking at the stock. After all, it may be the case that the optimistic crowd meets an underpriced stock, which would send shares skyward.

For my part, when I judge any stock, including so-called “growth” stocks, I like to apply value measures to them. In an age when we love to give companies the benefit of the doubt by tolerating things like “non-GAAP” accounting and “forward PE” etc., this approach hasn’t won me any friends. Given that I’m a bit of an anti-social troll, I’m comfortable with this. Anyway, I measure whether or not we should invest in a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, cash flow, and the like. In my previous article, I squealed about the fact that price to free cash flow was around 93 times, and the shares were trading at a price to sales ratio of ~8.8 times. Things are a bit better on a price to sales basis, but are much worse on a price to free cash flow basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Some people I know in “real life” have suggested that this book is a bit inaccessible, so if accounting texts aren’t your thing, check out Mauboussin and Rappaport’s book “Expectations Investing”, which covers very similar ground. Anyway, applying this approach to Altair Engineering at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 11% over the long term, which I consider to be massively optimistic. For that reason, I would strongly recommend that people continue to avoid this expensive, unprofitable enterprise.

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended people buy calls in lieu of shares after writing a small sermon about how owning calls has produced a “less bad” result than owning shares. I don’t want to trod over that ground again here, as I suspect I’m already stretching your patience. Suffice to say, though, that in my opinion, if you can capture most of the upside from a stock with only 15% of the capital at risk, that’s generally a good idea.

In terms of specifics, I recommended people switch to the October calls with a strike of $60. I insisted that they should reject the then current price of $11.40, and only pay $8.20 for these. These last traded hands at $11.30, but the ask on them is currently exactly $5. Had the investor managed to buy these calls at $8.20–a reasonable assumption given the collapse in share price–they have lost ~$3.20 per share. This is preferable to the ~$8.40 per share the shareholders lost. These results reinforce my view that that for companies like this one, calls are preferable to shares, because they give you most of the returns “flavour” at a fraction of the risk “calories.”

My advice at this point is to stay long these calls, and refrain from buying the stock. The valuation on this “profits light” business remains excessive in my view, and that’s not a great sign. I think that if you bought these calls previously in hopes that the shares will rise in price, I think you may as well hang on with the understanding that there’s a very good chance that you’ll lose your capital. If you’re just joining us, I would recommend eschewing the shares and going long these calls. I think you’ll lose, but you’ll lose less badly than the stock owners.

Conclusion

I don't think Altair Engineering is going anywhere soon, which is great news for employees. The problem is that the strong negative relationship between revenue and net income is terrible news for investors. I would continue to avoid this name until some evidence of consistent profitability emerges. At the same time, if you insist on staying long here, I think call options are the least risky way to express that position.