Horizon Bancorp: A Small Community Bank Acquisition By A Credit Union

I have been keeping an eye on this situation for a while now, waiting for the spread to widen. The recent market volatility convinced me to write it up, albeit not without additional risk. Spiking interest rates likely will affect the company's mortgage portfolio as well as its marketable securities. The effect on short-term investments has already been reflected in the TBV given that these investments are valued on market to market basis.

This is a microcap (~$72M) bank acquisition with the wind-down by a credit union. Besides the market environment, the spread of 12% is mainly due to the extended timeline for closing and the bank's performance-based consideration adjustment. We have covered quite a few of these cases on SSI including HWIS, EDGW, WEIN, and BFFI. All of these companies had similar uncertainties but worked out or are progressing without major unexpected developments. It is likely that the HRRB transactions will follow a similar path.

HRRB, a small 6-branch community bank with operations in Arizona, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Arizona Federal Credit Union on March 10th, 2022. Subject to the terms of the transaction most of the assets and liabilities of the HRRB would be transferred to Arizona Federal after which cash consideration of $91.4 million would be transferred to HRRB shareholders, subject to certain adjustments related to the wind-down. The final distribution is expected to be around or slightly below $18.91 per share given the extent of the current market impact on the company's profitability.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Both conditions are likely to be satisfied as this is a small Bancorp transaction and the offer stands at a significant premium to historical valuations at 2.4xBV. HRRB trading volume is low but has been elevated since the merger announcement. HRRB shareholder meeting is set for June 15, 2022. The downside to the pre-announcement price stands at around 37%.

Details on adjustment conditions were not provided but considering the previous cases, we can expect these conditions include but are not limited to:

Consideration changes based on the amount of corporate-level taxation of the transaction;

Target's future operating results and whether it can meet a minimum equity value at the closing of the transaction;

The amount of cash held by the target at closing;

Costs related to the dissolution of Horizon community bank and its parent HRRB.

It is not clear cut what would be the final distribution, but we can make a reasonable assumption that it would be around the final consideration stated by the acquirer given how the previous cases performed. Moreover, we can expect the company to deliver stable enough results not affecting the final distribution as much, given how well-capitalized and diversified HRRB is. Historically the company has been quite stable and profitable over the years with a well-diversified loan portfolio.

Similar cases

West End Indiana Bancshares - announced in August'19 with consideration range of $34.91 to $36.81. Shareholder approval was received and the merger closed successfully in 10 months. The final price was set at $36.69 (upper limit) and payment was distributed 4 months after the closing. The liquidation account was paid out to depositors.

Ben Franklin Bank - announced in July'19 with consideration ranging from $10.33 to $10.70. Closed successfully in 9.5 months. The final price was set at $10.35 (lower range) and paid out over the next 5.5 months.

Edgewater Bancorp - announced Oct'21 with consideration ranging from $39.47 to $43.22. The net waiting time for the receival of the distribution was around a year. The final distribution was set at around $41/share with a potential for further distribution of $2.44/share.

Home Bancorp Wisconsin - announced Sep'21 with consideration ranging from $26.47-$27.32. The case is still active at SSI, no change in the merger price is expected close Q2 2021+180 days for distribution.

HRRB business overview:

Horizon Bancorp (OTCPK:HRRB) is a holding company of Horizon Community Bank operating within Arizona. Operations consist of six full-service branches, two loan production offices, and a mortgage and operations center. As of December 31, 2021, Horizon Community reported $539.5 million in total assets, $259.9 million in total loans, and $471.7 million in total deposits.

Loan portfolio:

Most of the real estate assets are secured.

52.2% - Commercial real estate

25.7% - Residential real estate (including construction and land development)

21.6% - Commercial and industrial loans (working capital needs, equipment, expansions)

0.5% - Consumer loans

Historical performance:

From annual reports

Note: EPS is calculated based on the last 12 months of data, it can change going forward if the bank is impacted by the rising interest rate environment

Conclusion

Given how the previous transactions have closed and are progressing, I think, there is a high likelihood of this merger closing too. Moreover, fact that HRRB is a well-capitalized, highly profitable bank gives me confidence that the distribution would not be substantially impacted by the current market environment which makes the 12% spread quite attractive if you are willing to wait for a close and subsequent distributions.