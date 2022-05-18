Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

At the time of this writing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is at $7.25. By any and all accounts, this is a disaster when considering where shares were trading just months ago. The stock has rallied tremendously off its all-time low set just last week the day it was slated to report earnings. In fact, it has been and continues to be a strong short squeeze. A week ago, the stock registered its all-time low of $4.82. Hope had seemed lost. On the social media we track, sentiment on SOFI stock had hit rock bottom. Ardent self-proclaimed bulls capitulated. And then, an early release of the earnings was put out, causing a lot of speculation as to whether it was intentional or not, but we would argue it was the most shareholder-friendly thing to happen in a long time, as the bleeding stopped. In a week's time, we have rallied 50%. A 50% rally from the lows. This is an incredible move. It was and continues to be a short squeeze. Moreover, the stock is still looking like it has more room to run, on the back of a strong outlook, extreme oversold conditions, and short interest that remains high. We suspect the stock pulls back from this $7.25 level some before buying ramps up again.

The Q1 results

In the quarter, top line growth accelerated and the company saw record adjusted net revenue of $322 million, up 49% year-over-year from the same prior-year period. This also was well above the high end of management's guidance of and it beat consensus estimates slightly. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million also was at the high end of expectations, it really stood out as a big strength. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth.

Loan growth but mixed margin outcomes

This comes despite the continued extension of the student loan repayment moratorium. While the moratorium has been extended through August 2022, SOIF has assumed it will be extended all year in its outlook. We can see the current administration providing this in an effort to provide relief from high food and gas prices that have skyrocketed with inflation. We also would note that this relief would come ahead of mid-term elections. That remains to be seen but is a short-term risk that keeps on weighing revenue down.

SOFI is seeing strength as growth accelerated across all three reporting segments. In lending, Q4 adjusted net revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $244 million vs. growth of 30% in Q4 2021 and growth of 21% in Q3 of 2021. Higher loan balances and yields led to gains in interest income across both personal and student loans, and record personal loan originations drove growth in noninterest income. Despite the moratorium, the student loans growth was flat at $984 million. Recall that we saw a ton of refinancing before the supposed moratorium expiration last year, so that had something to do with prior growth.

Margins were a touch mixed in lending. The lending business saw $133 million of profit, stemming from a 54% margin, up from 52% margins a year ago. Some of this was from less lending demand, but overall dollar volume was still up 71%.

This is outstanding growth no matter how you look at it. The growth cannot be denied. The bears will focus on the lack of profit but that's in part why we're so bullish about the banking charter as a game-changer which the impact has not yet fully been felt.

Tech platform growth driven by Galileo

Let us not forget the strength of SoFi's tech platform where revenue of $61 million in the quarter was up 32% from last year. Galileo has been growing nicely, taking on 58% year-over-year increases in accounts. There are now about 109 million. Thanks to heavy investment in building out the platform, profit margin dipped, however. That has the bears clawing. Profit was $18.2 million on 30% margins. This is down from a year ago, which had 34% margins. Still, it is nice growth overall. The growth will continue and the company plans to save money through its recently closed deal for Technisys. In the release:

SoFi plans to leverage the combined technological capabilities of Technisys and Galileo to create the only end-to-end vertically integrated banking technology stack that can uniquely support multiple products - including checking, savings, deposits, lending, credit cards and future offerings - all surfaced through industry-leading APIs, for a broad audience that includes SoFi's Lending and Financial Services platforms and existing Galileo and Technisys partners, along with additional established banks, fintechs and non-financial brands looking to enter financial services.

We believe you will see margins bottom out this year and then increase as cost savings and synergies align.

Financial services losing money

Finally, the financial services segment registered $23.5 million in revenue for Q1, up 7% sequentially and up 264% from last year. One of the biggest drivers of growth is the SoFi Invest product as well as SoFi Money. You can likely expect ongoing growth here with the recent rollout of fee-free cryptocurrency on automatic investments, of course, the crypto asset space is in a tough bear market as well. Still, crypto purchases are popular and this recent addition will allow customers to get no fee purchases of crypto on direct deposits. This may draw in a lot of customers and could allow cross-selling of other products. Of course, this segment is ramping up and spending to grow. As such, losses were $49.5 million for the quarter. But the losses should slow. Right now, the spending is elevated largely due to now having the credit card business versus just launching the business in the prior year, and needing to build current expected credit loss reserves.

SoFi's balance sheet

This company has a sizable $12.2 billion balance sheet. The company has enjoyed significant expansion here in recent years as a result of big loan origination growth. SOFI has $5.5 billion of book equity on its balance sheet and about $7 billion in warehouse facilities they can access to fund loans. By not borrowing too heavily, the cost of funds has been well managed. The company has raised an additional several billion in capital. With the new charter in place, the ability to lower cost of funds has improved. Book value is $5.5 billion now, and the company stock now trades at 1.23X book. This is significantly cheaper than the stock has traded at before. Book value expansion also is welcomed. That makes an appropriate price-to-book tough here. On the one hand this is a tech company. On the other, it is a bank. As a tech, maybe it is undervalued. As a bank, overvalued.

Short interest remains high, and a short squeeze has been ongoing

We think it's worth noting that on top of what seemed like some capitulation last week, the stock was crushed by short selling. The short interest is quite high, around 22% going into earnings. With some recent covering it has come down to just under 20%. Any more positive news could continue this "rip your face off rally" as they say.

A continued short squeeze is especially true after the large degree of profits that are now on the table for shorts. Nothing worse than being correct on a short and then watching your gains fizzle. If the stock can stay in the high $6 range, or over $7, we expect more covering. Of course, if the stock goes lower, that's more potential profit for shorts. However, much like being long a stock, being short, you have to know when to get out.

For a long time, the stock was grossly overvalued. It's hard to make that argument now, even after a 50% rally. While it may be expensive relative to a legacy bank, compared to innovation names, it is much more reasonable here, especially since SOFI is moving in the right direction.

Moving in the right direction

There remain items that are known about, but are still positive, which suggest things are moving in the right direction. First, we will reiterate that the company got the bank charter which means the company is going to simply pay much less to lend to customers. This move lowers borrowing costs which will then combine with the already low cost to acquire customers.

SoFi is doing very well margin wise with its loans, and lending rates going higher is a big positive at least on earnings per loan. Rates going up improves margins. Lenders right now are seeing some "rate shock" as consumer demand for new loans slows as the rates skyrocket. But this has not seemed to hit SOFI like it did other innovation lenders. Winning.

Of course, this lower demand slows bank loan originations in the short term, but long-term higher rates will be a benefit. The cost of funding is about to go way down because they can keep the money in house. Further SOFI has been acquiring companies. Lending is SoFi's biggest source of revenue and profits and, in order to lend money to people, SoFi was borrowing money to lend it out.

More technology integration is welcomed. The acquisition of Technisys is going to create synergies. This is a cloud-based multi-product banking platform. By scooping up this company, SOFI will create new fintech products that meet consumer needs, and while initial investment is required, it will result in money saved. This move should help margins longer term as it helps keep all of the work and business under the SOFI umbrella and SOFI does not have to get the work done externally with outside companies. When combined with Galileo, an acquisition that has directly contributed to the company's growth in revenue since 2020, SOFI is becoming a one-stop shop.

There also has been some insider buying. Recently the CEO, Anthony Noto, purchased 390,000 shares at $6.50. It always helps to see insider buying. While insiders sell for many reasons, they buy stock for one reason only.

The stock was also recently upgrade to a buy/overweight. Piper Sander analyst Kevin Barker is bullish on the stock. He believes:

The market is over-discounting SOFI with the company poised to show a significant ramp in EBITDA in H2 2022 and into 2023... the combination of rapid growth in deposits, the expiration of the student loan moratorium, and revenue growth in the financial services segment should lead to significant earnings momentum throughout 2023 and 2024

This upgrade came as other analysts defended the stock last week. In our opinion, the extreme downturn was unwarranted. This selloff happened despite a ramp up in personal loans, major metrics trending higher, and strong upside to guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Risks to SOFI investors

Make no mistake the company growing nicely and there's a ton of improvement in internal metrics, at the end of the day, while being EBITDA positive is a big plus, the company still loses money.

Money losing stocks have been crushed in the last year. In this regard, SOFI has been lumped with so many other stocks. Folks, this is a real risk. SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $110.4 million in Q1. It is losing money. However, it is a significant improvement from the prior-year period's net loss of $177.6 million.

Like some other popular innovation names, there has been some dilution with stock-based compensation as well.

Every time stock is given as compensation, it increases the float. Stock-based compensation expenses more than doubled from 2020 to 2021. Such compensation jumped from about $100 million in 2020 to nearly $240 million in 2021. This is an investment risk that needs to be stated, and if you look closely at the guidance, another $350 million in stock-based compensation is on tap this year. In short, shareholders are being watered down. That hurts.

Now combine the fact that not only is there huge stock-based compensation, SOFI's net losses are increasing significantly. All of the positives in the metrics means little when the Market decides GAAP earnings are a must and stock in companies without earnings get rotated out of. We have been seeing it for months and months now.

That said, we do not think GAAP earnings is the way to value the name, though we think SOFI should strive to get there. We prefer to look at cash flow metrics and adjusted EBITDA.

Final thoughts

The stock was oversold. Short interest was high. It remains high. An ongoing short squeeze could continue. The company accelerated in nearly every metric we track. It was a home run of a quarter, and the company raised annual guidance. Perhaps it's underpromising to overdeliver, following the old Apple (AAPL) playbook? Regardless, the valuation is much more reasonable now, particularly as the company grows. We think the stock remains a buy on the next market pullback.