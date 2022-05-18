J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Target (NYSE:TGT) just reported quarterly results that widely missed estimates. Inflationary pressures due to higher purchasing prices and wage increases hurt the company's profitability, which is why forward guidance is far from robust.

As a result, Target has seen its shares drop by 25% at the time of writing, as investors are fleeing this inflation-sensitive brick and mortar retailer. There are considerable uncertainties around this year's profit, but based on my base case scenario, shares are not overly expensive today. I still do not believe that Target is a great investment, as investors can instead opt for more inflation-resistant retailers that are way less risky in the current environment.

A Big Miss

The headline numbers for Target's first quarter look like this:

TGT results (Seeking Alpha)

The company beat revenue estimates easily, although a 4% sales increase is still far from strong at times when inflation is running atop of 8%. In real terms, sales declined meaningfully. When we consider that consumers (are forced to) shift spending toward high-inflation items such as gasoline and energy, a below-average performance for Target is not really surprising, though. On top of that, some consumers are also moving down and shop more at value retailers or dollar stores, which likely also hurts Target to some degree.

Target missed profit estimates very widely, as the earnings per share of $2.19 that the company reported came in almost a third below what was expected by the analyst community. Clearly, analysts had underestimated the impact of inflation on Target's results.

Delving into the statement of operations, we see that almost everything moved in the wrong direction for Target during the quarter:

TGT statement of operations (Seeking Alpha)

While revenue was up 4%, Target saw its cost of sales explode upwards by 10% year over year. This resulted in a steep hit to its gross margin. On top of that, Target also saw its SG&A expenses climb more than its revenue, with a 5.6% increase versus the previous year's quarter. While the steep cost of sales increase is mostly explained by price hikes from Target's suppliers and rising wholesale prices, SG&A expense increases are driven by higher compensation for Target's employees.

The combination of lower gross profits and higher operating expenses resulted in a sharp 40%+ operating income decline. Add higher interest expenses, and net earnings dropped by more than 50% year over year. It was not expected that Target would be as profitable as during the previous year's quarter, but the massive profitability decline was still a surprise. The only reason earnings per share were down less than 50% year over year was the impact of Target's buybacks, although it does not look like Target's timing was good when it comes to executing those. In its earnings release, Target states the following:

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) arrangement for up to $2.75 billion of common stock, with final settlement outstanding as of the end of the first quarter.

During the first quarter, shares traded at as much as $230 per share. Spending a lot of money on buybacks then, while shares are changing hands for just $160 today, looks like a massive blunder by the company's executives. They should have known that lower profits would cause a declining stock price, which should have made them pause before blowing billions of dollars on an ASR program at a too-high price.

Large Uncertainties

Target states that it sees operating margins remaining stable in Q2, although the company notes that this is only the guidance midpoint and that there is a "wide range". Actual margins could thus come in materially higher or materially lower. Materially higher margins seem unlikely to me unless Target successfully pushes through with considerable price increases. Due to further wage inflation and potential headwinds from further price increases by suppliers, it seems possible that margins contract further in the near term.

For 2022, Target sees operating margins coming in at 6%. That's higher than the Q1 and (expected) Q2 results, which is not too surprising. Due to the holiday impact in Q4, that usually is a quarter with above-average profitability, which lifts the annual expectation. A 6% operating margin isn't great for Target, although Target should still earn billions of dollars this year as long as its guidance is at least somewhat correct.

Revenue should come in around $107 billion to $110 billion, as Target is forecasting low-to-mid-single-digits sales growth this year. If operating margins hit 5%, the company would generate an operating profit of $6.5 billion or so. When we adjust this for interest expenses and taxes, net profits could total around $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion. The current market capitalization, factoring in the steep share price drop on Wednesday, is around $75 billion. In other words, Target could be trading for around 15x to 16.5x this year's net profit today. That is not an especially low valuation for a company growing at a low-to-mid-single-digit pace, but on the other hand, Target still has a strong brand and it could be able to grow its margins again once inflationary pressures ease (although we don't know yet when that will happen).

Not Worth The Risks

In retrospect, Target was clearly very overvalued when it traded at as much as $250 per share this April - inflation was already a very prevalent theme then, and investors should have assumed that it will have at least some impact on Target. The actual impact is surprisingly large, however, as Wall Street had predicted way higher profits for Q1. We don't know yet when inflationary pressures will ease, and with measures such as a recently-announced minimum wage hike towards up to $24 per hour, Target is adding costs going forward. There are thus considerable uncertainties when it comes to how profits will look in the coming quarters, which is why I think that avoiding Target is an opportune choice.

Based on management's guidance midpoint, TGT is trading for around 15-16x net profits today, That's not ultra-expensive, but I do believe that a way more inflation-resistant quality brick-and-mortar retailer such as Lowe's (LOW), trading at just 14x net profits, is a better choice from a risk-reward perspective.