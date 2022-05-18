metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $29 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $28.00 per share.

The firm provides real-time mobility data solutions to fleet operators worldwide.

While KARO continues to execute its business plan and now provides an enticing dividend, its current full valuation combined with currency depreciation and other risks leaves me on Hold for now.

Karooooo Overview

Singapore-based Karooooo was founded to develop a SaaS platform for enterprises seeking to have constant communication and data analytics - telematics - for their vehicles and other assets.

Management is headed by founder and CEO, Isaias Jose Calisto, who was previously a member of Vehicle Tracking Services, a vehicle telematics distributor.

The company's primary offerings include:

Communications

Analytics

Accounting

Live video streaming

Workforce management

Medical and roadside assistance

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for automotive telematics was an estimated $50.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach nearly $321 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are advances in solution options for organizations, and a strong demand for increased transportation efficiencies.

Also, below is a chart showing the expected growth pattern by segment within the larger vehicle telematics market:

Automotive Telematics Market (Allied Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Verizon Connect (VZ)

WebFleet (OTCPK:BRDCY)

Trimble (TRMB)

Masternaut

Fleet Complete

Tracker

Netstar

MiX Telematics (MIXT)

CTrack Inseego

Karooooo's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown moderately over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has essentially plateaued in recent quarters, in part due to write-offs of customer accounts receivable due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has risen and retreated recently:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a similar trajectory as that of Operating Income over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, KARO's stock price has fallen 34.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of 4.26 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Karooooo

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $723,330,000 Enterprise Value $691,470,000 Price/Sales 4.24 Enterprise Value/Sales 3.87 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 8.77 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $60,600,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 19.89% Earnings Per Share $1.02

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be MiX Telematics; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric MiX Telematics (MIXT) Karooooo (KARO) Variance Price/Sales 1.56 4.24 171.8% Enterprise Value/Sales 1.36 3.87 184.6% Enterprise Value/EBITDA 5.89 8.77 48.9% Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $22,300,000 $60,600,000 171.7% Revenue Growth Rate 9.9% 19.9% 100.9%

(Source)

Commentary On Karooooo

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering FQ4 2022's results, management highlighted the vertical integration as a reason why it is growing in the fleet telematics space in the markets in which it operates.

Its distribution network is also continuing to expand, helping to drive a recent compounded annual growth rate of 18%.

Additionally, management says it seeks to walk its customers through the telematics "journey" showing them positive ROI from the second month of engagement.

While the firm's primary operations are in South Africa, it has operations in other major regions, including the EU and Asia Pacific.

As to its financial results, revenue grew at a roughly 20% rate in 2022 versus full year 2021 while adjusted EBITDA rose by 8% over FY 2021.

Notably, the firm did not experience any supply shortages despite global supply chain challenges at a macro level.

The firm also began paying a $0.60 per share dividend.

Looking ahead, management expects to increase its sales and marketing spend while decreasing its general & administrative spend.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing KARO at higher major multiples than comparable MIXT, which isn't surprising given KARO's higher growth trajectory and EBITDA.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is a return of pandemic conditions which would hamper its sales ramp, lengthen sale cycles and slow customer purchase decisions.

With the market's valuation metrics, KARO appears reasonably valued at its current level, although its forward dividend yield of 9.36% is attractive.

Another risk to its US dollar-based results is the drop in valuation from its primary business region, that of South Africa. The South African Rand [ZAR] has dropped significantly against the U.S. dollar, leaving the firm's profits subject to currency risk.

Below is a one-year chart that shows that the ZAR-USD has dropped by 16% in the past year:

ZAR to USD One Year Chart (Xe.com)

While KARO continues to execute its business plan and now provides an enticing dividend, its current full valuation combined with currency degradation and other risks leaves me on Hold for now.