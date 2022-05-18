Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chinese equities have been battered across the board this year. The electric vehicle (“EV”) peer group has been punished the hardest due to ongoing regulatory risks, compounded by protracted supply shortages that have upended the automotive industry’s performance in recent months.

With Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reporting its first quarter results before market opens Monday, investors will be paying close attention to any and all commentary on how much the recent COVID lockdowns in China have and will hurt performance. The average consensus estimate for first quarter earnings is currently at -$0.30 (+275% y/y; +150% q/q) per share, and revenues $1.2 billion (+166% y/y; -11% q/q). With first quarter vehicle deliveries having surpassed the previously guided range, it is likely a sales beat is in the bag. But the second quarter has been off to a weaker start due to stringent COVID controls enforced by the government since late March that have yet to ease, which could mean further turbulence ahead for the stock.

Investors have already been staying on the sidelines when it comes to Chinese equities due to the cohort’s extreme volatility that have been fuelled by a combination of mounting regulatory and macroeconomic risks. And the recent resurgence of COVID across major Chinese cities and the war in Ukraine have only further complicated the market climate by exacerbating already-fragile supply chains, adding upward pressure on prices and deterring consumption levels. The collapse of China’s economic activity during April have also put the country’s recovery further out of reach, which draws questions on whether upstarts like XPeng can press forward with its growth roadmap.

Here are five things to listen for on Monday morning to determine if XPeng has what it takes to weather through the storm brewing over its near-term operational and market performance:

1. China’s COVID Zero Policy

While most domestic auto OEMs have dodged material impacts to performance during the first quarter, the six-week city-wide lockdown in key manufacturing and finance hub Shanghai that began in late March have set a bleaker tone for the second quarter. Sprawling COVID lockdowns and restrictions across Shanghai, Beijing and other parts of China aimed at curbing the highly infections omicron variant have roiled the global economy and further exacerbated the turmoil experienced throughout the automotive industry. The China Passenger Car Association reported a 35.7% decline in passenger vehicle sales in April, which continued through the first week of May with a 21% annual decline due to protracted COVID disruptions in the country – the strictest lockdown enforced in Shanghai have driven a “zero sales figure” for the city during the month of April.

XPeng recently disclosed that it had delivered 34,561 vehicles in the first quarter, underscoring its strength in satisfying pent-up demand that have consistently outpaced supply prior to the recent COVID restrictions imposed in China. Although XPeng’s first quarter deliveries exceeded its previously guided range of 33,500 to 34,00 vehicles, the second quarter has kicked off with a much softer start. April deliveries fell to 9,002 (+75% y/y; -42% q/q) vehicles due to current COVID disruptions across the “overall supply chain, manufacturing and transportation of automobiles in China”. XPeng’s order book has likely weakened as well, given the majority of “technology-savvy middle-class consumers” it targets are concentrated in tier 1 cities like Shanghai, which has remained in lockdown through the first half of the second quarter.

While XPeng’s Zhaoqing production facility located in Guangdong province has largely been insulated from the vast omicron flare-ups observed in major production hubs like Shanghai, Tianjin, and Jilin, it has become the latest to succumb to the secondary impacts. Logistical challenges have remained intense over the past six weeks due to strict quarantine controls levied on the country’s trucking fleet, which is responsible for transporting about 75% of total freight in China – key industrial hubs like Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shanxi and Shanghai saw road freight volumes decline by close to a fifth over the same period compared to the prior year. Many vendors across the EV supply chain, including core battery material suppliers, have indicated difficulty in getting inventory out the door and securing raw materials to continue productions due to the worsening logistic bottleneck.

All eyes will be on management’s update regarding how much the recent Shanghai lockdown and its ripple effect across the country’s EV value chain have constrained XPeng’s production and delivery volumes for the current quarter on the upcoming earnings call. China’s economic data released for April foreshadows a weak outlook for the current quarter, as auto production levels fell 44% from the same period last year due to COVID disruptions across the supply chain.

A broad-based economic collapse in the country is also spelling mixed prospects on consumer sentiment in the near-term, which could further pressure XPeng’s growth. In addition to auto sales, the Chinese government’s commitment to its COVID Zero policy has also worsened the liquidity crisis in its growth-driving property sector, with housing market sales “dropping at a double-digit pace” for the ninth consecutive month. Retail sales have also contracted 11.1% in April, compared to a “projected 6.6% drop”, which highlights significant weakness in consumer sentiment that could turn structural in the near-term. China’s deteriorating economic outlook is an area of concern and a near-term downside risk to consider for the consumer cyclical sector, which includes EV makers like XPeng.

However, the potential extension of the EV purchase subsidy program that is originally set to expire at the end of the current year could buoy the sector’s growth momentum, and help it overcome the broader economic slowdown ahead. The subsidy program, which began in 2009, has been a crucial tool in spurring accelerated EV adoption in China. To date, more than RMB 100 billion ($15 billion) in related subsidies have been granted to eligible EV buyers in China, which currently represents the world’s largest EV market share. The milestone underscores the program’s potential in upholding the industry’s performance, even under a harsh macro environment, if extended for another year.

2. The G9

The highly anticipated G9 SUV will be a strategic launch for XPeng this year, meaning any delays due to recent COVID disruptions could further shake investors’ confidence.

First, the five-seater, large-size SUV will broaden XPeng’s penetration into the premium EV market in China and bolster its market share in one of the country’s best-selling vehicle segments. SUVs currently account for more than 46% of annual passenger vehicle sales. Paired with the rapid adoption of EVs in the country, the G9 makes a compelling choice for new car buyers. The G9 will also be an answer to key rivals NIO (NIO) and Li Auto’s (LI) upcoming release of their newest ES7 and L9 SUVs, respectively. With ultra-fast charging enabled by XPeng’s newest XPower 3.0 powertrain and next-generation XPILOT 4.0 advanced driving assistance capabilities, the G9 also makes a close competitor to the current domestic electric SUV market leader NIO’s Power Swap and NIO Autonomous Driving (“NAD”) technology.

Second, the G9 is a higher-margin vehicle built on the same long-wheelbase “Edward” platform as the P7 sedan, which currently boasts margins in the “high teens”. With deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter and continued ramp up in the fourth quarter, the G9 will complement the company’s recent price increases to drive further margin expansion despite rising input costs.

3. Zhaoqing, Guangzhou and Wuhan

An update on XPeng’s ongoing capacity expansion progress would also be appreciated, especially given recent COVID disruptions. The on time completion of XPeng’s phase two expansion of its flagship production facility in Zhaoqing will be critical to supporting pent-up demand for its current product line-up, which consists of a healthy mix of sedans (P5, P7) and a compact SUV (G3i).

Originally scheduled for completion by the end of the current year, XPeng’s phase two expansion in Zhaoqing would increase its current annual production capacity from 100,000 vehicles to 200,000 vehicles at full ramp-up. Based on the EV maker’s average quarterly deliveries run-rate of more than 38,000 vehicles over the past six months, and current new vehicle wait times of as long as 20 months, XPeng’s Zhaoqing facility is already approaching capacity. This means phase two expansion will need to be completed on schedule to ensure timely production ramp up through the start of 2023 to address its order backlog. Any delays could push back its revenue recognition timeline and stall growth in the near-term.

Investors will also expect the construction of XPeng’s brand new Guangzhou and Wuhan facilities to achieve completion as planned by 2023 to support the roll-out of two new vehicles as announced last quarter. The two new facilities are expected to add combined annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles, meaning XPeng could build as many as 400,000 vehicles per year at full ramp up. On schedule construction and start of productions of the two new facilities will be critical to XPeng’s profit realization timeline, which is currently estimated for 2025. Tailored to meet the demands of its upcoming new products, which are built on two new higher-margin platforms, the Guangzhou and Wuhan facilities will help XPeng accelerate its top-line growth over the next two years and achieve scale and market share required to support positive profit expansion over the longer-term.

4. Europe

While XPeng’s Europe sales are still minimal compared to its strength in the core Chinese market, the company has continued to expand its omnichannel strategy overseas in hopes of bolstering its global presence as EV adoption gains momentum. Contrary to the direct sales strategy implemented by many of its EV pureplay peers, XPeng leverages a combination of overseas dealerships, XPeng-owned stores, and franchised stores to maximize its sales and service network in the fast-expanding European EV market.

Following its Europe debut in Norway with the G3 SUV through a dealership strategy, XPeng has added two additional branded showrooms this year – one in Sweden and another in the Netherlands – to kick off the availability of the P5 sedans in the region. XPeng is also in process of opening another two stores in the Netherlands before the end of the year through a collaboration with local auto retailer Emil Frey to broaden its reach across the expanding European EV market.

With Europe currently being the world's second-largest EV market, on-schedule progress with penetration into the region will be critical for XPeng’s longer-term business outlook, as well as improved valuation prospects as a global EV maker. But investors remain hungry for more tangible details on the EV maker’s plans for ramping up its international strategy before any related optimism is priced into its valuations, given the mediocre performance observed to date.

5. Lithium Supply

The limited supply of lithium, a critical raw material in EV batteries, is slowly, but surely, on track to becoming the next industry-wide headache. Lithium prices have reached “insane levels” over the past year, soaring 400% in China due to rapid EV adoption. The raw material is bound for a deficit, considering current global government mandates on electrification of the transportation sector. The situation has become so pressing that the Chinese government had to recently rally the country’s producers to “discuss a rational return for lithium prices”, and develop “measures to steady prices and secure supply”.

To mitigate risks of a lithium supply shortage, XPeng has historically implemented a diversified vendor strategy for its batteries. But having been stung once by inadequate suppliers’ capacity for lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) batteries, which limited its vehicle availability and delayed deliveries last year, investors have been in close scrutiny of XPeng’s progress in sourcing sufficient supply.

During the 4Q21 earnings call, XPeng Co-Founder and CEO He Xiaopeng noted that XPeng has been “able to gradually alleviate [the] problem”, and he cited confidence that the “overall supply chain shortages can be relieved to a certain extent” by the second half of the year to satisfy its robust demand environment. With lithium supply being at the epicentre of attention across the EV industry, second to the ongoing chip shortage, we expect analysts to serve another round of questions regarding XPeng’s progress on the current situation.

Fundamental Projections

Assuming XPeng’s G9 deliveries and Zhaoqing facility expansion achieve on-schedule completion in the current year, our base case forecast projects 2022 full-year revenues of RMB 33.5 billion ($4.9 billion). Much of the growth will be driven by deliveries of approximately 149,000 vehicles, generating an expected RMB 32.0 billion ($4.7 million) in related sales. The assumption is based on an average selling price of RMB 214,900 ($31,700), which is consistent with the anticipated sales mix of the P7 and P5 sedans, and G3i and G9 SUVs.

Over the longer-term, XPeng’s vehicle sales are estimated to reach approximately 485,000 units by 2026, which would generate related revenues of RMB 133.4 billion ($19.7 billion). The growth assumption represents a five-year compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 33%, which is consistent with XPeng’s historical sales momentum observed, as well as its expanding product line-up, production capacity and global market share. Paired with accompanying services and other sales, the company is projected to generate total revenues of RMB 140.0 billion ($20.6 billion) by 2026.

XPeng Revenue Projections (Author)

Meanwhile, the upcoming launch and continued ramp up of new vehicle models built on higher-margin platforms are expected to support further margin expansion towards management’s intended level of 25%+ over the medium- to long-term. Our projection expects operating expenses as a percentage of revenues to moderate from 2024 onwards, as XPeng continues to ramp vehicle productions on the existing “David” and “Edward” platforms, as well as the two new higher-margin platforms launching in 2023.

As a result, the company is expected to incur narrowing losses from RMB 7.0 billion (-$1.0 billion) in the current year towards RMB 619.4 million (-$91.4 million) by 2024. XPeng is expected to achieve positive net income of RMB 2.1 billion ($314.7 million) by mid-decade.

XPeng Financial Forecast (Author)

Valuation Prospects

Our 12-month price target for the stock is $27, which approximates its last traded share price of $24 at the time of writing (May 18th).

XPeng Valuation Analysis (Author)

The valuation is derived by equally weighing XPeng’s 2025 revenue forecast multiplied by an EV/sales multiple range spanning 0.6x (bear case), 2.2x (base case), and 3.3x (bull case). The base case valuation multiple applied reflects the EV OEM peer group average EV/’25 sales multiple of 3.3x, adjusted by XPeng and its Chinese EV peers’ current valuation discount to U.S. EV upstarts like Rivian (RIVN). The bull case valuation multiple applied reflects the non-adjusted peer group mean. And the bear case valuation multiple reflects a deeper discount to the 3.3x peer group mean based on the disparity between the valuation of Chinese EV stocks and broader industry outliers like Tesla (TSLA).

XPeng Valuation Analysis (Author)

The discount to EV/sales multiples applied in our base and bear case valuation analysis reflects heightened regulatory risks surrounding Chinese equities. Although the Chinese EV industry has been a darling to the Chinese government over the past year and has largely been protected from the sprawling regulatory crackdown on the private sector over the past year, the U.S.-listed constituents remain victim to delisting risk stemming from the SEC. The SEC has shortlisted more than 140 U.S.-listed Chinese companies that are subject to delisting from American exchanges if they do not comply with PCAOB inspection requests within three years under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. And XPeng was recently identified as one of the at-risk issuers, which has stymied its valuation prospects.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing pre-earnings considerations, there are still a lot of moving pieces that XPeng would have to give a positive showing for coming Monday in order to sustain a real boost to its market valuation. While some are within XPeng’s control, such as supply chain management and its ongoing growth initiatives, others like the current macroeconomic climate and broad-based valuation multiple compression across public markets – especially Chinese growth stocks– are not.

Although XPeng’s longer-term growth story remains bullish given rapid global EV adoption encouraged by improving technology and increasing government climate mandates, both its fundamental and valuation prospects may experience further turbulence in the near-term. From a fundamental perspective, it will likely take a few more quarters of consistent positive performance to restore investors’ confidence that the Chinese EV market shows strength to weather through the impending economic slowdown. And on the valuations front, Chinese equity multiples will likely remain depressed until there is concrete evidence from the government that the year-long regulatory crackdowns are over and central bank policies are prioritizing the restoration of economic stability. We believe there will still be time to buy the stock with massive growth potential remaining once it is confirmed that Chinese equities are clear from the overhanging regulatory and macroeconomic risks.

