Organogenesis Holdings: What Now
Summary
- Today, we revisit advance wound care name Organogenesis Holdings for the first time since late in 2020.
- This small cap healthcare concern is already profitable and continues to build out its product portfolio.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Recently, I got an inquiry from a Seeking Alpha follower about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO), a small healthcare name we last posted an in-depth look at late in 2020. Given the time lapse since then, it seems a good concern to "circle back" on at this time. A full analysis follows below:
Company Overview
Organogenesis Holdings is a regenerative medicine concern headquartered just outside of Boston. Organogenesis Holdings began trading on the NASDAQ in 2019. The company has made several key acquisitions over the years: Dermagraft for the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers, the PuraPly product line, NuTech Medical, and CPN Biosciences. The company’s first product, Apligraf, was approved by the FDA back in 1998 for the treatment of venous leg ulcers. Overall, the company has over a dozen products and product candidates across their advanced wound care and surgical & sport medicine divisions.
Since we last highlighted it, the shares have fallen some 15%, which has easily outperformed the overall biotech market, with the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) down some 60% from the start of 2021. Organogenesis Holdings trades around $5.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $750 million.
First Quarter Results
The company posted first quarter numbers on May 10th. The company broke even on a GAAP basis, a nickel a share below expectations. Revenue shrunk just over four percent on a year-over-year basis to a tad north of $98 million, which was slightly above the consensus.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Change
|2022
|2021
|$
|%
|(in thousands, except for percentages)
|Advanced Wound Care
|$
|90,950
|$
|90,708
|$
|242
|0
|%
|Surgical & Sports Medicine
|7,167
|11,844
|(4,677
|)
|(39
|%)
|Net revenue
|$
|98,117
|$
|102,552
|$
|(4,435
|)
|(4
|%)
The decrease in sales was entirely attributable to the company's Surgical & Sports Medicine division, which management stated was:
primarily attributable to ReNu and NuCel which we stopped marketing in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for these products on May 31, 2021 and, to a lesser extent, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales of our Affinity product.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
The company gets sparse coverage from Wall Street despite a decent market cap. The only two analyst firm opinions I can find on it came out right after first quarter earnings posted ten days ago: BTIG ($15 price target) and SVB Securities ($13 price target).
Just over one out of every six shares are currently sold short. In addition, the CEO has sold nearly $2 million worth of his shares since quarterly results came out, which represent a decent chunk of his overall holdings in the equity.
As of the end of the first quarter, Organogenesis Holdings had $108.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $73.1 million in debt obligations.
Verdict
The analyst consensus has the company earning roughly 35 cents a share in FY2022, as revenues rose some six percent to nearly $500 million. They have revenue growth accelerating to the low teens in FY2023 to just over $550 million, where they believe the company will earn between 40 cents to 50 cents a share.
The good news is that the company is profitable, which a lot of small cap biotech/healthcare stocks can't say at the moment. The bad news is sales growth is tepid and the recent insider selling is a bit of a concern. The equity sells for approximately 17 times forward earnings, right near the average P/E ratio for the overall market.
The company is aiming at some solid and growing markets. Advanced wound care is an approximate $10 billion market, and the surgical & sports medicine market is an approximate $14 billion market. This is still an interesting but not compelling story to me even as the company has some growth drivers on the horizon.
Therefore, I will retain my small "watch item" holding in ORGO for now. If the stock drifts to the $5 level, I will probably add some shares to this holding via covered call orders given the option premiums and liquidity in this name are decent.
