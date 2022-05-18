cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Less than a year ago BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were trading at a price of $447, giving the messenger-RNA specialist and COVID vaccine developer a market cap valuation of ~$108.6bn.

Today, BioNTech shares trade at a price of $160, and the company's market cap is $38.83bn - meaning that since their Aug. 9, 2021, peak, BioNTech stock has fallen in value by ~64%.

I have written multiple times about the company for Seeking Alpha, often discussing its share price volatility in tandem with Moderna (MRNA), the other messenger-RNA giant whose soaring share price is related purely to a single product - its COVID vaccine.

As we can see above, over a five-year period these two companies have delivered share price gains of +1,056% and +912%, respectively, so any shareholders who backed the companies before the global pandemic struck in early 2020 will have realized gains beyond their wildest expectations.

Investors who acquired stock shortly after BioNTech and Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty COVID vaccine, and Moderna's SpikeVax were approved in the same month, November 2020, will probably now wish they had sold their holdings last August.

At that time however, the outcome of the pandemic was uncertain, and with both BioNTech and Moderna reporting revenues of $15bn in 2021, and forecasting for sales of $18 - $19bn, and $15 - $18bn, respectively, in 2022, most investors probably did not anticipate that they would lose value so rapidly.

Both companies share prices began to fall, however, as pandemic pressures eased, and two rounds of mass vaccination, plus a booster shot, were completed, helping to (barring any unexpected developments) bring an end to the worst of the pandemic.

Analysts began to look beyond 2022 and speculate that there may be no further requirement for mass vaccination and that governments did not have an unlimited pool of funds with which to purchase hundreds of millions of doses annually.

When the Omicron strain emerged as a new threat, both BioNTech and Moderna share prices spiked once again - BioNTech's climbing from $217 on 5th November 2021 to $363 by the end of that month. It wouldn't last however, since Omicron turned out to be less deadly than prior strains - by March 2022, BioNTech shares traded at ~$125.

In the near term, as BioNTech's latest quarterly results - for Q122 - show, the company's revenue generation and profitability is phenomenal - you won't find a better set of earnings across any sector of the stock market, other than Moderna's.

Looking beyond 2022, however, as I have discussed in previous posts, it seems almost certain that sales of Comirnaty are going to fall - perhaps by as much as 70%, to <$5bn per annum, since there may no longer be a requirement for government sponsored mass vaccinations.

We may well see a private market for COVID shots develop, and in such a market the price that Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna charge for shots will likely increase by several hundred percent to >$100 per shot, perhaps, and qualify for reimbursement.

As I commented in a recent post on Moderna, 200m Americans - over half the US population - paying ~$100 per shot results in a $20bn market, and BioNTech, as a European company, may be able to dominate a European private market, which could be worth a similar amount or more, but when we consider that the flu vaccine market will not reach a value of $10bn until 2030, according to research, my guess would be that BioNTech would do very well to generate revenues >$5 - $7bn annually from Comirnaty sales post 2023.

That helps to explain why BioNTech's shares have tanked since last August - demand in its only market is rapidly diminishing - but is there anything BioNTech can do to try to arrest the share price slide and grow its valuation again?

It would take another full blown pandemic for BioNTech to reach its previous highs of >$400 - investors can forget about a valuation of that size for at least a decade, in my view - but thanks to its massive profit margins on sales of Comiranty, BioNTech does have nearly $20bn of cash to deploy.

In the rest of this note, after reviewing the Q122 results and forecast in some more detail, and BioNTech's pipeline, I'll argue that BioNTech's best hope to recapture some of its lost value is to go on an M&A buying spree.

In my view, BioNTech urgently needs to acquire some commercialized products, because it does not have a near-term pipeline to speak of, and although, as I'll discuss, its oncology division appears to making some tangible progress, if BioNTech still has the ambition to be a pharmaceutical of global size and scale, it needs to start investing money in revenue generating assets today.

BioNTech Q122 Earnings And FY22 Guidance Overview - Astonishing Profitability, But It's Downhill From Here

BioNTech unquestionably delivered the goods for investors in Q122 with revenues of $6.73bn, via invoicing for 750m doses delivered, with overall revenues split between Pfizer and BioNTech 50/50.

Operating profit was $5bn, for a margin of 74% - astonishingly high - and BioNTech's cash position of $6.5bn, plus trade receivables of $13.4bn give the company ~$20bn of purchasing power - enough to go out and buy a handful of the most promising biotechs whose assets have a high probability of near-term commercialization.

Net profit was $3.9bn, and EPS $15.9 - if that were repeated in the final 3 quarters of 2022, BioNTech's price to earnings ratio for the full year would be 2.5x, which for context is nearly 3x lower than Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and AT&T's (T), and 2x lower than Ford Motor Company (F) amongst the lowest I could find amongst the US' 100 largest listed companies.

It may seem strange that BioNTech, Moderna and Pfizer have been able to generate such profitability from a vaccine sold to governments during a pandemic, but in fairness, as well as generating the best efficacy and safety data, these companies were also able to build out a global distribution infrastructure and achieve a manufacturing capacity of ~2bn doses per annum, which was beyond the capabilities of any other company.

It's unlikely that capacity will be required annually going forward however - BioNTech says it will fulfil orders (together with Pfizer) for 2.4bn doses in FY22 which management says will net the company ~$13.7bn - $18bn. Despite this, BioNTech says it will spend just ~$1.5bn on research and development ("R&D") in FY22, and ~$530m each on SG&A and capital expenditures.

After paying tax at 28%, BioNTech ought to be left with ~$9bn of cash from operating activities, which when divided by the share count of 243m gives a FY22 EPS of ~$38, for a forward PE ratio of ~4.2, which is still excellent, but "only" half that of e.g. Berkshire, or JP Morgan (JPM), or Bank of America (BAC).

The difference between Q122 earnings and the rest of the year is significant however, since it shows that BioNTech may have already earned half of its FY22 revenues (at the lower end of guidance), and management confirmed as much in its earnings call, with Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Jens Holstein commenting:

We started the year very strong, which we believe gives us a solid foundation for achieving our previously announced guidance for the 2022 financial year. We expect the following quarters to be lower than Q1 given the current situation of the pandemic.

There may not be a government sponsored fall vaccine booster to drive sales toward the higher end of guidance, and although BioNTech has signed an "pandemic preparedness" contract with the government of Germany until 2027, and its vaccine has been recently approved as a booster shot for children aged 5-11, widening its market, investors ought to prepare themselves for rapidly diminishing revenues and profits across the rest of the year, unless there are some unexpected / unwanted developments in the fight against COVID.

Don't Expect Any Commercial Contribution From BioNTech's Pipeline For 1-2 Years At Least

Both BioNTech and Moderna were set up to investigate how messenger-RNA could be delivered inside of cells to turn them into manufacturing sites, capable of generating the proteins necessary to fight diseases.

Neither company likely expected to have rolled out a product as quickly as they did, but as "necessity is the mother of invention," BioNTech played an instrumental role in developing the best-selling drug of 2021, with ~$35bn of sales.

Although lightning may have struck twice for Pfizer with its development of COVID antiviral therapy Paxlovid, pegged for sales of ~$22bn in 2022, BioNTech's pipeline is generally early stage and it is hard to single out an asset that could generate blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales in the next 3-5 years. CEO Ugur Sahin summed up the pipeline as follows on the Q122 earnings call:

In oncology, we have 16 programs in 20 ongoing clinical trials, including 5 randomized Phase II trials. In infectious diseases, we have 1 ongoing Phase I program and more than 10 preclinical programs, 4 of which we expect to bring into the clinic this year. Our aim is to bring multiple new products in oncology and infectious disease to market over the next 3 to 5 years.

Later, Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson added:

Additionally, we are accelerating the expansion of our platforms into new therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune disease, regenerative medicine and cardiovascular disease and expect to make lead candidate selections for several programs.

That's interesting to note, since it aligns BioNTech more closely with Moderna which claims to be developing drugs across seven "Therapeutic Modalities" taking in autoimmune, cardiovascular, and regenerative medicine. Progress has been slow, however, and there have not been many developments of note, which may not bode well for BioNTech whose approach is the same as Moderna's.

In infectious disease, Moderna is a long way ahead, with a CMV, RSV and flu vaccine progressing into pivotal trials. These markets already are being contested by vaccine giants including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi (SNY), however, so there's no guarantee that the MRNA approach will prove the most effective.

Given this, the likelihood of BioNTech competing effectively in such global vaccine markets outside of COVID looks quite remote at the present time - unless of course it makes an acquisition of two.

For example, a company such as Valneva (VALN), which has a Lyme disease vaccine in development with Pfizer, or Dynavax (DVAX), which has a competitive Hepatitis B vaccine and an adjuvant used in multiple COVID vaccines, could be obtainable for less than $2bn. These may not be ideal examples, but at least Dynavax would add to BioNTech's commercial stage armory.

BioNTech will launch in-human trials of Shingles, Tuberculosis and Malaria vaccines in the second half of this year, and perhaps these efforts will reward the patient investor 2-3 years from now, with multi-billion dollar revenues. It may be that BioNTech has no intention of acquiring non-MRNA focused companies in its quest to become a more rounded Pharma although outside of infectious diseases, the oncology field may offer better opportunities to work on differing approaches.

Oncology Pipeline Intrigues - No Late Stage Data Yet But Fertile Ground For M&A

BioNTech has a diverse oncology pipeline, as we can see below.

BioNTech's oncology pipeline. (presentation)

As I have discussed before, there are several different approaches being trialed in this pipeline, although again, the lack of late-stage studies makes it hard to assign too much value to the division until there is some pivotal data in play.

BNT111 in advanced melanoma looks intriguing - it's an "off the shelf," allogeneic CAR T cell therapy, intended to be used in combo with an anti-PD1, immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI"). As I have mentioned previously, however, BioNTech is a couple of years behind the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Novartis (NVS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), who all have CAR-T cell therapies on the market, albeit not in melanoma.

BNT116, part of BioNTech's "FixVac" program, is being studied in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") alongside Regeneron's (REGN) Libtayo, developed to attempt to rival Merck (MRK) and BMY's multi-billion selling ICIs Keytruda and Opdivo. BNT116 has not yet entered the clinic, however - would a merger with Regeneron be an intriguing prospect for BioNTech management?

Regeneron has a $9bn per annum selling asset in eye disease drug Eylea and is partnered with Sanofi on Dupixent, the auto-immune therapy pegged for peak sales >$10bn. BioNTech would bring its own multi-billion selling assets to the table, and could focus on R&D while Regeneron took command of the commercialisation side of things - an area in which it has excelled in recent years.

The area of oncology I think is most intriguing, but also extremely challenging for BioNTech, is CAR-T cell therapy in solid tumors. Discussing a data presentation related to BNT211, which uses a cell amplifying vaccine to enhance its effect when targeting CLDN6, a tumor antigen present in many types of solid tumor cancer, on the latest earnings call, Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tureci commented:

16 heavily pretreated patients received CLDN6 CAR-T cells alone at 2 dose levels, 1x10 to the 7 and 1x10 to the 8 all combined with CARVac after tumor indications included 8 testicular cancer patients, 4 ovarian cancer patients and 1 patient each for endometrial cancer, fallopian tube cancer, glaucoma and gastric cancer. The preliminary efficacy data showed encouraging signs of clinical activity with an overall disease control rate of 86% and an overall response rate of 43%. 5 patients with testicular cancer...showed encouraging responses with an objective response rate of 80% and a disease control rate of 100%. One patient had a complete response, 3 had partial responses and 1 had stable disease.

BNT-211 promise in solid tumor cancers. (presentation)

Using CAR-T cell therapy to treat solid tumors effectively would be an exciting breakthrough for BioNTech - not in the same league revenues wise as developing Comirnaty, perhaps, but if successful, BioNTech may well have found its next calling. Once again however, could management supplement this progress with some strategic M&A?

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), which is expected to gain approval for only the second ever KRAS pathway targeting drug could be available to buy for <$5bn. Seagen (SGEN), a more established biotech with three commercialized cancer drugs generating >$1.5bn per annum, which recently lost its CEO, Clay Siegall, would be a bold, but strategically interesting move.

Conclusion - BioNTech May Elect Not To Spend Its Way Out Of Trouble, But Company May Look More Investable If It Does

I doubt if BioNTech is considering any of my potential M&A suggestions, but I use them to highlight the fact that these companies have something that BioNTech may find very useful going forward, which is commercialized assets, or assets close to commercialization, with blockbuster sales potential.

To my mind, BioNTech needs to address the fact that sales of Comiranty are falling and cannot be relied upon long term before it can start growing its valuation again and rewarding shareholders with some upside.

BioNTech does plan to complete $1.5bn of share repurchases, which ought to reward stockholders, and CFO Holstein did comment in response to an analysts' question about how it plans to use the ~$20bn of cash on its balance sheet as follows:

going forward in terms of M&A activities, et cetera, we have, of course, looked and continuously look into additions in terms of transactions that we can make, collaborations, all kinds of things.

CEO Sahin was invited to expand on this, but elected not to (the transcript indicates) which sums up the situation well.

BioNTech, despite earning >$15bn of revenues per annum, and having $20bn in cash, likely still has the mindset of a research company, and is taking its time over development, with no assets from its pipeline likely to be commercialised for at least 2-3 more years.

Its partner Pfizer has made numerous acquisitions with its COVID vaccine cash, including autoimmune specialist Arena Pharmaceuticals, and it's late stage autoimmune candidate Etrasimod, for ~$7bn, and more recently Biohaven (BHVN) and its migraine therapy Rimegepant, for ~$11bn.

Of course, Pfizer has a global sales network and has never been a pure MRNA specialist, but BioNTech has said in the past that it's building a global sales force. That sales team will need products to sell in the short term, and personally, I feel that by making a bold move and finding some assets to bring to market and sell in the short term, to compensate for a likely collapse in Comiranty sales, would set the company on the right path to becoming a pharma of global significance.

I'm intrigued by Shingles, Malaria, and Tuberculosis vaccines, and by the opportunity in solid tumors with allogeneic CAR-T, but if I were an investor in BioNTech, I would feel as though the days of a $100bn, or even a $50bn market cap valuation are long gone, and only some bold M&A will help the company maintain its standing, which is still strong, in the global pharmaceutical sector.