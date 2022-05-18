The Anatomy Of An Article Contest

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SA Article Competitions as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team occasionally creates and administers competitions. These competitions can invigorate our contributor base and bring to light, for our readers' benefit, articles and investment ideas that may otherwise never have been constructed.

Stay tuned to this account for details about active contests, winning entries from previous competitions, and other information.