Novavax: Buying Here Will Not End Well
Summary
- Novavax reported an underwhelming Q1 earnings card. Despite reiterating its FY22 guidance, the consensus estimates have been downgraded.
- The market is losing confidence in management's ability to deliver. Therefore, if Novavax continues to miss the estimates, we believe it could lead to a downgrade of its guidance.
- Our price action analysis shows that there could be even more pain if buyers add on the weakness now. So instead, holders should use any rally to get out.
- We reiterate our Sell rating on NVAX stock. We urge holders to sell before it's too late.
Investment Thesis
Biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) recently reported its FQ1'22 earnings card with estimates that came in below the consensus estimates. Notwithstanding, management reiterated its FY22 topline guidance of $4.5B (midpoint), as it sees opportunities remain intact.
We discussed in our pre-earnings writeup that investors should sell and not catch the falling knives. We reiterate our conviction and believe that investors should use the opportunity in the current consolidation zone to cut exposure.
Our price action analysis suggests a "free fall" potential downside could be in play, and buyers here could get hurt.
We reiterate our Sell rating and urge investors to cut exposure fully or partially.
Novavax Estimates Post-FY22 Show Massive Deceleration
Novavax posted revenue of $703.97M in FQ1 (vs. consensus: $845.2M), and a GAAP EPS of $2.56 (vs. consensus: $2.65). Therefore, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Street can't model Novavax's business model accurately.
As a result, Novavax's estimates have been revised markedly through FY24. Notably, the Street now projects Novavax to report FY22 revenue of $4.29B, down from its previous forecasts of $4.49B. It's a "slap in the face" downgrade even though management reiterated its $4.5B (midpoint) guidance.
The Street is seemingly losing confidence in management's ability to execute well. Management also highlighted the challenges it has been facing in the low-income countries (its vital markets), as it added (edited):
We continue to see low vaccination rates across low-income countries, and although we are prepared to deliver the quantities of our COVID vaccine doses to Gavi under the terms of our supply agreement. To date, we have not yet received an order from Gavi and the timing and quantities of future orders to deliver our COVID vaccine to the COVAX facility are unclear. (Novavax's FQ1'22 earnings call)
Notably, Novavax is also projected to report markedly slower revenue growth from FY23. We discussed previously that the world now has an oversupply of vaccines, and the performance in new take-up rates have been below par. Therefore, we think it's only prudent to model for slowing growth moving forward, which would also significantly impact Novavax's EPS profitability, as seen above.
With such uncertainties over the horizon, we don't think even a U.S. FDA grant of its EUA could move the needle in the near term. Moreover, we believe the base case for its grant has likely been priced in. And therefore, if a relief rally occurs over its potential EUA success, investors should use the opportunity to sell into strength.
NVAX Stock Price Action Forebodes Danger Ahead
NVAX stock has been a market makers' favorite, as it has consistently drawn in buyers who bought on its hype before "slaughtering" them. The massive bull trap in 2021 started the distribution phase, culminating in the massive sell-down we saw in 2022.
Furthermore, we believe the $75 level will be a critical resistance level that would continue to impede NVAX stock's ability to sustain its recovery momentum. Therefore, we strongly urge investors to use the current consolidation zone to cut exposure fully or partially, as it portends further pain ahead. If the stock rallies into the resistance level, they should capitalize on the rally to cut exposure entirely.
Is NVAX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
NVAX stock trades at a significant discount against its mRNA vaccine rivals Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX). However, given Novavax's commercial cadence and weak execution, we think the bifurcation is well-deserved.
We believe the market has been spot on in de-rating NVAX stock significantly. Despite the steep sell-down, our analysis shows that there could be potential danger ahead as the market makers draw in the next round of buyers before inflicting more pain.
Therefore, we reiterate our Sell rating on NVAX stock, as the risk/reward profile still looks unattractive.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.