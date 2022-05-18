Teka77/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) recently reported its FQ1'22 earnings card with estimates that came in below the consensus estimates. Notwithstanding, management reiterated its FY22 topline guidance of $4.5B (midpoint), as it sees opportunities remain intact.

We discussed in our pre-earnings writeup that investors should sell and not catch the falling knives. We reiterate our conviction and believe that investors should use the opportunity in the current consolidation zone to cut exposure.

Our price action analysis suggests a "free fall" potential downside could be in play, and buyers here could get hurt.

We reiterate our Sell rating and urge investors to cut exposure fully or partially.

Novavax Estimates Post-FY22 Show Massive Deceleration

Novavax revenue consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ) Novavax GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Novavax posted revenue of $703.97M in FQ1 (vs. consensus: $845.2M), and a GAAP EPS of $2.56 (vs. consensus: $2.65). Therefore, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Street can't model Novavax's business model accurately.

As a result, Novavax's estimates have been revised markedly through FY24. Notably, the Street now projects Novavax to report FY22 revenue of $4.29B, down from its previous forecasts of $4.49B. It's a "slap in the face" downgrade even though management reiterated its $4.5B (midpoint) guidance.

The Street is seemingly losing confidence in management's ability to execute well. Management also highlighted the challenges it has been facing in the low-income countries (its vital markets), as it added (edited):

We continue to see low vaccination rates across low-income countries, and although we are prepared to deliver the quantities of our COVID vaccine doses to Gavi under the terms of our supply agreement. To date, we have not yet received an order from Gavi and the timing and quantities of future orders to deliver our COVID vaccine to the COVAX facility are unclear. (Novavax's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Notably, Novavax is also projected to report markedly slower revenue growth from FY23. We discussed previously that the world now has an oversupply of vaccines, and the performance in new take-up rates have been below par. Therefore, we think it's only prudent to model for slowing growth moving forward, which would also significantly impact Novavax's EPS profitability, as seen above.

With such uncertainties over the horizon, we don't think even a U.S. FDA grant of its EUA could move the needle in the near term. Moreover, we believe the base case for its grant has likely been priced in. And therefore, if a relief rally occurs over its potential EUA success, investors should use the opportunity to sell into strength.

NVAX Stock Price Action Forebodes Danger Ahead

NVAX stock price chart (TradingView)

NVAX stock has been a market makers' favorite, as it has consistently drawn in buyers who bought on its hype before "slaughtering" them. The massive bull trap in 2021 started the distribution phase, culminating in the massive sell-down we saw in 2022.

Furthermore, we believe the $75 level will be a critical resistance level that would continue to impede NVAX stock's ability to sustain its recovery momentum. Therefore, we strongly urge investors to use the current consolidation zone to cut exposure fully or partially, as it portends further pain ahead. If the stock rallies into the resistance level, they should capitalize on the rally to cut exposure entirely.

Is NVAX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NVAX stock NTM revenue multiples (TIKR)

NVAX stock trades at a significant discount against its mRNA vaccine rivals Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX). However, given Novavax's commercial cadence and weak execution, we think the bifurcation is well-deserved.

We believe the market has been spot on in de-rating NVAX stock significantly. Despite the steep sell-down, our analysis shows that there could be potential danger ahead as the market makers draw in the next round of buyers before inflicting more pain.

Therefore, we reiterate our Sell rating on NVAX stock, as the risk/reward profile still looks unattractive.