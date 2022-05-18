hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It isn't easy transitioning down from triple digit growth. Just look at what that did to the stock price of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH), which has seen its stock price destroyed in just several months' time. There is a saying that periods of irrational optimism are followed by periods of irrational pessimism. There is no indication that DASH can return to pandemic-level growth rates, but at these prices, the stock can deliver stellar returns even assuming far more modest growth. DASH continues to penetrate a large market, presenting it with a long growth runway ahead of it. If you believe in a world of "delivery on demand," then DASH may be a stock for you.

DASH Stock Price

DASH priced its IPO at $102 per share in late 2020 and peaked above $240 per share. The stock was most recently trading just over $60 per share.

Data by YCharts

I last covered DASH in February, when I called the stock a buy on account of the long growth runway. The declining stock price has only improved the value proposition.

DASH Stock Key Metrics

As expected, DASH saw continued deceleration in growth as the company lapped tough comparables. Revenue grew 35%, faster than GOV growth of 25% because of lower Dasher incentives and promotions. The company generated yet another quarter with adjusted EBITDA profits.

DoorDash 2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

Regarding that last note, DASH is still not yet profitable on a GAAP basis with stock-based compensation being still quite significant. But the fact that the company is operating at a positive adjusted EBITDA run-rate is important when analyzing the financial solvency position of the company, as this company is cash flow positive. The company ended the quarter with $3.7 billion of cash & investments, making up more than 16% of the market cap.

DASH Stock Outlook

DASH is most well known as a food delivery company, but it is aggressively moving beyond just connecting restaurants to consumers. In its shareholder letter, the management team stated the following:

Our strategy is to invest cash generated by our U.S. Restaurant Marketplace back into our business in order to build a more holistic platform for local commerce. Among other things, this strategy has driven the addition and growth of the convenience, grocery, alcohol, gifts, flowers, retail, and pet categories, our entrance into new countries, the launch of our Drive white label logistics service and Storefront online ordering solution, and the development of our ads platform.

DASH has guided for 19% GOV growth in the next quarter and 21% GOV growth for the full year. That suggests a 20.8% GOV growth rate in the second half of the year, representing some sequential acceleration and consistent with guidance from other pandemic winners. Wall Street expects revenue growth to come faster at 25% and slowly decelerate over the coming decade.

Seeking Alpha

I note that consensus estimates have come down significantly since my last report - previously analysts were looking for $33 billion of revenues by 2031. As the company makes headway into delivering more categories of items, I could see these estimates proving conservative.

Is DASH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Yet even based on these estimates, the stock looks very buyable here. After deducting cost of revenue and sales & marketing, the contribution margin has stood around 22% in recent quarters. But as any user of DASH can confirm, the company has been very generous in its promotions and handling of customer complaints.

As the company gains more scale, it should be able to both improve its business performance as well as gain leverage on the consumer. I could see the contribution margin expanding to 42% of revenues over time. I assume the company will generate a 60% net margin based on contribution profits over the long term. That would place the stock at just 4x projected 2031 earnings power.

I could see the stock trading at 30x 2031 earnings as the company would be benefiting from operating leverage at that point. That suggests 650% upside from current levels over the next 9.5 years, representing over 22% potential annualized upside. One key risk is that of competition. It is highly possible that competitors like Uber (UBER) eat into forward growth rates which may negatively impact my long term margin assumptions.

Another risk is valuation - if my 30x 2031x earnings assumption proves too aggressive, then the projected annual return would decline. This investment thesis is priced for DASH being a top tier operator with a solid secular growth story - the price does not yet reflect anything short of that.

I rate the stock a buy, as I believe the company is building competitive barriers as it builds up its network. This should translate to solid returns for shareholders over the long term.